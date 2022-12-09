Winning at Home: The little things

Why do we seem to prefer a quick fix to a long-term problem?

Instead of saving money every month to build savings and budget for larger purchases, people dream of winning the lottery. Instead of making the choice to snack less or exercise more each week, people are drawn to weight loss pills.

Instead of starting a new hobby and knowing it will take years to get good at something new, people give up in the first few months.

We want shortcuts. We find it very painful to admit that “get rich quick” and “get in shape without doing anything different” schemes are just not realistic. And because that’s true about people in general, think how hard it must be for us to admit the same is true in family life.

It’s easy to think we can speak to our spouse and kids however we want because we’re feeling tired, overwhelmed or stressed. It's easy to tell yourself you'll make it up to them with a romantic (in other words, fancy and expensive) dinner, or with an over-the-top gift.

My guess is, anybody who's tried any of these approaches can agree they don’t work. Just like you can’t lose weight or get rich with a shortcut, you can’t undo days or weeks of neglect or negativity with one grand gesture.

One of our counselors at Winning At Home, Steven Kreitzer, uses a metaphor to compare a marriage relationship to a plant. The same way a plant requires consistent care and attention, so does a marriage. You can’t deprive a plant of sun or water for a few months and then make up for it with months’ worth of sun or water in a single day.

Subscribe:Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

Marriages and family relationships are the same way. Having an over-the-top celebration for a special day might feel like a negative experience to a person who's been wanting and needing affection and attention on a regular basis.

If you’re reading this right now and realize you’ve been a bit too neglectful, negative or sarcastic lately, I hope you’ll take these words to heart. What your family needs isn't a big, expensive night out. It’s a consistent commitment from you to speak kindly, listen willingly and treat them as deeply loved and valuable people.

You won’t do it perfectly (nobody does), but when you make an effort, your family will definitely notice. I'll warn you, don't expect their response to be heaping praise or talk about how much you’ve changed. Often, when people start making positive changes, it takes a while for those around them to believe it's going to last.

I like to remind people that, if they’ve spent 10 years being surly and negative, it’s going to take more than 10 days for people to fully embrace change as the "new you."

Don’t let that discourage you. Just like savings accounts, health changes and caring for plants, little things add up over time to make a huge difference.

— Dan Seaborn is the founder of the Zeeland-based group Winning at Home, which supports and nurtures marriages and families. Email questions or comments to hometeam@winningathome.com.