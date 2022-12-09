Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Wednesday marks the 10th anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting
Wednesday marks the somber, 10-year anniversary of the Sandy Hook school shooting. On December 14th, 2012, a gunman killed 20 students and six adults at Sandy Hook elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut. It took place in a first-grade classroom. Since then, a new school has been built in the town...
news4sanantonio.com
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for five-year mandatory sentence for human smugglers
Gov. Greg Abbott said he will seek a mandatory minimum sentence of at least five years in prison for human smuggling. “I’m getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally,” Abbott wrote in a tweet Sunday night. “I will be seeking a mandatory minimum of at least five years in prison for anyone caught committing this crime.”
news4sanantonio.com
More than 76,000 customers without power in California as storm moves through
A major winter storm has knocked out power in portions of Northern California. The Sacramento Municipal Utility District and PG&E estimate about 76,000 of their customers are without power. The storm's strong winds and heavy rains have downed power lines, and even brought heavy snow at higher elevations. Wind gusts...
news4sanantonio.com
Texas not likely to amend its constitution for abortion anytime soon
Despite the state’s near-total ban on abortion, just 12% of Texans think abortion should be illegal in all cases, according to an August poll from The Texas Politics Project. One Texas Democrat hopes to give voters more of a say in abortion policy. State Rep. James Talarico, D-Round Rock,...
