San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Local teenager explains the importance of blood and plasma donation

SAN ANTONIO — A seven-year-old should not be getting sick with a new virus every three weeks. Yet, eight years ago, Isabella Robinson was going though exactly that. She suffered from strep throat, influenza, Rotavirus, and other illnesses constantly. Her Mother, Jennifer Robinson, said she saw few improvements from medications and said doctors started questioning if she gave her daughter medication at all.
KTSA

4 dead in explosion on San Antonio’s Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Four people are dead following an explosion on San Antonio’s Southeast Side. It was around 11:30 P.M. Friday when blast shook the area near K-Bar Services, a construction company located on the 9700 block of South Presa. Firefighters arrived to find evidence of...
Ash Jurberg

Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio location

There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
FOX 28 Spokane

3 killed in blast at San Antonio construction company

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of an explosion that killed three people at a San Antonio construction company. The explosion happened at around 11:30 p.m. Friday at K-Bar Services. Authorities initially found one person who died at the scene. Investigators later announced that two more people were killed in the blast. As of Sunday, investigators haven’t released the names of the victims.
saheron.com

Alazan Courts, Cattleman Square Lofts among 14 projects set to receive $44M in San Antonio bond funding

San Antonio is about to get one of its largest cash infusions for affordable housing in recent memory. The city is preparing to disburse nearly $44 million to housing developers and landlords for the production of 686 apartments, the repair of another 1,775 units, and the construction of 71 single-family homes, the City Council heard in a briefing Nov. 30.
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

