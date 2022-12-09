Read full article on original website
Kotek announces 36-county listening tour, framework for first year as governor
PORTLAND— Gov.-elect Tina Kotek plans to visit all 36 Oregon counties over the next year in an effort to build trust in the state government, she announced during an annual business gathering Monday. Kotek was the keynote speaker at the Oregon Business Plan’s Leadership Summit, which has drawn hundreds...
WOU Roundup: Trio of Wolves finish in top ten at Spokane Invitational
The Western Oregon men’s and women’s track teams opened their season at the Spokane Invitational on Saturday with a Wolf almost breaking a record in his first attempt of the season. WOU’s Dayne Gordien in the shot put on his first attempt threw for 16.16 meters (53 feet,...
Beal Christmas tree farm offers bulk charity orders
The Beal Christmas Tree Farm & Gift Shop in Dallas is hosting a special clothing drive. The Beals are coordinating to benefit Polk County organizations Sable House, for domestic violence victims, and CASA of Polk County, for foster children at Christmas. The Beal gift shop has a large inventory of...
Dallas Library hosts special events
Donn Anderson presents “The 50th Anniversary of Apollo 17 - Last Men on the Moon”. Dallas resident and NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Donn Anderson presents “The 50th Anniversary of Apollo 17 - Last Men on the Moon,” another in the Dallas Public Library Astronomy and Space Exploration Series, on Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. This will be an in-person event in the Dallas Library.
Thank you Tracy
I want to make a public thank you to Tracy at Fee Mail Depot In Monmouth. She is very knowledgeable on phone scams and the best way to exchange items. If Tracy can’t help, she knows where to go to get help. Thank you again Tracy!!
Panther boys see explosion on offense
The Central boys basketball team knew it would be no easy feat on Friday, Dec. 9 when they traveled to play Canby. The Cougars deployed a very up-tempo style and scored 92 points in their opener, blowing out their opponent Molalla. However, the Panther interior presence really caused issues for Canby as Central came away with the victory in high-scoring fashion 83-72.
