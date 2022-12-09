ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the Greater Lansing girls cross country Dream Team, all-area

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago
Here is a look at the Greater Lansing high school girls cross country Dream Team and all-area selections. This team reflects individuals from Michigan High School Athletic Association member schools.

RUNNER OF THE YEAR

Hannah Pricco

School: Lansing Catholic

Year: Senior

Season-best time: 18:14.7

Pricco capped her season by finishing as the runner-up at the Division 3 state finals at Michigan International Speedway. She also won a regional title and was the runner-up at the Greater Lansing Cross Country Championships.

DREAM TEAM

Anna Delgado

School: East Lansing

Year: Senior

Season-best time: 17:59.8

Clara Fletcher

School: St. Johns

Year: Junior

Season-best time: 18:42.5

8th at Greater Lansing Championships, 1st at Division 2 regional, 13th at state finals

Meghan Ford

School: Mason

Year: Junior

Season-best time: 18:42.0

3rd at Greater Lansing Championships, 2nd at Division 2 regional, 20th at state finals

Shannon Gillahan

School: Okemos

Year: Junior

Season-best time: 18:43.0

7th at Greater Lansing Championships, 5th at Division 1 regional, 32nd at state finals

CC Jones

School: Lansing Catholic

Year: Senior

Season-best time: 18:13.3

1st at Greater Lansing Championships, 2nd at Division 3 regional, 6th at state finals

Taylor Pangburn

School: Grand Ledge

Year: Senior

Season-best time: 18:23.7

4th at Greater Lansing Championships, 2nd at Division 1 regional, 47th at state finals

Tessa Roe

School: Lansing Catholic

Year: Junior

Season-best time: 18:38.2

11th at Greater Lansing Championships, 3rd at Division 3 regional, 10th at state finals

COACHES – Brian Harrod, Okemos - guided Wolves to Greater Lansing, CAAC Blue and Division 1 regional titles / Scott Werner, Pewamo-Westphalia - Guided Pirates to a Division 3 runner-up finish and a regional title

ALL-AREA

DIVISION 1-2

Emma Crandell, Owosso

Joy Evans, Alma

Jaiden Griffith, Williamston

Lauren Hunter, Haslett

Josie Jenkinson, Owosso

Ezgi Kurt, Alma

Nicole Mays, Okemos

Emma Netzel, Holt

Hannah Raglin, Alma

Lily Salazar, Okemos

Nicole Schafer, Williamston

Aviana Skinner, Grand Ledge

Libby Summerland, Owosso

Autumn Thompson, DeWitt

Lauren Walker, Holt

Kayla Williams, DeWitt

Abby Young, St. Johns

DIVISION 3-4

Abby Arens, Pewamo-Westphalia

Hailey Creisher, Leslie

Hayden Hengesbach, Pewamo-Westphalia

Madeleine Hill, Saranac

Ashlyn Kephart, Lansing Christian

Ella Kowatch, Pewamo-Westphalia

Liliana Lehnst, Ithaca

Erin Lubahn, Leslie

Kelcie Pung, Fowler

Jaidyn Smith, Leslie

Whitney Werner, Pewamo-Westphalia

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

Lansing State Journal

