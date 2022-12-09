Read full article on original website
New focus on homeless Indigenous needs in South Dakota
Native Americans make up 8.8 percent of South Dakota's population, but comprise nearly 70 percent of the 2022 state homeless count. These groups are making a difference
KEVN
Paleontologist from Hill City assists in stopping Hong Kong T-Rex sale
HILL CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There will be no lawsuit after an auction company in Hong Kong will no-longer be selling a T-Rex skeleton an area paleontologist says is a copy of a dinosaur he helped discover. The sale of the skeleton projected to go for approximately $20-million----was stopped after...
newscenter1.tv
Whether in the road or the air, Rapid City residents can expect the snow to impact travels
According to Marketing, Communications, and Air Service Development Manager for the Rapid City Regional Airport Megan Johnson, the best thing to do is to check your flight. “You can do that a couple of different ways. One is visiting our website. Another option is downloading the app that you’re flying with. Airlines apps like United, Delta, and so on– they will send you push notifications direct to your cell phone if there’s any changes to your flight status.”
KELOLAND TV
The Monument in Rapid City prepares for busy months ahead
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Monument in Rapid City is entering one of its busiest times of the year. With big events this month and next month, staff are preparing for thousands of people to walk through the doors. If you want to have a successful rodeo or...
KEVN
Cornerstone Rescue Mission is ready for the winter storm
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Cornerstone Rescue Mission is a place where the homeless can stay while they work to restart their lives. And with the winter storm looming, Cornerstone’s executive director Lysa Allison says preparations are under way to ensure they have plenty of food, coffee, cots, and staff coverage.
hubcityradio.com
Update on potential medical marijuana dispensaries in Sturgis & Rapid City
STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB)- The Sturgis City Council voted 4 to 2 with one abstention to have its city attorney reach out to those who have been granted a medical marijuana license in the city about renewal. Last year, the city issued two conditional licenses. Because the medical marijuana industry in the...
KEVN
Property owners better dig out those shovels and snowblowers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Preparing for the snow may consist of getting gas for your car, and buying more groceries, but what should you do once the snow has fallen?. Property owners are responsible for clearing the snow and ice from sidewalks located curbside or at the property line. When clearing your sidewalk or driveway do not throw snow into the street.
Sudden low water in Rapid Creek frustrates anglers, water users
Anglers and water users are criticizing a Black Hills dam’s government managers for a lack of communication about sudden low-water flows threatening downstream fish and domestic water supplies. Rapid Creek flows dropped from 40 to 12 cubic feet per second on Nov. 30. That imperiled brown trout spawning, which occurs during the fall, and created a […] The post Sudden low water in Rapid Creek frustrates anglers, water users appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KEVN
Rapid City ready to host annual Lakota Nation Invitational
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 46th annual Lakota Nation Invitational rolls into Rapid City Tuesday and runs through Saturday. The LNI began in 1976 as a basketball tournament and since then, grown into a major event encompassing not just sports but educational and cultural programs. Tuesday, 4 p.m., at...
KEVN
Rushmore Hall, "breakfeast" with the Grinch
Various small businesses in Rapid City participated in this year's marketplace pop-up, allowing consumers to interact with them if they don't usually have a storefront. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Rapid City man sentenced for vehicular homicide. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:34 PM MST.
newscenter1.tv
What is next for Rapid City’s Rowan Grace after “The Voice?”
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rowan Grace is back in Rapid City after competing on The Voice, a national music competition. She spoke to NC1 on Thursday about what it’s like being back, and what she plans to do next. What’s been the biggest adjustment coming home?. What...
KELOLAND TV
Blizzard warning, 50 mph winds expected West River
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — All is quiet on the western front… For now, at least. Starting tonight, much of western South Dakota will be under a blizzard warning with strong winds and whiteout conditions present for most of the week. “Whiteout conditions, driving will be very challenging,...
custercountychronicle.com
City makes stance known on marijuana
You could color us somewhat surprised that the legalization of recreational marijuana in South Dakota not only failed during the last General Election, but failed quite soundly. It seemed logical that IM 27, which would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state, would pass, given that medical marijuana had already been approved and a previous movement to approve recreational marijuana passed but was struck down due to a legal challenge of the ballot question.
monument.health
Monument Health locations closed due to inclement weather
Rapid City, S.D. (Dec. 12) – Due to the winter storm that will impact the Black Hills region, Monument Health has announced the following:. Rapid City Breastfeeding Mothers Group is canceled for Tuesday, Dec. 13. Updates will be posted to this page and Monument Health social media. MEDIA CONTACT:
newscenter1.tv
Name released in fatal crash north of Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – 50-year-old Tony Dodd of Rapid City was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash approximately five miles north of Rapid City, according to South Dakota Department of Public Safety. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 GMC Yukon Denali was southbound on Haines Avenue near...
KEVN
Rapid Valley Elementary evacuated due to bomb threat
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Students and staff at Rapid Valley Elementary School are safe after the school was evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday afternoon. According to the Rapid City Area Schools, the threat was called in about 1:50 p.m. Students were taken to a staging area at...
KEVN
Rapid City men net prison terms for drug convictions
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two Rapid City men, in separate cases Dec. 5, were sentenced to federal prison following drug convictions. Galen Cleveland Iron Cloud, age 31, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison following a conviction for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. His prison term will be followed by four years of supervised release.
KELOLAND TV
Threat of heavy rain and major snowfall next week
We are gearing up for a very busy week of weather here in KELOLAND. As of Saturday evening, here are the latest Winter Storm Watches for next week. The watches highlight the chances of heavy snow starting Monday, but increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, the watches include the Rapid City areas and also Pierre. Aberdeen is not included yet, and neither is Sioux Falls. Folks in northeast KELOLAND should not be surprised to see winter weather headlines to be added to your neck of the woods. Sioux Falls and the southeast…stay tuned as well.
KELOLAND TV
Jury finds woman guilty of manslaughter
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Pennington County jury has found a woman guilty of manslaughter. South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo announced Ashley Peltier was convicted. of first-degree manslaughter for the June 8, 2021, stabbing death of her boyfriend, Stanley. Kennard III, a.k.a., James Rice. The jury returned its...
newscenter1.tv
Two Rapid City men sentenced for meth distribution
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Two men from Rapid City were sentenced in separate cases in federal court on Monday after being convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Michael McLeod, 43, was sentenced to three years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release and ordered...
