Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus
United Furniture’s David Belford says Front & Fulton, Flying Horse Farms unaffected by shuttered business
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Lawsuits and ripple effects to vendors are piling up following the abrupt pre-Thanksgiving shutdown of a furniture company owned by a businessman with Columbus ties. But Central Ohio real estate projects and charitable initiatives of David Belford are not affected by troubles of...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio
Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
Minority-owned housing project breaks ground for affordable homes in Driving Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A minority-owned housing project born from the COVID-19 pandemic is breaking ground in Columbus, aiming to offer affordable units for underserved communities. Everett Sanders of New Albany is partnering with a Franklin County nonprofit to construct an affordable townhouse-style duplex on Mooberry Street in Driving Park, targeting a late 2023 completion […]
Ohio’s top school board preparing vote on anti-LGBTQ resolution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education is heading toward a vote on a resolution that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students after listening to hours of testimony on Monday. Opponents said the resolution is harmful to LGBTQ+ youth across central Ohio. Board member Brendon Shea wrote the resolution in September after changes were […]
'It's important to show them that we care': Columbus group sends care cards to gun violence survivors
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Columbus closes out 2022 with another year of more than 100 homicides, many families are preparing to spend the holidays without their loved ones. On Sunday, volunteers with Moms Demand Action Columbus held its annual holiday gathering, making care cards to ensure gun violence survivors feel supported, not just during the holidays but all year long.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus doctor discusses ways to staying healthy this winter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Respiratory illnesses and the Flu are showing no signs of slowing down this winter. OhioHealth Dr. Steve Auciello director of family medicine shares tips on how people can stay healthy during the winter months with Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
Sale of flavored tobacco banned in Columbus starting in 2024
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After months of public debate, Columbus City Council voted Monday to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products within city limits. In a unanimous decision, the council voted to put the ban in place beginning on Jan. 1, 2024. “The prevalence of tobacco use in our community is a public health […]
Thieves steal central Ohio Santa’s ‘sleigh’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A local Santa Claus is adding names to his naughty list after his car was stolen in broad daylight. The theft was reported at a Cabela’s parking lot near Polaris Saturday evening, where the man was inside working as Santa Claus. During the holidays, he and his wife, who asked to […]
614now.com
Citing an ongoing lawsuit, this popular vegan eatery has closed
A prominent vegan eatery in Columbus has shut its doors, at least for now. According to owner Ty Banks, the meatless food truck Where It All Vegan has closed due to an ongoing lawsuit. Its final day or operation was Dec. 11 at It’s All Natural Temple Store’s Winter Vegan Pop-up.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Columbus metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Salons & Spas in Columbus
When you’re looking for more than just a haircut, look no further. Columbus is filled with top notch salons and spas that offer a wide variety of styling, pampering, cosmetic and self-care services that go above and beyond the norm. Our readers cast their votes for their favorite places...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Public Art Displays in Columbus
A growing number of publicly accessible outdoor art displays have been popping up in recent years. From permanent sculpture to large-scale murals to temporary pop-ups, art is making a bigger and bigger splash throughout the city every year. We asked our readers this year to help identify their favorite public...
Family warns others of the dangers of distracted driving
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the coming weeks, many people will be hitting the road for holiday travel. The holidays are meant to be spent with family, but for some people, it’s a painful reminder of who they’re missing. “It was Nathan’s favorite holiday, he'd be putting lights...
Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
NBC4 Columbus
Election bills are likely to head to the Ohio House floor
Election bills are likely to head to the Ohio House …. Election bills are likely to head to the Ohio House floor. Sale of flavored tobacco banned in Columbus starting …. Sale of flavored tobacco banned in Columbus starting in 2024. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FoLH1z. ‘Outdated’ science gets 20-year-old Columbus murder...
Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
COTA Changes Coming On January 2
COTA has announced a set of service changes effective right after the first of the year, changes which impact lines which operate in Westerville and the Polaris area. Line 43 Westerville will have a new end-of-line in downtown Columbus. Line 43 will no longer use the COTA Transit Terminal located on Rich Street. Use stop #4085 located near the intersection of High Street & Rich Street instead.
spectrumnews1.com
27 applicants for Columbus City Council opening
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus City Council received 27 applications to fill the seat of existing member Elizabeth Brown, the council's President Pro Tempore. The deadline for submitting applications was Friday. What You Need To Know. 27 people have applied to replace Elizabeth Brown on Columbus City Council. Brown...
8 of Columbus' most powerful people in 2022
Welcome to our inaugural Axios Columbus Power Players list, a chance to look back at influential leaders who left their mark on our area this year. Why it matters: A major developer, a leader of dogs and humans, and an acclaimed poet are among the influential people (and a tiny superchip) that shaped our region in all facets of life. Methodology: Axios Local's power players are influential individuals who've made a difference in their community in 2022. Our reporters made selections based on their own expertise, a reader poll, and through interviews with influential people. The unscientific list is...
NBC4 Columbus
Central Ohio Community Improvement Corp. and developer reach deal regarding delayed west Columbus project
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Central Ohio Community Improvement Corp. and a developer it had selected to develop a west Columbus site have reached a potential deal following a dispute regarding a lack of progress at the site. COCIC and developer First Global Investments had been at...
