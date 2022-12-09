ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Holland Sentinel

Winning at Home: The little things

By Dan Seaborn
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43qa6D_0jdD1hvT00

Why do we seem to prefer a quick fix to a long-term problem?

Instead of saving money every month to build savings and budget for larger purchases, people dream of winning the lottery. Instead of making the choice to snack less or exercise more each week, people are drawn to weight loss pills.

Instead of starting a new hobby and knowing it will take years to get good at something new, people give up in the first few months.

We want shortcuts. We find it very painful to admit that “get rich quick” and “get in shape without doing anything different” schemes are just not realistic. And because that’s true about people in general, think how hard it must be for us to admit the same is true in family life.

It’s easy to think we can speak to our spouse and kids however we want because we’re feeling tired, overwhelmed or stressed. It's easy to tell yourself you'll make it up to them with a romantic (in other words, fancy and expensive) dinner, or with an over-the-top gift.

My guess is, anybody who's tried any of these approaches can agree they don’t work. Just like you can’t lose weight or get rich with a shortcut, you can’t undo days or weeks of neglect or negativity with one grand gesture.

One of our counselors at Winning At Home, Steven Kreitzer, uses a metaphor to compare a marriage relationship to a plant. The same way a plant requires consistent care and attention, so does a marriage. You can’t deprive a plant of sun or water for a few months and then make up for it with months’ worth of sun or water in a single day.

Subscribe:Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

Marriages and family relationships are the same way. Having an over-the-top celebration for a special day might feel like a negative experience to a person who's been wanting and needing affection and attention on a regular basis.

If you’re reading this right now and realize you’ve been a bit too neglectful, negative or sarcastic lately, I hope you’ll take these words to heart. What your family needs isn't a big, expensive night out. It’s a consistent commitment from you to speak kindly, listen willingly and treat them as deeply loved and valuable people.

You won’t do it perfectly (nobody does), but when you make an effort, your family will definitely notice. I'll warn you, don't expect their response to be heaping praise or talk about how much you’ve changed. Often, when people start making positive changes, it takes a while for those around them to believe it's going to last.

I like to remind people that, if they’ve spent 10 years being surly and negative, it’s going to take more than 10 days for people to fully embrace change as the "new you."

Don’t let that discourage you. Just like savings accounts, health changes and caring for plants, little things add up over time to make a huge difference.

— Dan Seaborn is the founder of the Zeeland-based group Winning at Home, which supports and nurtures marriages and families. Email questions or comments to hometeam@winningathome.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Boy who grew up homeless sees own bed for the first time and tears up: 'It's all for you'

Many of us don't recall the first time we slept in our own bed. It's easy to forget what life may be like without this experience since for many of us, it's something we take for granted. However, not everyone is as fortunate in life. This little child in Detroit recently had the opportunity to sleep in his own bed for the first time, and his reaction was priceless. Daeyr Neely and his mom had been homeless for several years, after which they moved around different shelter homes, per NBC. Since Daeyr was a toddler, he has not had a bed to call his own, but after the intervention of Humble Design, a nonprofit aimed at reducing homelessness, Daeyr finally got this wish of his!
DETROIT, MI
Tracey Folly

Woman humiliated by angry husband when she tries to pay by check and realizes her checkbook is empty

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. This is about a self-described "horrible" scenario that happened to my mother. She said she will never forget the anger, embarrassment, and feeling of being so small she wanted to crawl into a hole and hide. And it was all over forgetting to put a fresh packet of checks inside her checkbook.
Jason's World

Woman wants to move away from home without first telling her parents

Man Moving Suitcases Out Of A HomePhoto byConvertKit/UnsplashonUnsplash. There are a lot of reasons why people move away from home. When you're a certain age, you need to have a plan because you won't be taken care of forever. It's not always easy to move away and be on your own, but it is something most of us have to go through.
Gillian Sisley

New Mom Furious After Friend Tells Her to Leave Baby at Home

Should parents always bring their babies with them, wherever they go?. Photo byPhoto by Lydia Winters on UnsplashonUnsplash. There's a lot of adapting that comes along with having a newborn child. Understandably, because the baby can't look after themselves, an adult has to be supervising them at all times.
Mary Duncan

Man gets grandson fired on purpose so he will go back to college instead of working menial job

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandfather was the nicest man who has ever lived in my opinion, and I was devastated when he died a few years ago. I didn’t grow up with a father for the first ten years of my life, so my grandfather was my father figure and my mom and I even lived with him and my grandmother for a lot of my childhood.
Fatherly

Turn A Stubborn Toddler Into A Helper With These Magic Words

Certainly we all remember that feeling of being a kid and balking at almost any request for help, simply on principal. I remember rejecting all kinds of opportunities to do good things that I’d enjoy — helping my mother decorate a cake or entertain my sister while my parents were trying to work — simply because as a kid, you identify strange opportunities to be the master of your own destiny. For a stubborn toddler navigating their world, this — surprise, surprise — often includes flat-out refusing to do almost anything asked of you.
Next Avenue

Hey Mom! I'm Home

They may have moved back to save money, but Gen Z kids should also be willing to accept some responsibilities around the house. Back in March 2020, my then-22-year-old daughter moved back home. We thought it would be a temporary situation, a few months at most. Her dorms had closed due to the pandemic. Like many adult children, she was back home, finishing her college education in her childhood bedroom instead of her dorm room.
Scary Mommy

I Want Another Kid, And My Husband Doesn’t

I already have three magnificent kids, but I know in my bones that I want another child. Here’s the problem: My husband is equally certain he doesn’t want another child. We go around and around, each of us with the same argument over and over. “How dare you take this away from me!” I say. “How dare you force this on me!” he retorts. But how do you reconcile this major life decision when you and your partner disagree, in such a fundamental way, when it’s truly an either-or question?
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
784K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy