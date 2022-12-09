Football-playing schools in ASUN and WAC considering jumping from FCS to create new FBS conference, per report

Read full article on original website
KTRE
Day, time set for Carthage state championship game
(KLTV) - Details have been set for Carthage’s game against Wimberley for a state championship. The 2022 UIL Football State Championships will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Carthage plays Wimberley on Friday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. Tickets are on sale through SeatGeek. The general public ticket...
KLTV
Trude Lamb signs with SFA cross country
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two years ago she took on the world, relatively speaking, and in time the world would hear about her. Now, Trude Lamb is an SFA-bound student athlete. However, there’s more to her than landing at the finish line. When Trude Lamb signed her letter of...
Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas Are Now in Tornado Danger Zone
Some not-so-good news was just released by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma concerning the weather outlook for Tuesday. Lufkin and Nacogdoches are now in the bull's eye for the worst of the severe weather on Tuesday. The map below is concerning. The dotted-hatched area within that map indicates...
Ruby's announces new location in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired in August 2022. A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is continuing to grow. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant will be opening a fourth location in Jacksonville. The restaurant announced the new establishment in a Facebook post, with owner Ruby Abarca holding up...
KTRE
First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe thunderstorms expected Tuesday
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - We are gearing up for a round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms forming and racing through deep east Texas tomorrow. Due to the medium and slightly higher risk for severe weather on Tuesday, we have a First Alert Weather Day in effect for all of east Texas for Tuesday afternoon and lasting into the early evening hours.
Texas cops suspicious when no one in SUV knew Alabama driver; he’s been charged with human trafficking
An Alabama man has been charged in Texas with human smuggling after police found him driving an SUV with six people inside, all the passengers were Mexican citizens. Adan Torres-Ramirez, 30, was charged withe human smuggling after Kilgore, Texas, police responded to an accident on Interstate 20 at just before midnight last Saturday.
KLTV
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Dozens of East Texas churches have voted to leave the United Methodist Church this past weekend due to conflicting views within the denomination. Within the Texas Annual Conference, which covers the Houston area and East Texas, 294 churches were approved to leave the denomination, including the Perritte Memorial United Methodist church in Nacogdoches.
2 killed, 3 injured after incident at East Texas oil rig
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – Two men were killed and three other men were injured after an incident at an oil rig Monday evening, according to the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office. Officials said they received a call to FM 353 around 6:30 p.m., and that departments from Sabine, Nacogdoches and Allegiance Medical Service responded for […]
KLTV
Nacogdoches proposes shutting down six crossovers due to safety concerns
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches is looking to make a four-mile stretch of road on Stallings Drive safer for the community. They’re proposing the closure of six of eight crossovers that allow people to make u-turns, which City Engineer Steve Bartlett says are unsafe. “The crossovers,...
VIDEO: Lufkin police officers catch 6-foot alligator
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police Department said that they caught a 6-foot alligator while responding to an animal complaint on Saturday Dec. 10. Officers Forrest and Ibarra arrived at the scene of the complaint, a business on Sellers Street off Kurth Drive, and found a 6-foot alligator that had gotten through the fence of […]
Man arrested in East Texas after allegedly shooting, killing man with crossbow
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested by the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office for allegedly shooting and killing a man with a crossbow on Monday. Deputies responded to a call at 520 FM 711, about a “bloodied, unresponsive male,” in the front yard. Upon arrival, deputies found Bryan Blue, 33, deceased from injuries […]
scttx.com
DPS Investigates Two-vehicle Crash in Tenaha
December 12, 2022 - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) State Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler truck tractor and a passenger car in Tenaha on December 9, 2022. According to DPS Trooper Keith Jones, at 6:50pm a white 2006 Peterbilt 379 truck-tractor driven by Miroslaw Sek, 58,...
East Texas News
Former martial arts instructor sentenced
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A guilty plea was entered in the case of a man accused of sexual assault of a child in Tyler County’s District Court. Troy Lee Smith, Jr., 49, was arrested in September 2018...
Jacksonville man arrested for alleged aggravated assault, kidnapping
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man involved in an alleged aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping off of County Road 3301 on Nov. 25. According to officials, Ledarrious Deshun Grady, 31 of Jacksonville, was identified by deputies responding to a disturbance as the person who allegedly assaulted and […]
