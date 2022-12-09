ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Winter Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have cited a driver involved in a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of Winter Street and Salem End Road. The two-vehicle crash happened at 7:39 a.m. on December 9 at the intersection. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said...
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Cochituate Road Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver in a crash over the weekend. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 8:46 a.m. on December 11 at 725 Cochituate Road in Framingham. No one was injured, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. One driver was “cited for failure to yield,”said Lt. Rachel Mickens....
Framingham Police: Man Threatened To Cut Man At Gas Station

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man on assault with a dangerous weapon charge, after he threatened to cut another man at a Framingham gas station. Police arrested at 7:20 a.m. yesterday, December 12, Anthony Bell, 51, of Framingham, listed with no know address. He was charged with trespassing and assault with a dangerous weapon.
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Police Seek Assistance Identifying Theft Suspects

WORCESTER - Detectives in Worcester seek assistance from the public to identify suspects in the theft of an elderly woman's wallet. According to the Worcester Police Department, a 96-year-old woman shopping at Price Chopper on Route 20, at 564 Southwest Cutoff, when a woman and two men approached her. After...
Framingham Police: Thieves Steal 2 Phones at AT&T Store

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a burglary and theft at the AT&T store on Route 9. The breaking & entering was reported at 11:01 a.m. Sunday, December 11 at 50 Worcester Road in Framingham. Two phones were taken sometime overnight, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “No...
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts police officer sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to indecent assault and battery on dispatcher

A Massachusetts police officer has been sentenced after pleading guilty to indecent assault and battery on a dispatcher. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Natick Chief of Police James Hicks, Natick Police Sergeant James Quilty Monday pled guilty to three counts of indecent assault and battery in connection with inappropriately touching a 28-year-old female dispatcher at the Natick Police Department.
NECN

Woman Found Dead in Apparent Homicide in Building Behind Stoughton Home, DA Says

A woman was found dead with "significant injuries" in a building behind a home in Stoughton, Massachusetts, Tuesday, authorities said. No one has been arrested but what authorities have called an apparent homicide is believed to be an isolated incident, according to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey. He asked for people who were in the area overnight to share with police anything they might have seen.
