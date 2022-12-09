Read full article on original website
Crawford County Council on Aging recognized
BUCYRUS—The Crawford County Council on Aging, Inc. is receiving accolades for its efforts in helping the county’s senior citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency earlier this month received the 2022 Project Collaboration Award from the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging during its annual meeting Dec. 1 at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center in Mansfield.
After Ohio sues Dollar General, stickers warning of overcharging being added
A previous report on Dollar General can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple stores in Ohio face lawsuits for deceptive pricing and customers going to some of those stores will soon be warned to make sure their receipts are accurate. Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano said Tuesday that stores […]
United Furniture’s David Belford says Front & Fulton, Flying Horse Farms unaffected by shuttered business
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Lawsuits and ripple effects to vendors are piling up following the abrupt pre-Thanksgiving shutdown of a furniture company owned by a businessman with Columbus ties. But Central Ohio real estate projects and charitable initiatives of David Belford are not affected by troubles of...
Morrow Sheriff investigating deaths of two horses
MOUNT GILEAD—On Dec. 1 Morrow County Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township to investigate a suspicious death involving two horses. When deputies arrived, they located two horses laying in the pasture field, one horse was deceased, the second horse was still...
Two Injured in Coshocton Accident
The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle accident that took place Sunday night. The accident occurred just after 9pm at the intersection of State Route 751 in Oxford Township. Authorities said 33-year-old Gary Jackson, of Mount Vernon was traveling north on State Route 751 when he failed to yield at a stop sign. He was struck by 20-year-old Devin Wright, of Newcomerstown who was traveling west on US 36.
New, Returning Flights Coming To John Glenn International
Delaware County travelers will have some expanded options in 2023 as Breeze Airways has announced new and returning service to CMH. Breeze, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, recently announced new and resuming service to 6 destinations. Fares on new nonstop routes to RaleighDurham,...
Mary C. “Cathy” Argo
Mary C. “Cathy” Argo, age 58, resident of Shelby, left this life peacefully and surrounded by family on Monday, December 12, 2022. Born June 2, 1964, in Crestline to the late David E. Groh and Carol A. (Gary) Dunn, Cathy had been a lifelong area resident. She graduated from Crestline High School and from the Physical Therapy Assistant Program at North Central State College. She spent over 30 years working as a PTA in area nursing homes. Recently, she worked at the Shelby Moose Lodge #422, where she was also a member. Cathy also held memberships at the Shelby Eagles #859, Owls Club Nest 2553, and the American Legion Post #488.
'It's important to show them that we care': Columbus group sends care cards to gun violence survivors
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Columbus closes out 2022 with another year of more than 100 homicides, many families are preparing to spend the holidays without their loved ones. On Sunday, volunteers with Moms Demand Action Columbus held its annual holiday gathering, making care cards to ensure gun violence survivors feel supported, not just during the holidays but all year long.
Joseph C. Wilson
Joseph C. Wilson, age 69, of Bucyrus, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:40am at Bucyrus Community Hospital. Joe was born on June 4, 1953 in Bucyrus to James A. and Kathryn C. “Katie” (Green) Wilson, both of whom are deceased. He married Susan Ann Baker on June 4, 1978, and she survives in Ashland, Ohio.
City of Whitehall sends out 37,000 notification letters after ransomware attack
WHITEHALL, Ohio — The city of Whitehall has sent out 37,000 notification letters to people in 11 states and one U.S. territory alerting them that their personal information may have been compromised following a ransomware attack that happened in late May. When asked why it took city administrators until...
David Harris
David Harris, age 62, passed away unexpectedly December 8, 2022. He was born to Harry (deceased) and Pearl (Mobley) Harris December 1, 1960 in Bucyrus Ohio. David is survived by special friends, Big John, Jim, Athena, his very best girl Lady Bird. His family mother, Pearl, brother, Michael, sisters, Nancy and Barbara.
Morrow search warrant turns up drug paraphernalia, cash
MOUNT GILEAD — On Dec. 8 the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of catalytic converters being stolen on State Route 61 in Gilead Township. During the course of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a residence in the Village of Mount Gilead. While executing the search warrant, Deputies located what is believed to be parts of the alleged stolen catalytic converters.
Massive fire in Plain City destroys woodworking business
PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – Firefighter crews battled a massive blaze where a building was engulfed in flames Tuesday morning in Plain City. According to a release by the Pleasant Valley Joint Fire District, a commercial structure fire was reported just after 4 a.m. Tuesday morning in Plain City. A person who was working inside […]
Robert Francis Echelberry Jr
Robert Francis Echelberry Jr., 91, died peacefully Saturday, December 10, 2022 at his home under the care of his family and Southern Care Hospice. He was born November 5, 1931 in Upper Sandusky to the late Robert Sr. and Alice Ann (Shawberry) Echelberry and raised in Plymouth where he graduated from high school in 1950. He served in the US Army from 1952-1954. Bob worked many jobs over the years, including Timken, managing Lawson’s stores in Galion and Bucyrus, and finishing his career with FoodTown grocery store.
Sale of flavored tobacco banned in Columbus starting in 2024
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After months of public debate, Columbus City Council voted Monday to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products within city limits. In a unanimous decision, the council voted to put the ban in place beginning on Jan. 1, 2024. “The prevalence of tobacco use in our community is a public health […]
William “Bill” Henry VanOver, Jr.
William “Bill” Henry VanOver, Jr., 67, formerly of Crestline, passed away on December 12, 2022, at his residence in Shelby, OH. Bill was born in Crestline, on September 12, 1955, to the late William and Marjoie (Straka) VanOver, Sr. Bill spent the last 20 years of his life, with his love Sheryl Willis, and she survives in Shelby.
Woman survives fiery crash on I-71 thanks to the help of strangers
A woman survived a fiery crash thanks to highway “saviors," the FOX 8 I-Team has learned.
1 person found dead inside burning pickup truck in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was found dead inside a burning pickup truck on the north side of Columbus Tuesday morning. According to police, the person was found just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Morse and Karl roads. Circumstances surrounding the fire are unknown at this time.
One dead in SR-315 crash in Worthington
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Worthington Sunday evening. According to a spokesperson for the Worthington Police Department, officers responded to the scene in the northbound lanes of State Route 315 just north of State Route 161 at approximately 5:32 p.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a […]
Bucyrus man arrested on Federal Death Threat charges
BUCYRUS—Joshua Russell, 44, of Bucyrus, is sitting in a Cleveland jail after death threats made to a newly elected Arizona Governor were traced back to his phone. According to charges filed in the US District Court for Northern Ohio, allegations are that on three occasions, Russell left messages with the Arizona secretary of states office in which he threatened to injure or kill a specific individual.
