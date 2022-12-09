Read full article on original website
uncoveringpa.com
Walking through the Winter Wonderland Christmas Display at Asbury Woods in Erie
One of my favorite outdoor destinations in northwestern PA is Asbury Woods in Erie, so when I heard they had a Christmas light display, I knew I needed to check it out. Known as Winter Wonderland, the area around the boardwalk at Asbury Woods is fantastically decorated each holiday season, and visitors are invited to walk through this magical forest to see one of the best walk-through Christmas light displays in Pennsylvania.
Following massive blaze, Jamestown has a $1 million problem
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Just shy of a month after a fire of a still undetermined origin consumed the former Crawford Furniture Factory on Allen Street, what remains at the site resembles Dresden after World War II. "The problem is the cost of demolishing a building like that is astronomical,"...
explore venango
Investigation Launched After Troopers Find Dog with Gunshot Wound on German Hill Road
KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding suspected animal cruelty in Kingsley Township, Forest County. According to Marienville-based State Police, troopers are investigating an incident in which a dog was discovered along German Hill Road, in Kingsley Township, Forest County, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
Reported fire temporarily closes local Girard business
A local Girard business was temporarily closed Sunday afternoon as fire crews worked to put out a fire that was contained to a dryer. At approximately 1:30 p.m., crews from A.F. Dobler, Lake City Fire Company, Fairview Fire and Rescue and Platea Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched to a reported fire at the Girard Coin […]
explore venango
Police Asking Public for Help in Locating Stolen ATV
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police are currently investigating the theft of an ATV from a property in Oil City. According to Oil City Police, a 2004 Polaris Trailblazer 250 ATV was stolen from the 10 block of Siverly Avenue, Oil City sometime between November and the beginning of December.
explore venango
Police Investigating Theft of Firearms, Chainsaw from County Line Road Residence
PINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a theft of firearms and a chainsaw from a residence in Pinegrove Township that occurred last month. According to a report by PSP Franklin on Monday, December 12, the incident occurred near County Line Road in Pinegrove Township, Venango County, sometime between 8:00 a.m. on November 12 and 11:00 p.m. on November 18.
U.S. Brig Niagara crews building new cover for winter season
Thousands of visitors came and left the bayfront this summer during Tall Ships Erie and now it’s time to revamp the deck. The crew on the U.S. Brig Niagara is building a winter cover to protect it from the ravages of the cold, harsh season. For two weeks, five to 50 sailors have been out […]
explore venango
State Police Calls: Driver, Infant Escape Injuries in Collision With Deer
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. A 32-year-old Pleasantville woman was traveling northbound on State Route 36 near Jamison Run Road in Tionesta Township, Forest County, on December 7, 2022, when a deer entered the roadway from the east side of the road.
explore venango
Man Accused of Stealing $3K in Cash, Pistol From Rockland Township Residence
ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a theft of $3,000.00 in cash and a pistol from a Rockland Township residence. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident happened sometime between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, at a residence on Pine Hill Church Road in Rockland Township, Venango County.
Final work underway for 12th Street traffic light upgrades
The final work is underway for 22 new intersections along the 12th Street Corridor. That plan rebuilds the lights on 6.5 miles of West 12th Street at a cost of $8.75 million. The new equipment will coordinate travel both east and west for easier travel on busy 12th Street to help travelers get across downtown […]
Home saved as truck, travel trailer and storage shed burn in Warren County
An early Friday morning response of about 50 firefighters from several departments prevented a home from being destroyed by a nearby blaze in Greenwich Township, Stewartsville Volunteer Fire Company Chief Joe Mecsey reports. The first call came in at 1:27 a.m. from the 600 block of Warren Glen Road in...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Greyhound Bus Terminal Remains Closed Since May
A transit advocacy group is upset over the ongoing closure of Erie's Greyhound bus terminal. It's been closed since May 1, after Greyhound removed all of its staff members from the Intermodal Center location. Ever since, passengers and bus drivers have been unable to gain access to the lobby or...
erienewsnow.com
Blind Tiger Spirit Free Cocktails Gives Consumers a Choice: Giving You the Business
If you are looking for a holiday cocktail and want to cater to those who like spirits and those who drink non alcoholic selections, a growing Erie business has some choices for you. And the drinks come with some very catchy names. Spirit free cocktails, that's right, the Erie Pennsylvania...
ems1.com
Pa. EMS chief asks 22 municipalities for half-mill property tax increase
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — EMS responders have long sounded the alarm of a coming crisis in the service, none louder than Doug Dick. A few weeks ago, Dick, chief of Pine Township-based Superior Ambulance, mailed letters requesting that the municipalities it serves direct a half-mill of taxes toward the company.
explore venango
UPDATE: Franklin Woman Allegedly Steals Nearly $5K in Guns, Other Items from Her Father
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released additional details regarding a Franklin woman who allegedly admitted to stealing multiple guns and other items valued at $4,951.00 from her father over a four-month period. According to PSP Franklin, the thefts occurred between August 5, 2022, and December...
explore venango
Vehicle Slams into Boulder, Tree Along Route 62
HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle crashed into a boulder and a tree along State Route 62 in Hickory Township on Tuesday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:56 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, on State Route 62, in Hickory Township, Forest County. Police...
explore venango
Oil City Man Allegedly Threatens to Shoot Hunters in the Head
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to shoot hunters in the head. Around 5:40 p.m. on December 7, Troopers from the Franklin-based State Police barracks responded to a residence on Bankson Road, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, for a dispute between hunters and a known 51-year-old Oil City man.
wesb.com
Jamestown Man Charged in Gerry Theft
A Jamestown man was charged in a Gerry theft Friday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department charged 30-year-old Mark J. McKay with petit larceny. McKay was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Gerry Court at a later date.
yourerie
What to do if your child swallows lithium button batteries
Dr. Neha Patel started a wall of shame where she stores items she’s removed from children’s bodies over the years, among them lithium button batteries. What to do if your child swallows lithium button …. Dr. Neha Patel started a wall of shame where she stores items she’s...
chautauquatoday.com
County Officials Warn About Deadly Fentanyl, Remind Public of Local Resources
As communities across the nation continue to experience high rates of drug overdose and overdose fatalities, Chautauqua County officials are alerting the community of the dangers of illicit drug use while also reminding the public of the multiple local resources available to address this ongoing public health crisis. County Executive...
