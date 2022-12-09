Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
For 30 years, Hilo’s Haumea brings holiday joy, collects donations at red kettles
A festive fragrance of fresh-cut firs floated through the foyer at the Hilo Walmart on Thursday as inflatable Santa and his air-filled Christmas tree greeted shoppers. Serenading customers was 49-year-old lifelong Hilo resident Kauila Haumea. His bright baritone voice sang Christmas classics amidst the hubbub of the holiday hustle and bustle and the iconic resonance of a brass bell.
bigislandvideonews.com
Heroes & Helpers Bring Holiday Joy To Hilo Target
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Local keiki were treated by Catholic Charities Hawaii, Target Stores and first responders on Saturday. (BIVN) – The 2022 “Heroes and Helpers” event was held at the Hilo Target store on Saturday morning. From the event organizers:. Bringing gifts and holiday joy to...
Body discovered at Hilo Bay shoreline
Hawai'i Police Department said they discovered a body of a local man in his mid-50s on the Hilo Bay shoreline near Isles.
959theriver.com
Tourists Keep Throwing Marshmallows at the Hawaii Volcanoes
FILE - People watch and record images of lava from the Mauna Loa volcano Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii. Officials monitoring the Mauna Loa eruption on Hawaii's Big island said Wednesday, Dec. 7, the lava flow moving toward state Route 200 has slowed. They said they could not predict when, where or if the lava flow would cross the highway. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
KITV.com
Native Hawaiian cultural groups clear path for Pele
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Mentioned during a morning briefing this week for the Big Island, cultural practices are underway among the native Hawaiian community in the site between Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa. KITV4 spoke with Paul Neves of the Royal Order of Kamehameha. Neves says how those at...
Catherine Toth Fox: After You've Finished Gawking At Volcanoes, Don't Forget The Charm Of Hilo
Back in July, when only Kilauea was erupting — and, as it had been erupting since September 2021, was considered old news — I walked around Downtown Hilo with my 23-year-old coworker, a first-timer to the town. We had stopped at the Hilo Farmers Market — didn’t buy...
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hāmau
“It is important to be articulate and thoughtful when we speak. It is equally important to be hāmau or silent to attune to information in class, advice from a mentor, message from a friend, manu (bird) in the forest, or wind in the lālā (branch) of our trees. E hāmau, be silent.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County prepares to scale back emergency operations as eruption winds down
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the Mauna Loa eruption winds down, Hawaii County officials say no major changes will be made to the Old Saddle Road viewing area — just yet. But depending on the eruptive activity, they could start scaling back operations on a staggered basis in a “couple days.”
Stalled lava flow from DKI Hwy. may continue to glow
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The USGS and Hawaii County officials brought the latest update on the Mauna Loa eruption in a briefing on Friday, Dec. 9. According to the USGS, as of Friday morning fountain heights from fissure 3 were averaging about 30 feet. This is a dramatic change over the past couple of days when […]
Lava slow moving but under 2 miles from DKI Hwy
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Entering the 10th day of the Mauna Loa eruption, representatives from science and emergency response communities provided updates on the volcanic event. During a press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the United States Geological Survey confirmed that as of data overnight, the flow front of the lava is 1.8 miles away from […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police seek suspects in store robberies
HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two separate store robberies are under investigation on Hawaii Island. On Monday, county police turned to the public for help in identifying and locating the suspects. Around 9:30 a.m. the morning of Dec. 6, Hilo patrol officers were sent to a business along Kilauea Avenue. There,...
bigislandgazette.com
Hilo Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute
Hawai‘i Island police have arrested 44-year-old Jacob Walter Umemoto, of Hilo, following a reported domestic-related incident that occurred at a residence in Hilo late Friday night, December 9, 2022. Shorty after 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Hilo patrol officers responded to an apartment complex in the 400 block of Waianuenue...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Island police searching for 17-year-old from Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police are searching for 17-year-old Ashley Tavares of Hilo, who was reported as a runaway. Tavares was last seen in Honomū during the evening hours of Nov. 21, 2022. She is described as local, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with long brown and blond...
