Worcester, MA

Worcester firefighters union to hold food, toy drive Sunday at 4 supermarkets

By Veer Mudambi, Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago
WORCESTER - This Sunday the Worcester Firefighters IAFF Local 1009 will hold its annual food and toy drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at four Worcester supermarkets.

The drive, in partnership with the Worcester County Food Bank, has been a tradition of the 1009 for over 20 years, with few, if any, remembering when it started, said fire Lt. Daniel Spencer. "I've been [a firefighter] for 12 years and they were doing it when my dad was here, so it's definitely more than 20," he said.

Spencer's father was Lt. Thomas Spencer, one of the six firefighters lost in the 1999 Worcester Cold Storage and Warehouse Co. fire, with Dec. 3 marking the 23rd anniversary. "Every year we’re always blown away with the support from the community so it's great to have a way to give back and show our appreciation," said Spencer.

Firefighters will be at Stop and Shop locations at Grafton Street, Lincoln Street and West Boylston Street, and at Shaw's on Gold Star Boulevard, accepting nonperishable food donation and new unwrapped gifts Toys for Tots. There will also be a "fill the boot" at each location for cash donations to the Worcester County Food Bank.

