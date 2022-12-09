ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

uncoveringpa.com

Walking through the Winter Wonderland Christmas Display at Asbury Woods in Erie

One of my favorite outdoor destinations in northwestern PA is Asbury Woods in Erie, so when I heard they had a Christmas light display, I knew I needed to check it out. Known as Winter Wonderland, the area around the boardwalk at Asbury Woods is fantastically decorated each holiday season, and visitors are invited to walk through this magical forest to see one of the best walk-through Christmas light displays in Pennsylvania.
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Investigation Launched After Troopers Find Dog with Gunshot Wound on German Hill Road

KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding suspected animal cruelty in Kingsley Township, Forest County. According to Marienville-based State Police, troopers are investigating an incident in which a dog was discovered along German Hill Road, in Kingsley Township, Forest County, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Reported fire temporarily closes local Girard business

A local Girard business was temporarily closed Sunday afternoon as fire crews worked to put out a fire that was contained to a dryer. At approximately 1:30 p.m., crews from A.F. Dobler, Lake City Fire Company, Fairview Fire and Rescue and Platea Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched to a reported fire at the Girard Coin […]
GIRARD, PA
explore venango

Police Asking Public for Help in Locating Stolen ATV

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police are currently investigating the theft of an ATV from a property in Oil City. According to Oil City Police, a 2004 Polaris Trailblazer 250 ATV was stolen from the 10 block of Siverly Avenue, Oil City sometime between November and the beginning of December.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Police Investigating Theft of Firearms, Chainsaw from County Line Road Residence

PINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a theft of firearms and a chainsaw from a residence in Pinegrove Township that occurred last month. According to a report by PSP Franklin on Monday, December 12, the incident occurred near County Line Road in Pinegrove Township, Venango County, sometime between 8:00 a.m. on November 12 and 11:00 p.m. on November 18.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

U.S. Brig Niagara crews building new cover for winter season

Thousands of visitors came and left the bayfront this summer during Tall Ships Erie and now it’s time to revamp the deck. The crew on the U.S. Brig Niagara is building a winter cover to protect it from the ravages of the cold, harsh season. For two weeks, five to 50 sailors have been out […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Man Accused of Stealing $3K in Cash, Pistol From Rockland Township Residence

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a theft of $3,000.00 in cash and a pistol from a Rockland Township residence. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident happened sometime between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, at a residence on Pine Hill Church Road in Rockland Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Final work underway for 12th Street traffic light upgrades

The final work is underway for 22 new intersections along the 12th Street Corridor. That plan rebuilds the lights on 6.5 miles of West 12th Street at a cost of $8.75 million. The new equipment will coordinate travel both east and west for easier travel on busy 12th Street to help travelers get across downtown […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Greyhound Bus Terminal Remains Closed Since May

A transit advocacy group is upset over the ongoing closure of Erie's Greyhound bus terminal. It's been closed since May 1, after Greyhound removed all of its staff members from the Intermodal Center location. Ever since, passengers and bus drivers have been unable to gain access to the lobby or...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Vehicle Slams into Boulder, Tree Along Route 62

HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle crashed into a boulder and a tree along State Route 62 in Hickory Township on Tuesday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:56 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, on State Route 62, in Hickory Township, Forest County. Police...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Allegedly Threatens to Shoot Hunters in the Head

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to shoot hunters in the head. Around 5:40 p.m. on December 7, Troopers from the Franklin-based State Police barracks responded to a residence on Bankson Road, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, for a dispute between hunters and a known 51-year-old Oil City man.
OIL CITY, PA
wesb.com

Jamestown Man Charged in Gerry Theft

A Jamestown man was charged in a Gerry theft Friday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department charged 30-year-old Mark J. McKay with petit larceny. McKay was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Gerry Court at a later date.
JAMESTOWN, NY
yourerie

What to do if your child swallows lithium button batteries

Dr. Neha Patel started a wall of shame where she stores items she’s removed from children’s bodies over the years, among them lithium button batteries. What to do if your child swallows lithium button …. Dr. Neha Patel started a wall of shame where she stores items she’s...
ERIE, PA

