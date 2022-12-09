ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Ovechkin at 800 now chasing Howe for 2nd on NHL goals list

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin becoming just the third NHL player with 800 goals has put him on the verge taking his next big step in hockey history. Ovechkin is just two goals from passing Gordie Howe for second on the career list. “Mr. Hockey” is the only player between Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky's record of 894 that long seemed unapproachable. The longtime Washington Capitals captain remains very much on track to challenge the "Great One.”
WASHINGTON STATE
Post Register

Firing, rehab made Bruins' Montgomery better on and off ice

BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery was at his lowest point after he was fired by the Dallas Stars for what he has since admitted was a drinking problem. Three years later, he is at the top of the NHL, coaching the Boston Bruins to the best record in the league so far this season. It wouldn’t have been possible if not for the lessons learned during his exile, his rehab and his climb back through the coaching ranks.
BOSTON, MA
Post Register

Suzuki, Dach star as Canadiens rally past Flames 2-1

MONTREAL (AP) — It’s rare that goalies are the stars in an NHL shootout, but Calgary’s Jacob Markstrom and Montreal’s Jake Allen stole the show on Monday. Flames forward Tyler Toffoli took a double-minor penalty at the start of overtime, but Markstrom denied the Canadiens for four minutes to force a shootout. Allen got the last laugh on the other side of the ice, however, denying Rasmus Andersson and Nazem Kadri in the shootout to seal the Canadiens’ 2-1 win.
Post Register

Gaudreau OT goal lifts Blue Jackets over Kings 6-5

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau scored 40 seconds into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-5 Sunday night for their second straight win. Jack Roslovic had two goals and two assists, Patrik Laine had a goal and two assists, and Boone Jenner and...
COLUMBUS, OH
Post Register

Penguins put D Petry on IR; F Zucker 'week to week'

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The surging Pittsburgh Penguins will have to try to keep their hot streak going without defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Jason Zucker. The Penguins have placed Petry on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday the team expects Petry to be out for an extended period.
PITTSBURGH, PA

