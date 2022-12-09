ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Five transfer portal offensive lineman to watch for Auburn

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

Here are some of the transfer linemen the Tigers may have an eye on.

Now that the portal has had some time to settle down, it's time for Auburn to start making some moves.

The Tigers are looking to add quite a few offensive linemen through the transfer portal this cycle, as things look impossibly thin upfront in 2023 if nothing changes.

Head coach Hugh Freeze is going to get them on roster. How many - especially considering how valuable portal lineman are - nobody knows.

These are five of the names that we need to keep an eye on over the coming weeks.

IOL Jordan Brown - Charlotte

Brown was a redshirt freshman for the Charlotte 49ers in 2022 after redshirting his first year on campus in 2021. He has three years of eligibility left. Brown is listed at 6-foot-4, 315 pounds. The Long Beach, CA native has great size and has been busy since entering the transfer portal on December 6th. He has announced offers from Missouri, Syracuse, Bowling Green, Old Dominion, and Auburn.

IOL: Javion Cohen - Alabama

A two-year starter for the Crimson Tide at LG, the former Central High School (Phoenix City) offensive tackle announced his intention to transfer and Auburn players immediately began the recruitment. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

OG Ajani Cornelius - Rhode Island

One of the most coveted transfers in the market right now, Cornelius has received quite a few Power Five offers - including offers from five SEC teams - since entering the transfer portal on November 29th. He will have two years of eligibility remaining

OT Amari Kight - Alabama

After redshirting in 2019, he barely saw in the field in 2020. Kight received some garbage time in 2021 and was finally promoted to backup left tackle this past season, appearing in all 12 games. The former top-100 recruit will have two years of eligibility remaining.

IOL Yousef Mugharbil - Florida

Mugharbil is a four-star lineman and was the No. 21 IOL in the 2021 cycle. He redshirted for the Gators last season and saw no action this year, likely prompting his transfer. He's got good size at 6-foot-4, 315 pounds and has four years of eligibility remaining.

Comments / 0

 

