Morrow County, OH

crawfordcountynow.com

Crawford County Council on Aging recognized

BUCYRUS—The Crawford County Council on Aging, Inc. is receiving accolades for its efforts in helping the county’s senior citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency earlier this month received the 2022 Project Collaboration Award from the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging during its annual meeting Dec. 1 at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center in Mansfield.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Morrow Sheriff investigating deaths of two horses

MOUNT GILEAD—On Dec. 1 Morrow County Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township to investigate a suspicious death involving two horses. When deputies arrived, they located two horses laying in the pasture field, one horse was deceased, the second horse was still...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Two Injured in Coshocton Accident

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle accident that took place Sunday night. The accident occurred just after 9pm at the intersection of State Route 751 in Oxford Township. Authorities said 33-year-old Gary Jackson, of Mount Vernon was traveling north on State Route 751 when he failed to yield at a stop sign. He was struck by 20-year-old Devin Wright, of Newcomerstown who was traveling west on US 36.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
1808Delaware

New, Returning Flights Coming To John Glenn International

Delaware County travelers will have some expanded options in 2023 as Breeze Airways has announced new and returning service to CMH. Breeze, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, recently announced new and resuming service to 6 destinations. Fares on new nonstop routes to RaleighDurham,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Mary C. “Cathy” Argo

Mary C. “Cathy” Argo, age 58, resident of Shelby, left this life peacefully and surrounded by family on Monday, December 12, 2022. Born June 2, 1964, in Crestline to the late David E. Groh and Carol A. (Gary) Dunn, Cathy had been a lifelong area resident. She graduated from Crestline High School and from the Physical Therapy Assistant Program at North Central State College. She spent over 30 years working as a PTA in area nursing homes. Recently, she worked at the Shelby Moose Lodge #422, where she was also a member. Cathy also held memberships at the Shelby Eagles #859, Owls Club Nest 2553, and the American Legion Post #488.
SHELBY, OH
10TV

'It's important to show them that we care': Columbus group sends care cards to gun violence survivors

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Columbus closes out 2022 with another year of more than 100 homicides, many families are preparing to spend the holidays without their loved ones. On Sunday, volunteers with Moms Demand Action Columbus held its annual holiday gathering, making care cards to ensure gun violence survivors feel supported, not just during the holidays but all year long.
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Joseph C. Wilson

Joseph C. Wilson, age 69, of Bucyrus, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:40am at Bucyrus Community Hospital. Joe was born on June 4, 1953 in Bucyrus to James A. and Kathryn C. “Katie” (Green) Wilson, both of whom are deceased. He married Susan Ann Baker on June 4, 1978, and she survives in Ashland, Ohio.
BUCYRUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

David Harris

David Harris, age 62, passed away unexpectedly December 8, 2022. He was born to Harry (deceased) and Pearl (Mobley) Harris December 1, 1960 in Bucyrus Ohio. David is survived by special friends, Big John, Jim, Athena, his very best girl Lady Bird. His family mother, Pearl, brother, Michael, sisters, Nancy and Barbara.
BUCYRUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Morrow search warrant turns up drug paraphernalia, cash

MOUNT GILEAD — On Dec. 8 the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of catalytic converters being stolen on State Route 61 in Gilead Township. During the course of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a residence in the Village of Mount Gilead. While executing the search warrant, Deputies located what is believed to be parts of the alleged stolen catalytic converters.
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Massive fire in Plain City destroys woodworking business

PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – Firefighter crews battled a massive blaze where a building was engulfed in flames Tuesday morning in Plain City. According to a release by the Pleasant Valley Joint Fire District, a commercial structure fire was reported just after 4 a.m. Tuesday morning in Plain City. A person who was working inside […]
PLAIN CITY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Robert Francis Echelberry Jr

Robert Francis Echelberry Jr., 91, died peacefully Saturday, December 10, 2022 at his home under the care of his family and Southern Care Hospice. He was born November 5, 1931 in Upper Sandusky to the late Robert Sr. and Alice Ann (Shawberry) Echelberry and raised in Plymouth where he graduated from high school in 1950. He served in the US Army from 1952-1954. Bob worked many jobs over the years, including Timken, managing Lawson’s stores in Galion and Bucyrus, and finishing his career with FoodTown grocery store.
BUCYRUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sale of flavored tobacco banned in Columbus starting in 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After months of public debate, Columbus City Council voted Monday to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products within city limits. In a unanimous decision, the council voted to put the ban in place beginning on Jan. 1, 2024. “The prevalence of tobacco use in our community is a public health […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

William “Bill” Henry VanOver, Jr.

William “Bill” Henry VanOver, Jr., 67, formerly of Crestline, passed away on December 12, 2022, at his residence in Shelby, OH. Bill was born in Crestline, on September 12, 1955, to the late William and Marjoie (Straka) VanOver, Sr. Bill spent the last 20 years of his life, with his love Sheryl Willis, and she survives in Shelby.
SHELBY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in SR-315 crash in Worthington

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Worthington Sunday evening. According to a spokesperson for the Worthington Police Department, officers responded to the scene in the northbound lanes of State Route 315 just north of State Route 161 at approximately 5:32 p.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a […]
WORTHINGTON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Bucyrus man arrested on Federal Death Threat charges

BUCYRUS—Joshua Russell, 44, of Bucyrus, is sitting in a Cleveland jail after death threats made to a newly elected Arizona Governor were traced back to his phone. According to charges filed in the US District Court for Northern Ohio, allegations are that on three occasions, Russell left messages with the Arizona secretary of states office in which he threatened to injure or kill a specific individual.
BUCYRUS, OH

