Read full article on original website
Related
Shelby Reporter
Calera Christmas Parade sees successful turnout
CALERA – Calera welcomed the Christmas season on Saturday, Dec. 3 as the city held its annual Christmas parade along U.S. 31 at 6 p.m. The parade, which was hosted by Calera Parks & Recreation, took place in the historic downtown district and was centered around city hall. The theme this year was Christmas characters.
cahabasun.com
Thousands line streets for 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade (2 photo galleries)
Thousands of people lined the streets of Trussville for the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade Saturday afternoon. The parade began about 3 p.m. on Parkway Drive, turned right onto Gadsden Highway, went through the historic part of downtown and onto Chalkville Mountain Road before finishing shortly past the big Christmas tree at the Trussville Mall.
wbrc.com
Local charity needs more families to sign up for free Christmas feast food boxes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’re never too small, or young to give back, that’s the message a local charity proves every time they step up to help the community. Little Hands Serving Hearts (LHSH) is a non-profit based in metro Birmingham that encourages youth to volunteer in the community. Their next event, Christmas Blessings, is coming up, and they say it’s major for them.
wbrc.com
6-year-old girl from Moody gets special snow day before January transplant
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - While many of us saw rain all day, a little girl in Moody got snow! The surprise experience was complete with a visit from the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who. The big surprise was all to uplift 6-year-old Sophie Cromer. Her home looked like a winter wonderland on Sunday.
The best reactions to Birmingham’s new Miss Fancy elephant statue
Birmingham’s Avondale Park revealed its latest homage to its most famous resident Saturday with, what else -- a party, peanut truck and trumpet fanfare. Miss Fancy prances at the entrance to the park off Fifth Avenue South, trunk aloft. Children ride on her back. The statue honors Miss Fancy,...
wbrc.com
Two Tuscaloosa churches coming together for the 2022 Community Christmas Dinner
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Tuscaloosa churches are coming together to offer their community a taste of Christmas. First Community Church and Saint Paul Baptist Church will prepare 400 Christmas dinner plates consisting of dressing, chicken, ham, green beans, rolls and dessert. Meals will be offered from noon until 2...
Clanton Advertiser
Christmas break approaching for local basketball team
The following are the varsity girls’ and varsity boys’ basketball schedules for each Chilton County area team for the week of Dec. 13-19. Dec. 15: @ Wetumpka at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15 @ Wetumpka at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 16: vs. Billingsley at 1:45 p.m. Dec. 19: vs. West...
Bham Now
I Heart Mac & Cheese + 8 other new and coming soon businesses
From mouth-watering food to gorgeous flowers, there are so many new businesses that just opened or are coming soon to Birmingham. Read on to learn about your new favorite spot in The Magic City. 1. Biscuit Love | Cahaba Heights. @bhamnow. It’s brunch time, Birmingham! 🥂 🧇 Check out Cahaba...
wbrc.com
Janet Jackson coming to Legacy Arena in April
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pop superstar Janet Jackson is back on tour and she’ll stopping in Birmingham in 2023. The “Together Again” tour will bring Ms. Jackson and special guest Ludacris to Legacy Area on Saturday, April 22. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16 at 11...
Bham Now
7 New Year’s Eve events in Birmingham for an unforgettable night
New Year’s Eve is only a couple of weeks away, so it’s time to plan how you want to celebrate the start of the new year. Whether you want to celebrate with your girlfriends, the whole family or with your significant other, we have seven of the hottest events lined up. Keep reading to find the perfect New Year’s Eve night.
CBS42.com
Weather AWARE Wednesday, turning colder later this week
The cold front will stall along the coast today. We will have plenty of clouds along with a stray shower and drizzle. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s. Tonight, expect more clouds, a shower and patchy fog with lows in the 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and...
