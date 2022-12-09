Read full article on original website
San Antonio high schools to begin testing for tuberculosis Monday after student falls ill
100 people at Northside ISD's Brandeis, Clark and O'Connor high schools will be tested this week.
Local teenager explains the importance of blood and plasma donation
SAN ANTONIO — A seven-year-old should not be getting sick with a new virus every three weeks. Yet, eight years ago, Isabella Robinson was going though exactly that. She suffered from strep throat, influenza, Rotavirus, and other illnesses constantly. Her Mother, Jennifer Robinson, said she saw few improvements from medications and said doctors started questioning if she gave her daughter medication at all.
KSAT 12
Texas pediatricians to start screening for hunger, thanks to new $20K grant
SAN ANTONIO – Holidays are associated with many joyous things but some tough topics as well, like hunger. As kids take their holiday breaks, many are pulled from their main food source at school. In Bexar County, there are 112,810 food insecure as of 2020, according to data from...
San Antonio's 'shit sandwich cop' working as a police officer again, this time in Floresville
Officer Matthew Luckhurst's rehiring was the centerpiece of an investigation into Texas' lax and fragmented oversight of police licensing.
KTSA
Study: San Antonio is No. 10 in U-S for ‘least sustainable credit card debt’
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With the U.S. economy thought be some to be in recession, a new study is illustrating where Americans have accumulated the most and least sustainable credit-card debts. WalletHub used credit card data from TransUnion to figure out the cost and time required to pay...
KSAT 12
Lead found in drinking water of several San Antonio ISD campuses, officials say
SAN ANTONIO – Lead has been found in the drinking water of several San Antonio ISD campuses, according to district officials. SAISD Director Of Operations Ahmad Shariff said all drinking spouts had been shut off since COVID-19 precautions were set two years ago, so no student or staff member has been exposed.
KTSA
4 dead in explosion on San Antonio’s Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Four people are dead following an explosion on San Antonio’s Southeast Side. It was around 11:30 P.M. Friday when blast shook the area near K-Bar Services, a construction company located on the 9700 block of South Presa. Firefighters arrived to find evidence of...
19 San Antonio TV news stories you might've missed in 2022
It's been a whirlwind year.
Houston Chronicle
Four confirmed dead in San Antonio explosion, Bexar County officials say
Update: 10:03 p.m. Sunday, December 11: A fourth person has died after the explosion at K-Bar Services. The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified one of the victims as Roger Huron Jr., 36. Update: 10:09 a.m. Sunday: A third person has now been confirmed dead by the Bexar County...
San Antonio police deny online rumor of serial killer loose in the city
SAPD officials said they have found "no factual basis on these claims."
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio location
There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
FOX 28 Spokane
3 killed in blast at San Antonio construction company
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of an explosion that killed three people at a San Antonio construction company. The explosion happened at around 11:30 p.m. Friday at K-Bar Services. Authorities initially found one person who died at the scene. Investigators later announced that two more people were killed in the blast. As of Sunday, investigators haven’t released the names of the victims.
SAPD working major accident at Loop 410 and Highway 90
SAN ANTONIO — A major accident has shut down traffic on Loop 410 near Highway 90 on Sunday night, police say. Just before 8 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department tweeted that they were on the scene at SW Loop 410 and Highway 90, and asked drivers to avoid the area.
KENS 5
Texas man charged with threatening doctor affiliated with National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center
BOSTON — A Texas man was arrested and charged today in connection with threatening a Boston doctor providing care to members of the transgender community, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Massachusetts. Federal officials said 38-year-old Matthew Jordan Lindner, of Comfort, was charged with one count of...
saheron.com
Alazan Courts, Cattleman Square Lofts among 14 projects set to receive $44M in San Antonio bond funding
San Antonio is about to get one of its largest cash infusions for affordable housing in recent memory. The city is preparing to disburse nearly $44 million to housing developers and landlords for the production of 686 apartments, the repair of another 1,775 units, and the construction of 71 single-family homes, the City Council heard in a briefing Nov. 30.
Upon a Burning Body delivers searing hometown performance at San Antonio's Vibes Event Center
The San Antonio-formed band delved into a deep catalog of melodic-yet-crushing material while the frenzied crowd ate it all up.
KSAT 12
Students at NEISD’s Institute of CyberSecurity and Innovation earn industry certifications
SAN ANTONIO – A $7 million-plus facility has allowed North East ISD students to get hands-on cybersecurity experience. Dozens of high school students who attend North East ISD’s Institute of CyberSecurity and Innovation have earned industry certifications. The center opened in 2021 and is located off Nacogdoches Road...
Guess the rent of this luxury San Antonio apartment near Stone Oak
How much does it cost to live in the Stone Oak area?
myfoxzone.com
Nine-year-old's homeless drive rooted in God, surviving abusive father | Kids Who Make SA Great
SAN ANTONIO — It felt like the right thing to do when Nicholas 'Mikey' Fabella said he was walking near his old apartment complex. Then, at six years old, he told his mother, Alexandria Fabella, he wanted to help a homeless man. "I asked my mom if we could...
Hays County DA ask Texas AG Ken Paxton for opinion on marijuana ordinance
He's sent a letter to Texas AG Ken Paxton.
mySanAntonio.com
