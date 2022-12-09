ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZ Big Spotlight: JLL, Velocity Retail Group, PENTA Building Group

JLL adds Greer Oliver and Connor Nebeker-Hay to lead industrial team. JLL Capital Markets announced that Greer Oliver and Connor Nebeker-Hay have joined the firm as Senior Director and Associate, respectively, in its Phoenix office. Oliver will lead JLL’s institutional industrial investment sale efforts throughout the Phoenix MSA, with leadership support from Ben Geelan and Mark Detmer.
The 2023 Phoenix commercial real estate outlook and opportunities

Known as the Valley of the Sun, Phoenix is one of commercial real estate’s hottest markets. With a current population of over 4.6 million, a 1.48 percent increase from 2021, the Phoenix metro is packed with abundant job growth, consumer spending, and investment opportunities. Throughout the U.S., Phoenix had the largest absolute increase in population growth between 2010 and 2020 and reported the fastest growth rate among America’s biggest cities, according to the New York Times. Beyond impressive population stats, Phoenix also boasts a business-friendly environment with limited government interference and low taxes. Lastly, the Valley offers sprawling submarkets at reasonable prices. Suburbs like Buckeye grew 80 percent in ten years and provide development opportunities not seen in dense coastal markets. In all, Phoenix has become a treasure for commercial real estate investors, but with great success comes great challenges. As the aftereffects of COVID-19 become clear and sectors begin to shift, investors will need to evaluate where in the Valley to plant capital, what type of products best suit their needs, and what economic and consumer trends Phoenix is experiencing. Here is a look at the 2023 Phoenix commercial real estate outlook and opportunities.
ElectraMeccanica starts electric vehicle production in Mesa

Governor Doug Ducey and ElectraMeccanica today celebrated the start of production for the company’s electric vehicles, continuing Arizona’s manufacturing momentum following a week of major announcements from semiconductor and battery manufacturers. “Arizona and our thriving manufacturing ecosystem have made quite the statement over the last six days,” said...
New electric vehicle manufacturing facility expected to bring 500 jobs to Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — The electric vehicle designer and manufacturer ElectraMeccanica is opening a new manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters in Mesa. It's a development expected to bring up to 500 jobs to the city. Gov. Doug Ducey attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facilities on Monday to celebrate the...
Phoenix ranks as 10th most sinful city in US, per WalletHub

PHOENIX — A couple of Arizona cities made appearances alongside the most sinful places in the country with Phoenix coming in at No. 10 overall. WalletHub, a personal finance website, took 180 US cities into account and judged their “sinfulness” on an array of categories that measured vices and illicit behavior.
Local ZIP code ranks high for median home price

It’s not news that houses cost a lot in Scottsdale, especially in the northern part of the city, but just how expensive they are was detailed in a new report by real estate listing website PropertyShark.com. It said 85262 – which covers most of northern Scottsdale – has the...
TSMC Confirms Expansion & Additional Plans

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company this week publicly confirmed what AZBEX readers have known since May: Construction is underway on a second fab at the company’s north Phoenix site. (AZBEX, May 17) Several international and electronics industry outlets began reporting on TSMC’s expansion plans – including the potential for a...
Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain

PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
Phoenix ranks among 25 most affordable holiday travel destinations

As we reach the peak of the holiday season, travel costs are top of mind for many Americans. Prices are up across the board amid inflation, which has made sticking to a budget especially difficult right now. However, some holiday travel destinations are more affordable than others, including Phoenix, which ranks among the 25 most affordable holiday travel destinations.
Arizona Elections Procedures Manual Has No Provision for Certifying Third-Party Vendor Equipment Used for Signature Verification in Maricopa County

The State of Arizona Elections Procedures Manual (EPM) for 2019 that prescribes the Secretary of State’s rules for running an election has no provision for qualifying or certifying the equipment a third-party vendor uses for ballot signature verification in Maricopa County. According to state law A.R.S. 16-452, the secretary...
KNIX Barbeque and Beer Festival returns March 25 in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s largest annual barbeque event is coming to Chandler on March 25 at Tumbleweed Park. More than 30 different pit masters will be serving up delicious plates of BBQ alongside country superstars, family-friendly activities and other entertainment, including a lumberjack show. Chris Janson, Craig Morgan, Hailey Whitters, and Connor Smith will be just a few of the stars performing on the special day.
