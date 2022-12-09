Read full article on original website
Fast-growing supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNaples, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
Timeline for Beach Re-nourishment project on Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach management and planning session gives a better idea of a timeline when it comes to the Beach Re-nourishment project on Fort Myers Beach.
New data reveals peak of storm surge height during Ian
New data reveals just how high the water rose, as Hurricane Ian moved ashore. Coastal Lee county sustained the highest storm surge, reaching 13 to 14 feet on Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach.
gulfshorebusiness.com
FL Star announces new rental community in Collier County
FL Star Development announced plans for a new rental community, Azalea Park, to be developed on Hacienda Lakes Parkway in south Naples. The project, which will include both townhomes and apartments, is in the permitting process. Plans call for 250 townhomes with private yards and 144 apartments in four four-story buildings, totaling 394 residential units of rentals. Townhomes and apartments will offer a varied selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Azalea Park will also include a two-story activity center with a fitness facility, a business center, games area and resort-style pool. Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2023.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach woman watches as her home is demolished after Ian
A woman watched as her home was demolished before her eyes. Hurricane Ian shifted the Fort Myers Beach home off its base, so she had no choice but to tear it down. More than two months after the storm, the Oyster Bay Mobile Home Park doesn’t look much better.
Destin Log
Ian: Targeting more than $13M, mansions vie for most expensive sold on SWFL's Bonita Beach
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, at least a pair of properties are vying to become the most expensive sold on Bonita Beach. On Friday afternoon, the Dawn McKenna Group listed a $13.5 million estate at 26564 Hickory Blvd. that it said features five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and more than 10.000 square feet of total living space.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
cohaitungchi.com
24 Free Things to Do in Southwest Florida: Beaches, Nature, Museums, and Events
One of the most visited places in the state, Southwest Florida is popular for its beautiful beaches and sunny climate. The area that makes up Southwest Florida extends from Marco Island near the Everglades up the coast past the city of Naples to Fort Myers and Cape Coral. Southwest Florida...
WINKNEWS.com
Downtown Fort Myers bar holds auction to benefit Ian victims
Hurricane Ian brought its storm surge sweeping over the streets of downtown Fort Myers in September, but Sunday night saw a different scene: People all throughout the city came together at the Lucky Screw to help those in need after Ian with a special auction. Ian’s landfall was a day...
Diamondhead Resort to reopen doors soon to provide comfort for Ian survivors
A bit of normalcy slowly returning to Fort Myers Beach as the Coste Island Cuisine reopens its doors.
Cape Coral residents struggling to adjust to city’s new watering schedule
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Some Cape Coral residents are struggling to adjust to the city’s new watering schedule. It’s been six months since it was enacted. Its purpose is to keep the pressure of irrigation systems strong and the city’s 300 miles of freshwater canals high.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers Beach building sells for $2.1M
11340 Fort Myers LLC purchased a 4,258-square-foot building at 11340 Summerlin Square Drive on Fort Myers Beach from Por Summerlin LLC for $2.15 million. The property last sold in 2021 for $1,282,000.
Michigan man dies in Florida while delivering free bikes
A Michigan Army veteran has been killed in a crash while delivering bicycles to children in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian
Authorities search for Fort Myers lottery ticket thieves
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the two women who stole numerous lottery tickets from a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers. The two women pictured were caught on camera attempting to cash in those stolen lottery tickets at the 7-Eleven at 11700 S on Cleveland Avenue. Authorities are...
CROW assists four Barn Owlets who fell into cabinets in Bonita Springs
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Four displaced nestling Barn Owlets are still recovering after they fell from their nest in the attic of a house under construction Friday in Bonita Springs and directly below into some cabinets. One of the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife’s trusted volunteers, Chad, immediately...
December 9 fishing report from Byron Stout
Patchy red tide continued this week in some potentially fish-killing concentrations, but anglers still are finding plenty of hungry fish in unaffected waters. “The Gulf of Mexico is teeming with life,” according to A&B Charters out of Port O’ Call Marina in Naples. The Fishbuster Charters report out of Bonita Beach noted “some red tide, close in, but none beyond five or six miles.”
themiawave.org
Top 5 Sunset Spots on Marco Island
Marco Island offers beautiful sunsets almost every night. Even though there are many areas where you can get good sunset photos, here are the top 5 best places to take sunset photos on Marco Island. If you do go out to take photos of the sunsets, make sure to bring some bug repellent since most of the bugs come out at that time.
DiamondHead Beach Resort on Fort Myers Beach reopening after Hurricane Ian
DiamondHead Beach Resort announced a phased reopening of the resort, located on Fort Myers Beach, following the impact of Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
City of Naples to pursue redesign of entire Naples Pier
The Naples Pier, a 1,000-foot-long boardwalk that has been a landmark of Collier County for more than a century, sustained significant damages when Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida in September. Now, city staff is working to make the pier a favorite gathering place for residents and visitors. For City Manager...
WINKNEWS.com
Storm Smart founder Brian Rist pays $11.7M for record-priced home on Sanibel Island
Brian Rist sees the irony in buying the most expensive home ever sold on Sanibel Island, and it didn’t even have the brand of storm shutters he invented. . The $11.7 million West Gulf Drive home, built in 1998, fared relatively well from the damage wrought by Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28. The ground floor, which had a media room and other amenities, was washed out. The tile roof received some significant damage, but a new roof was already in the works despite the storm. The second and third floors remained intact, positioning Rist and his wife Kim to move from their current Cape Coral waterfront home by the summer.
Man points gun at customers eating free pizza at Florida restaurant
Police have arrested a man who pointed a gun at customers who were eating free pizza at a Southwest Florida restaurant.