Janet Jackson Set To Perform In Alabama April 22nd
A legendary R&B talent is scheduled to perform at in Birmingham next April, promoters have announced. Platinum-selling and five-time Grammy Award-winning artist Janet Jackson will headline the show set for April 22nd at the BJCC in the heart of downtown Birmingham. Janet Jackson has sold more than 100 million units...
wvtm13.com
Shelby County community pays tribute to beloved fast food worker
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — It's an unforgettable laugh and upbeat personality that are keeping people in Shelby County smiling, despite the tragic loss of Phillis Moore. Many knew her simply as "Miss Phillis." WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph first introduced viewers to "Miss Phillis" in December 2021. That's when customers...
wvtm13.com
Impact Day Wednesday: heavy rain and storms likely
Damp and grey this morning, but limited rain expected this afternoon and Tuesday. Impact Weather ahead for Wednesday: check the video forecast for the latest. Showers become less widespread overnight through Monday morning. Clouds linger, and so does some occasional light, patchy rain and fog. Expect milder-than-usual weather for December again to start the week, but there are some big, long-lasting changes for the colder after a strong midweek storm system.
alabamawx.com
Sunday Afternoon Forecast Update: GFS Introducing Idea of Some Wintry Precipitation Next Sunday for Alabama
Today’s forecast is in pretty good shape except for the high. This is not a one number region as we always say, but if we are figuring the average high for Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston. Temperatures have been a little cooler than I expected. 63F at Tuscaloosa, but Birmingham has struggled to get above 61F. Anniston is in the 50s with the rain.
wbrc.com
PROGRAMMING ALERT: WBRC FOX6 News launches Jewelry Television
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is launching Jewelry Television (jtv) effective Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The new affiliation will replace Grit TV on WBRC’s 6.5 cable channel. Jewelry Television specializes in the sale of jewelry for both men and women. Jewelry Television has an estimated reach of...
Cullman student Mya Agnello’s designs featured in UA Senior Showcase
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama College of Human Environmental Sciences hosted the Fashion for Life runway show at the Bama Theatre Nov. 20. The show featured 11 senior apparel design students’ collections that represented their personal design philosophies and target markets. Seniors whose work was featured during the showcase included: Mya Agnello, Cullman Aidan Clark, Montgomery Hannah Dodson, Cape Girardeau, Missouri Grace Federico, Cockeysville, Maryland Anaya McCullum, Montgomery Jayda Mullins, Hoover Janiah Pickett, Birmingham Piper Pochkowski, Austin, Texas Caitlin Prario, Cohasset, Massachusetts Jakobe Reed, Adamsville Morgan Whicker, Winston-Salem, North Carolina Fashion for Life is the culmination of a capstone experience that students start preparing for before their senior year. After researching,...
wvtm13.com
WVTM13 says farewell to a beloved member of our team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jerry Tracey has been with WVTM13 for 35 years. That's longer than some employees there have been alive. Most of us have lots of wonderful memories with Jerry over the years. One of his co-workers, Stephanie Walker, has worked alongside him longer than anyone else and she has a ton of Jerry Tracey stories.
wvtm13.com
Remembering Jerry Tracey's 'signature look'
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jerry Tracey received quite a send-off on Friday, Dec. 9, as he anchored his final weather segment before retirement. His fellow meteorologist, Stephanie Walker, worked alongside Jerry for 22 of his 35 years with WVTM13. Stephanie has a lot of memories with Jerry as they’ve worked through many serious weather events. And when she's out in the public, she says she gets plenty of questions about him from viewers. Stephanie says, “Still the number one question I get asked about Jerry Tracey is, 'Where is his mustache?' Now when I got here, and it’s been over 20 years, that was in the post-mustache era of Jerry, so it's been gone awhile. The mustache has been gone but people apparently don't like change.”
WSFA
Nashville-style hot chicken chain coming to Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Nashville-style hot chicken chain is coming soon to Montgomery. With a unanimous vote, the Montgomery City Council last week approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken. Located at 2701 Eastern Boulevard, the new restaurant will join retailers including T.J. Maxx,...
Comments / 0