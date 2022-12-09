The Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’ Video Surpasses 1 Billion Views on YouTube

The Weeknd ‘s billion views streak continues. The singer’s music video for “Save Your Tears” has hit 1 billion views on YouTube and becomes his fifth video in his catalogue to do so.

“Save Your Tears” was formally released as the fourth single from The Weeknd’s critically acclaimed and record breaking fourth studio album, After Hours , on Aug. 9, 2020. The video for the track, however, did not arrive on the video-streaming platform until the following year on Jan. 5.

The provocative visual sees the pop star — face drastically changed by numerous (fake) plastic surgeries — performing for masked attendees at a dinner party and engaging in disruptive antics such as dancing on tables, purposefully spilling champagne and walking around with a gun, which he later points to his head and shoots. Confetti — instead of a bullet — comes out of the firearm, and the audience erupts into applause by the conclusion of the video.

“Save Your Tears” is the latest video in The Weeknd’s videography to reach the 1 billion view mark. “Starboy” currently has 2.1 billion views, “The Hills” is at 1.9 billion, “Can’t Feel My Face” boasts 1.2 billion, and “I Feel It Coming” (featuring Daft Punk) has 1.04 billion.

The success of “Save Your Tears” doesn’t just extend to the video, it’s also reflected in the track’s performance on the Billboard charts. Following the release of After Hours on March 29, 2020, the song debuted on the April 4-dated Billboard Hot 100 . Its remix, featuring Ariana Grande and released in April 2021, peaked in the No. 1 on the May 8, 2021-dated chart.

Revisit the video for “Save Your Tears” above.