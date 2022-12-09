ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

FL Star announces new rental community in Collier County

FL Star Development announced plans for a new rental community, Azalea Park, to be developed on Hacienda Lakes Parkway in south Naples. The project, which will include both townhomes and apartments, is in the permitting process. Plans call for 250 townhomes with private yards and 144 apartments in four four-story buildings, totaling 394 residential units of rentals. Townhomes and apartments will offer a varied selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Azalea Park will also include a two-story activity center with a fitness facility, a business center, games area and resort-style pool. Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2023.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
Downtown Fort Myers bar holds auction to benefit Ian victims

Hurricane Ian brought its storm surge sweeping over the streets of downtown Fort Myers in September, but Sunday night saw a different scene: People all throughout the city came together at the Lucky Screw to help those in need after Ian with a special auction. Ian’s landfall was a day...
December 9 fishing report from Byron Stout

Patchy red tide continued this week in some potentially fish-killing concentrations, but anglers still are finding plenty of hungry fish in unaffected waters. “The Gulf of Mexico is teeming with life,” according to A&B Charters out of Port O’ Call Marina in Naples. The Fishbuster Charters report out of Bonita Beach noted “some red tide, close in, but none beyond five or six miles.”
Top 5 Sunset Spots on Marco Island

Marco Island offers beautiful sunsets almost every night. Even though there are many areas where you can get good sunset photos, here are the top 5 best places to take sunset photos on Marco Island. If you do go out to take photos of the sunsets, make sure to bring some bug repellent since most of the bugs come out at that time.
City of Naples to pursue redesign of entire Naples Pier

The Naples Pier, a 1,000-foot-long boardwalk that has been a landmark of Collier County for more than a century, sustained significant damages when Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida in September. Now, city staff is working to make the pier a favorite gathering place for residents and visitors. For City Manager...
Storm Smart founder Brian Rist pays $11.7M for record-priced home on Sanibel Island

Brian Rist sees the irony in buying the most expensive home ever sold on Sanibel Island, and it didn’t even have the brand of storm shutters he invented. . The $11.7 million West Gulf Drive home, built in 1998, fared relatively well from the damage wrought by Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28. The ground floor, which had a media room and other amenities, was washed out. The tile roof received some significant damage, but a new roof was already in the works despite the storm. The second and third floors remained intact, positioning Rist and his wife Kim to move from their current Cape Coral waterfront home by the summer.
