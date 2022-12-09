Read full article on original website
Kyrsten Sinema once ripped then-Democratic Sen. Joe Lieberman for trying to win over Republican voters: 'What kind of strategy is that?'
Sinema, now a US senator, announced Friday she was quitting the Democratic party and said she "never really fit into a box of any political party."
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocks Kyrsten Sinema's announcement to leave the Democratic Party and register as an independent: 'She lays out no goals for Arizonans'
Sinema's party switch comes as she's up for re-election in Arizona in 2024 in what's likely to become a competitive race.
Sinema's exit from the Democratic Party could hand Manchin back some power over Biden's agenda
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona has announced that she was leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent.
Washington Examiner
What Sinema leaving the Democratic Party means for balance of power in the Senate
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to switch her party affiliation from Democrat to independent is creating a post-midterm shake-up in the Senate, threatening to complicate what seemed like Democrats’ chances of having an outright majority after Sen. Raphael Warnock’s runoff win in Georgia gave Democrats their 51st seat in the next session of Congress.
Schumer skips over Feinstein, 89, for Senate president pro tem, third in presidential line of succession
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is picking Sen. Patty Murray to be the next Senate president pro tempore in 2023 after Sen. Patrick Leahy retires.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Washington Examiner
Sinema’s party switch has major presidential implications
Tea leaves, Tarot cards, and crystal balls all agree: Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s Friday re-registration from Democratic to independent will reverberate in the 2024 presidential race. Sinema’s move could be an ominous one for the two-party-dominant system. Not since Ross Perot’s candidacies in 1992 and (to a lesser extent)...
Top Senate Republican Says Republican Leadership "Caved" to Democrats
Top Senate Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida is accusing Senate GOP leadership of “caving” to Democrats, according to The Hill. Scott made the comments on Fox Business, saying that Republicans “caved in on the debt ceiling, caved in on a gun bill, caved in on a fake infrastructure bill.”
eenews.net
What Sinema’s defection means for the Senate
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona stunned Washington on Friday with her decision to leave the Democratic Party, but what exactly that means for the Senate next year and her reelection prospects remains up in the air. She was blasted by progressive Democrats and environmental groups alike Friday for “abandoning” the...
Biden directed offstage by child after Toys for Tots remarks
President Biden appeared confused Monday after his speech with Toys for Tots in Arlington, Virginia, and had to be led offstage by a young girl who took his hand.
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to introduce motion to delay GOP leadership elections
After several Republican senators urged Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to delay GOP leadership elections, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has said he will put forward a motion to do so on Wednesday. "Tomorrow, I will offer a motion to delay the Republican Senate leadership elections until AFTER the Georgia...
NPR
Kyrsten Sinema's Break-Up With Dems Won't Change Much In The Senate
The Arizona senator announced she was leaving the Democratic party — but given her broad support of Democratic priorities and the president's nominees, it is not expected to change the dynamics of Senate control. And the Congress is sprinting toward the finish line, codifying some protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. Incumbent lawmakers will need to extend government funding and pass a big, annual defense bill before the new Congress is sworn in early next month.The Arizona senator announced she was leaving the Democratic party — but given her broad support of Democratic priorities and the president's nominees, it is not expected to change the dynamics of Senate control. And the Congress is sprinting toward the finish line, codifying some protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. Incumbent lawmakers will need to extend government funding and pass a big, annual defense bill before the new Congress is sworn in early next month.
White House helping defeated Dems find jobs after congressional losses
President Biden's administration is helping to find new jobs for Democratic lawmakers and staffers who lost their midterm elections and gave Republicans control of the House.
Trump news – live: Trump fails in key Mar-a-Lago lawsuit as Schiff confirms evidence of Jan 6 criminality
Donald Trump has failed in his latest effort to thwart the Department of Justice investigation into his retention of government documents at Mar-a-Lago, with a judge he himself appointed dismissing a lawsuit brought by his team.The news is the latest blow to the former president’s multi-pronged but largely unsuccessful effort to slow down or end the probe, which he claims is a political witchhunt.Meanwhile, as the January 6 select committee prepares to release its final report next week, Congressman Adam Schiff, a panel member, yesterday confirmed that he and his colleagues on the panel are in agreement that they...
Kyrsten Sinema goes independent, scrambles Senate
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said in remarks published at 6 am ET Friday that she's leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. Why it matters: It's a political earthquake that will shake up the Senate — and a gut punch for Democrats just three days after they secured a 51-49 majority.
McConnell re-elected U.S. Senate GOP leader, fending off bid by Florida’s Rick Scott
WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans overwhelmingly re-elected Mitch McConnell on Wednesday as their leader for the next Congress, though nearly a dozen members backed Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s attempt to usurp McConnell. Scott’s bid, which he launched Tuesday during an hours-long discussion among Senate Republicans about the future of...
U.S. Senate Democrats celebrate a 51-seat majority with Georgia win
The last win in the 2022 midterm elections gives Senate Democrats a true majority for the next Congress, and won’t require a power-sharing agreement with Republicans. The post U.S. Senate Democrats celebrate a 51-seat majority with Georgia win appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party and registers as an independent
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has announced she is leaving the Democratic Party and officially registering as an independent. "In a natural extension of my service since I was first elected to Congress, I have joined the growing numbers of Arizonans who reject party politics by declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington and formally registering as an Arizona Independent," Sinema, 46, tweeted early Friday morning.
eenews.net
New powers, flexibility await Senate Democrats next year
After winning an outright majority in the Senate on Tuesday, Democrats are delighted at the prospect of being able to move legislation and confirm nominees more easily. Many of President Joe Biden’s nominees have been stuck in limbo for months due to the current 50-50 partisan split in the Senate. A number of them are crucial to agencies such as EPA, the Department of the Interior, the Department of Energy and even an obscure mine safety and health commission.
Biden to sign same-sex marriage protections into law
President Joe Biden will on Tuesday sign into law a bill granting federal protections to same-sex marriage -- gathering thousands of guests at the White House to celebrate the legislative milestone. Jean-Pierre, who herself made history as the first openly gay White House press secretary, also touted "musical guests and performances to celebrate this historic bill."
