Federal Hocking drops first TVC-Hocking matchup to South Gallia

Federal Hocking fell to an undefeated South Gallia on Thursday night in a Tri-Valley Conference — Hocking matchup. The Rebels (5-0, 3-0) went on to grab a 62-28 victory over the Lancers (4-2, 1-1).

Although Federal Hocking were competitive for a large portion of the night, an incredibly lopsided first quarter made it incredibly difficult for Federal Hocking to get back into this one.

With nothing falling in the opening frame, South Gallia was able to jump out to a 28-2 lead after the first quarter. Leading all scorers with 19 points on the night, Morgan Lyons had eight of those in the first quarter. Emma Clary also had eight in the quarter to help supplement her 10 points total.

The lone score in the first quarter from Federal Hocking came from Takira Walker. The freshman finished with six points.

In a closer second quarter, the Rebels outscored Federal Hocking 19-13 but some offensive production was found. Leading the Lancers with 10 points overall, Rorie Tabler had seven of those in the second quarter.

The second half resembled little of the first, with both offenses struggling to get points. South Gallia scored 15 second half points while the Lancers were able to get 13 points. Had it not been for the first quarter, it could’ve been an incredibly tight game towards the end.

Audry Clingenpeel had nine points on three made shots from beyond the arc for Federal Hocking.

The Lancers next face off Eastern on Monday at home with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off set.