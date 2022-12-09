Read full article on original website
#9 Lady Trojans best Beloit to win 27th-straight league game
The Southeast of Saline girls’ basketball team kicked off the league portion of their season with a statement win in the Trojan War, handing Beloit a 59-29 loss to remain perfect on the year. With this win, SES moves to 3-0 while Beloit drops to 1-2. This victory also...
Second-half surge allows #1 SES takes first round of Trojan War
The top-ranked Southeast of Saline boys basketball team kept the good times rolling in the 2022 portion of their season, handing Beloit a 68-46 loss to open league play. With this win, SES advances to 3-0 while Beloit will continue their search for a first victory at 0-3. It was...
Undefeated Cardinals travel to Bennington for showdown with #8 Bulldogs
For two straight seasons, the Ell-Saline boy’s basketball team didn’t win a single game. Last season, the Cardinals turned a corner, battling night in and night out but still finishing the season with just three victories. With a 63-35 triumph over Solomon last night, Ell-Saline collected their third...
K-State president visits central Kansas as part of community tour
Citizens of central Kansas, Kansas State University students, alumni, and community leaders discussed K-State Salina's role in K-State's overall strategic plan, high school education pathways to encourage students to pursue a college degree or post-secondary training, and the future of land grant schools during a community conversation on Dec. 5.
SPONSORED: Kirkham Michael seeks Asst. Construction Observer
Kirkham Michael is a growing company in need of an energetic and knowledgeable individual to fill our full-time Assistant Construction Observer position. This position will be located in either our Ellsworth, Cheney, Hays, Salina, or Garden City, Kansas offices. Primary Function . Performs inspection services along haul routes for energy projects,...
White Jeep rear-ends car, flees scene in south Salina Friday
Police are looking for a white Jeep that fled the scene of a two-vehicle collision in south Salina Friday. A 2014 Chrysler 300 driven by a 36-year-old Moundridge man was northbound on S. Ninth Street and stopped at the intersection with Belmont Boulevard when another vehicle rear-ended it and then fled the scene, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
This week's 'KINA Saturday Morning' lineup
Here's the lineup for this week's KINA Saturday Morning. 9:05 p.m. Amanda Otto, Big Brothers Big Sisters executive director talking about Christmas and providing an update on the Frosty 5k. 9:30 p.m. State Food Bank concerning how Christmas is shaping up as far as their services go. 10:05 p.m. Jenni...
Holiday Homes Tour Sunday in Lindsborg
LINDSBORG - Smoky Valley Arts and Folklife Center is hosting a Holiday Home Tour on Sunday from 4-8 p.m. The tour features five beautiful and unique Lindsborg homes. Featuring a wide variety of homes from Victorian to downtown loft, the tour is a fundraiser for the Smoky Valley Arts and Folklife Center.
Man arrested after high-speed chase in north Salina
A Salina man was arrested after leading police on a chase through part of north Salina Saturday evening. An officer noticed a black Harley-Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle with an expired license plate traveling westbound in the 600 block of E. Elm Street at approximately 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The officer was able to catch up to the motorcycle in the 400 block of N. Front Street and witnessed it run stop signs at the intersections of N. Front Street/E. North Street and N. Santa Fe Avenue/E. North Street, he said.
Asleep at the Wheel coming to Salina's Stiefel Theatre
A musical staple for more than five decades is coming to Salina's Stiefel Theatre in the spring. Asleep at the Wheel featuring Brennen Leigh and Joshua Hedley: The Past, Present and Future of Country & Western Music is scheduled for 8 p.m. April 7 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue.
Inaugural Brookville Parade of Lights Saturday night
BROOKVILLE - The Brookville Community Foundation Fund hopes to add a festive glow to the western Saline County town Saturday evening. The first Brookville Community Foundation Parade of Lights is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday. Participants are asked to line up at the school at 5:45 p.m. There is no need to pre-register to participate in the parade, according to information on the Brookville Community Foundation Fund Facebook page.
Multiple requested charges sought for Geneseo woman whose car struck tree
A Geneseo woman was arrested after the vehicle she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree in west-central Salina Friday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Abagale Hill, 35, of Geneseo, was eastbound on Franklin Street in a 2008 Buick Lucerne when the car went off the roadway and into the yard of 841 Plaza Drive, where it struck a tree. The accident occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. Friday.
New Smoky Hill Museum exhibit to focus on major fires
Fire: Embers of Discovery, the Smoky Hill Museum’s new exhibit, truly blazes a trail toward discovery. In this exhibit, you will encounter major fires in our nation’s history as well as stories from Salina’s past. These fires helped shape our understanding of fire and what it takes to keep us safe from its terrible destruction.
Salina man jailed in Riley County after a warrant arrest
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Salina man on multiple charges after a weekend arrest. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, police in Manhattan, arrested 28-year-old Aaron Noonan of Salina on two Riley County District Court warrants, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The first warrant...
Hospice of Dickinson County has Remember Me Tree at Memorial Hospital
ABILENE - Hospice of Dickinson County is sponsoring its annual Remember Me Tree, to honor the memory of loved ones during the holiday season. It is on display in the lobby of Memorial Hospital, 511 NE. 10th Street, in Abilene through the end of December. Anyone may place an angel...
Car catches fire in Gypsum; driver escapes without injury
GYPSUM - A Gypsum woman escaped injury after her car caught fire Saturday morning. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a 61-year-old Gypsum woman went out to start her 2001 Buick LeSabre at approximately 9:18 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of King Street. Just after the car started, she heard a loud pop and the car caught fire.
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 12
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Brooks, Anthony Joseph; 48; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/poss drug paraphernalia/human body. Poss...
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 3-9
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DAVIS, NICHOLE LYNN; 35; Herington. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/possess w/intent to use drug...
Abilene PD: Tips to keep your delivered packages safe
ABILENE - The Abilene Police Department offers tips for thwarting porch pirates. From the Abilene Police Dept. Facebook page:. Did you know package theft peaks during the holiday season? Here are some tips to protect yourself. •provide specific delivery instructions requesting packages be left in a less public view upon...
WWII Emerging Scholars Symposium call for proposals
ABILENE - Emerging scholars are invited to submit a presentation abstract to be a featured speaker during the annual D-Day Commemorative Symposium. The Roosevelt, Truman, and Eisenhower presidential libraries seek submissions from emerging scholars to be a featured speaker during the virtual symposium held the first week of June. The symposium focuses on specialized topics related to the Allied effort in World War II.
