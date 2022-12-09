Read full article on original website
Police Arrest Framingham Man Who Made ‘Terroristic Threat’ Towards Framingham High School
FRAMINGHAM – On Friday morning, December 9, Framingham High was under a shelter-in-place order for about an hour, while Police searched for a man who made a threat against the high school. Friday night, Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man and charged him with “making terroristic threats,” said Framingham...
Framingham Police: Thieves Steal Wallet at Panera Bread
FRAMINGHAM – Keep your valuables in plain sight while having lunch, and not on the back of your chair. Framingham Police responded to Panera Bread at 400 Cochituate Road on December 11 at 3:25 p.m. for a larceny. A woman reported her wallet stolen, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt....
Boston police looking for suspect in assault that left victim needing brain surgery
After a November assault left a victim requiring brain surgery, the Boston police are looking for the public’s help identifying the alleged assailant. On Nov. 5 at 1:49 a.m., police arrived at 279 Tremont St. to find a man suffering from serious injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.
Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Winter Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have cited a driver involved in a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of Winter Street and Salem End Road. The two-vehicle crash happened at 7:39 a.m. on December 9 at the intersection. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said...
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Cochituate Road Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver in a crash over the weekend. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 8:46 a.m. on December 11 at 725 Cochituate Road in Framingham. No one was injured, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. One driver was “cited for failure to yield,”said Lt. Rachel Mickens....
PHOTOS: Mothers Demand Action Held Vigil For the 10th Anniversary of Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting
FRAMINGHAM – A decade after 26 students, teachers, & staff at Sandy Hook Elementary School were killed by a shooter, Mothers Demand Action held a vigil at a Saxonville church in Framingham last night, December 13. Mothers Demand Action is a “grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety...
Framingham Police Identify Suspect Who Forged Checks For Thousands of Dollars
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating forged checks for several thousand dollars, said Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The incident happened at Fine Finish Inc at 110 Alexander Street. It was reported to Police at 11:27 a.m. on December 8. “A suspect has been identified and charges are pending,”...
Framingham Police: Man Threatened To Cut Man At Gas Station
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man on assault with a dangerous weapon charge, after he threatened to cut another man at a Framingham gas station. Police arrested at 7:20 a.m. yesterday, December 12, Anthony Bell, 51, of Framingham, listed with no know address. He was charged with trespassing and assault with a dangerous weapon.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek Assistance Identifying Theft Suspects
WORCESTER - Detectives in Worcester seek assistance from the public to identify suspects in the theft of an elderly woman's wallet. According to the Worcester Police Department, a 96-year-old woman shopping at Price Chopper on Route 20, at 564 Southwest Cutoff, when a woman and two men approached her. After...
Framingham Police Arrest Westborough Man, After Encounter With K9
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Westborough man on Saturday night, December 10. Police arrested Henry Fahnbulleh, 40, of 6224 Homestead Blvd of Westborough. He was arrested at 5:59 p.m. and charged with trespassing, mistreat/interference with police dog, and resisting arrest. Fahnbulleh was standing near the fence line of...
WCVB
DA identifies suspect rescued, arrested after trying to leap from Boston high-rise window
BOSTON — One day after police said they found a body in a high-rise apartment and rescued a suspect who attempted to dive out of a 12th-floor window, the District Attorney's office identified the suspect. Michael Perry, 37, is expected to be in court Wednesday morning for arraignment, Suffolk...
WCVB
Delivery driver stabbed, attacked while working in truck outside Boston gas station
BOSTON — A delivery driver told police he was finishing his last stop for the day when a suspect attacked him in the back of his truck outside a Boston gas station on Tuesday. According to a police report, the victim told officers that he was working in the...
Family, Friends Mourn Death Of Stoughton Woman Found Slain
As Stoughton police search for answers in the apparent slaying of Amber Buckner, her family and friends and grappling with their new reality. Memorials for the 40-year-old woman have flooded social media as news trickled out about her death. Officers found her body at an outbuilding at 74…
Framingham Police: 3 Woman Steal $900 of Ugg Boots & Backpacks
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating another theft at Nordstrom Rack at Shoppers World in Framingham. Police were called to the Shoppers World retailer at 12:18 p.m. yesterday, December 13 for a larceny. “Report of three females stole a couple of backpacks and several pairs of Ugg boots,” said...
Framingham Police: Thieves Steal 2 Phones at AT&T Store
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a burglary and theft at the AT&T store on Route 9. The breaking & entering was reported at 11:01 a.m. Sunday, December 11 at 50 Worcester Road in Framingham. Two phones were taken sometime overnight, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “No...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to indecent assault and battery on dispatcher
A Massachusetts police officer has been sentenced after pleading guilty to indecent assault and battery on a dispatcher. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Natick Chief of Police James Hicks, Natick Police Sergeant James Quilty Monday pled guilty to three counts of indecent assault and battery in connection with inappropriately touching a 28-year-old female dispatcher at the Natick Police Department.
NECN
Woman Found Dead in Apparent Homicide in Building Behind Stoughton Home, DA Says
A woman was found dead with "significant injuries" in a building behind a home in Stoughton, Massachusetts, Tuesday, authorities said. No one has been arrested but what authorities have called an apparent homicide is believed to be an isolated incident, according to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey. He asked for people who were in the area overnight to share with police anything they might have seen.
Framingham Police Recover Stolen Vehicle & Arrest Man on Multiple Charges
FRAMINGHAM – On Friday, December 9, OnStar called Framingham Police with the location of a vehicle stolen from Cape Ann. The company said a 2010 GMC Terrain that was stolen out of the Town of Ipswich was in Framingham, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. Framingham Police officer responded...
Framingham Police Recover Stolen Vehicle on Edgell Road
FRAMINGHAM – On December 8 at 7:41 a.m. a 2015 Gray Toyota Rav4 wasreported stolen from heritage Assisted Living at 747 Water Street. Framingham Police said the vehicle was recovered on Edgell Road. Police have no suspect at this time.
1 killed, 5 injured in Rehoboth crash
Police are investigating after an Attleboro man was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
