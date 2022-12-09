ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

What Sinema leaving the Democratic Party means for balance of power in the Senate

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to switch her party affiliation from Democrat to independent is creating a post-midterm shake-up in the Senate, threatening to complicate what seemed like Democrats’ chances of having an outright majority after Sen. Raphael Warnock’s runoff win in Georgia gave Democrats their 51st seat in the next session of Congress.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Sinema’s party switch has major presidential implications

Tea leaves, Tarot cards, and crystal balls all agree: Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s Friday re-registration from Democratic to independent will reverberate in the 2024 presidential race. Sinema’s move could be an ominous one for the two-party-dominant system. Not since Ross Perot’s candidacies in 1992 and (to a lesser extent)...
ARIZONA STATE
eenews.net

What Sinema’s defection means for the Senate

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona stunned Washington on Friday with her decision to leave the Democratic Party, but what exactly that means for the Senate next year and her reelection prospects remains up in the air. She was blasted by progressive Democrats and environmental groups alike Friday for “abandoning” the...
ARIZONA STATE
NPR

Kyrsten Sinema's Break-Up With Dems Won't Change Much In The Senate

The Arizona senator announced she was leaving the Democratic party — but given her broad support of Democratic priorities and the president's nominees, it is not expected to change the dynamics of Senate control. And the Congress is sprinting toward the finish line, codifying some protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. Incumbent lawmakers will need to extend government funding and pass a big, annual defense bill before the new Congress is sworn in early next month.The Arizona senator announced she was leaving the Democratic party — but given her broad support of Democratic priorities and the president's nominees, it is not expected to change the dynamics of Senate control. And the Congress is sprinting toward the finish line, codifying some protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. Incumbent lawmakers will need to extend government funding and pass a big, annual defense bill before the new Congress is sworn in early next month.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump fails in key Mar-a-Lago lawsuit as Schiff confirms evidence of Jan 6 criminality

Donald Trump has failed in his latest effort to thwart the Department of Justice investigation into his retention of government documents at Mar-a-Lago, with a judge he himself appointed dismissing a lawsuit brought by his team.The news is the latest blow to the former president’s multi-pronged but largely unsuccessful effort to slow down or end the probe, which he claims is a political witchhunt.Meanwhile, as the January 6 select committee prepares to release its final report next week, Congressman Adam Schiff, a panel member, yesterday confirmed that he and his colleagues on the panel are in agreement that they...
NEW YORK STATE
Axios

Kyrsten Sinema goes independent, scrambles Senate

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said in remarks published at 6 am ET Friday that she's leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. Why it matters: It's a political earthquake that will shake up the Senate — and a gut punch for Democrats just three days after they secured a 51-49 majority.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party and registers as an independent

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has announced she is leaving the Democratic Party and officially registering as an independent. "In a natural extension of my service since I was first elected to Congress, I have joined the growing numbers of Arizonans who reject party politics by declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington and formally registering as an Arizona Independent," Sinema, 46, tweeted early Friday morning.
ARIZONA STATE
eenews.net

New powers, flexibility await Senate Democrats next year

After winning an outright majority in the Senate on Tuesday, Democrats are delighted at the prospect of being able to move legislation and confirm nominees more easily. Many of President Joe Biden’s nominees have been stuck in limbo for months due to the current 50-50 partisan split in the Senate. A number of them are crucial to agencies such as EPA, the Department of the Interior, the Department of Energy and even an obscure mine safety and health commission.
AFP

Biden to sign same-sex marriage protections into law

President Joe Biden will on Tuesday sign into law a bill granting federal protections to same-sex marriage -- gathering thousands of guests at the White House to celebrate the legislative milestone. Jean-Pierre, who herself made history as the first openly gay White House press secretary, also touted "musical guests and performances to celebrate this historic bill."
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy