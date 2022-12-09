Mary C. “Cathy” Argo, age 58, resident of Shelby, left this life peacefully and surrounded by family on Monday, December 12, 2022. Born June 2, 1964, in Crestline to the late David E. Groh and Carol A. (Gary) Dunn, Cathy had been a lifelong area resident. She graduated from Crestline High School and from the Physical Therapy Assistant Program at North Central State College. She spent over 30 years working as a PTA in area nursing homes. Recently, she worked at the Shelby Moose Lodge #422, where she was also a member. Cathy also held memberships at the Shelby Eagles #859, Owls Club Nest 2553, and the American Legion Post #488.

