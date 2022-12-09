ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Kyrsten Sinema once ripped then-Democratic Sen. Joe Lieberman for trying to win over Republican voters: 'What kind of strategy is that?'

By Rebecca Cohen
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • Kyrsten Sinema once slammed a Democratic senator for trying to court Republican voters.
  • "What kind of strategy is that?" Sinema — then a social worker — said in 2003 of presidential-hopeful Joe Lieberman.
  • Now-Senator Sinema announced Friday she is leaving the Democratic party to become an independent.

Kyrsten Sinema once organized a protest against a Democratic senator who was trying to court Republican voters.

In 2003, the now-Arizona senator was outside of a meeting for presidential-hopeful Sen. Joe Lieberman from Connecticut, the Hartford Courant reported at the time .

Lieberman, then a Democrat, was visiting Tucson, Arizona, ahead of the 2004 election to campaign and garner interest for his bid. Support for the war in Iraq was a top issue at the time.

About 40 anti-war protestors showed up outside of the Tucson hotel where Lieberman was in meetings, the Courant reported. One of those protestors was Sinema herself.

Then a social worker, Sinema disagreed with Lieberman's stances on the war — and even more so, his campaign strategy.

"He's a shame to Democrats," Sinema, who organized the protest, said, according to the Courant. "I don't even know why he's running. He seems to want to get Republicans voting for him — what kind of strategy is that?"

When Lieberman ultimately did not succeed on the Democratic ticket in 2004, he made the switch to become an independent in 2006.

Sen. Sinema announced Friday morning she is leaving the Democratic party to become an independent herself .

In an interview with POLITICO , Sinema said she "never really fit into a box of any political party."

The Arizona senator — who was elected as a Democrat in — spent much of the last year stalling Democratic legislation in the Senate alongside fellow moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia.

Her switch comes just days after Democrats secured a narrow but definite majority in the Senate, with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock winning Georgia's second seat in a runoff election Tuesday.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 65

Marsha Stewart
3d ago

Sinema wasn’t going to gain the attention (or money) she obviously is pandering for. A GA D win had placed her relevance on the back burner.

Reply(2)
26
Greg Olson
3d ago

They were voted in as democrats. If they switch parties mid cycle shouldn't that disqualify them from continuing in their positions?

Reply(6)
21
Bob Merle
3d ago

She is the penultimate RINO, without actually being a "Republican" even in "name only", while masquerading as either a Democrat or now "Independent". She has amply proven that no one should trust that anything she does or says should be trusted. Not even the GOP, which has virtually no decency, morals, or ANYTHING else to offer besides Trumpian fear-mongering, corruption, and divisiveness, is willing to embrace her or her obvious self-indulgent sociopathy. In the same way that Trump only loves & thinks of himself, Sinema puts herself and ONLY herself FIRST. The fine folks of AZ would serve themselves well to recall her and put an end to her entirely self-serving antics ASAP.

Reply(1)
7
