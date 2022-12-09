ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Tina Turner’s son Ronnie dead at 62

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u8kog_0jdD0ilz00

Tina Turner has suffered another tragedy.

The “What’s Love Got to Do With It” singer’s son Ronnie died this week, his wife, Afida, announced on Instagram . He was 62.

“My god Ronnie turner a true angel hiuge [sic] soul highly spiritual my husband my best friend my baby iyour [sic] mummy your nurse i did the best to the end this time i was no [sic] able to save you love u for this 17 years this is very very very bad i am very mad 😡,” Afida captioned a carousel of photos of her late husband.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QzmR9_0jdD0ilz00
Tina Turner’s son Ronnie, pictured here with his wife, Afida, has passed way at age 62.
Corbis via Getty Images

“This is a tragedy u with your brother craig and your father ike turner and aline rest in paradise 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️😭😭💔💔 so unfair.”

Law enforcement sources told TMZ they received an emergency call from someone claiming Ronnie was struggling to breathe. Minutes later, Ronnie stopped breathing altogether.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2inug6_0jdD0ilz00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x30UI_0jdD0ilz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GYUtX_0jdD0ilz00

Paramedics attempted CPR to no avail, and Ronnie was pronounced dead at the scene.

A rep for Turner, 83, didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

While it’s unknown what caused Ronnie’s untimely death, he had battled various health issues in recent years, including cancer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nnR1X_0jdD0ilz00
What caused Ronnie’s death is not yet known.
Michael Ochs Archives

Turner is a mother to four children. Her eldest, Craig, died by suicide via self-inflicted gunshot wound in July 2018 at age 59.

“I think Craig was lonely, that’s what I think really got him more than anything else,” Turner told Gayle King in an interview a year later. “I have pictures all around of him smiling, and I think I’m sensing that he’s in a good place. I really do.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yOWi7_0jdD0ilz00
Ronnie is survived by his mother and wife.
afida_turner/Instagram

Craig was born when Turner was 18 years old. Her second husband, Ike Turner, adopted him when they got together. His biological father, Raymond Hill, played saxophone for the band Kings of Rhythm.

The “Best” songstress later told the “New York Times” that she lived a “terrible life” in light of all the abuse she faced in Ike’s hands , as well as the illnesses she battled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NiG2K_0jdD0ilz00
He and Afida had no children.
afida_turner/Instagram

“I had a terrible life,” she shared. “I just kept going. You just keep going, and you hope that something will come.”

Gesturing to her extravagant home in Switzerland, Chateau Algonquin, she added, “This came.”

Comments / 122

Deidra Greer
3d ago

OH NO!!! my condolences goes out to Tina Turner's family and Ronnie's friends and may he Rest In Peace!😔🕊️

Reply
26
dee real
3d ago

to make a long story short everyone will die eventually. we are supposed to rejoice for the home going. and ne sorrowful when being born into this------. oh my how people try to create their own understanding. something that the word tells you not to do. LEAN NOT TO THINE OWN UNDERSTANDING.

Reply(1)
7
Debbie Burge Rufer
3d ago

I'm so sorry, for Tina, and his wife. Praying for all who loved him. Rest in Peace...

Reply(1)
29
Related
Parade

Tina Turner Breaks Silence on Son Ronnie's Death With Somber Tribute

Tina Turner is sharing a somber tribute for her late son, Ronnie, who passed away at the age of 62 yesterday, Dec. 8. The singer shared a black-and-white photo of herself with her eyes closed, looking despondent, on Instagram after news of his death broke on Dec 9. "Ronnie, you...
Page Six

‘Cosby Show’ star Keshia Knight Pulliam pregnant with baby No. 2

Ooh, baby, baby — Keshia Knight Pulliam is having a baby! The “Cosby Show” star announced Thursday that she and husband Brad James are expecting their first bundle of joy together early next year. “Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰,” the actress, 43, captioned a sweet Instagram boomerang cheekily set to the tune of Salt-N-Pepa’s 1986 smash hit “Push It!” The snippet shows a very pregnant Pulliam — who is already mom to daughter Ella, 5 — posing for a photo with James, 41, while popping her foot out and putting her hand on her hip. Decked out in a figure-hugging, floor-length knit dress featuring red...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Distractify

LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years

Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
thebrag.com

Robert Irwin opens up about ‘devastating’ family issues

Things got emotional when Robert Irwin stopped by The Project over the weekend. Steve Irwin’s conservationist son was guest host on Sunday, joining the show to talk about a wide range of topics including the Socceroos’ heroic 2022 World Cup run. Irwin also discussed the serious subject of...
People

Tina Turner's Life in Photos

Born Anna Mae Bullock on Nov. 26, 1939, Tina Turner came from humble beginnings. Her parents were struggling sharecroppers, who split up when she was 11 years old and left Tina and her sister, Alline, to be raised by their grandmother in Nutbush, Tennessee. Her father would go on to remarry shortly thereafter, while her mother moved to St. Louis after leaving the abusive marriage.
TENNESSEE STATE
People

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments

The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
People

Nick Cannon Rests with Daughter Onyx in First Photo with One of His Kids Since Hospital Release

LaNisha Cole shared the sweet photo of daughter Onyx Ice, 3 months, napping with her dad on her Instagram Story Friday morning LaNisha Cole is sharing some sweet moments between Nick Cannon and his baby girl. On Friday, the model shared a photo on her Instagram Story showing the Wild N' Out host napping on a green couch with a bottle in his hand as he holds 3-month-old daughter Onyx Ice. "Her dad stopped by yesterday morning," the new mom, 40, shared. "I hear them laughing it up and...
People

Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Plays in Mom's Clothes and Strikes a Pose: 'She Dressed Herself'

Cardi B and husband Offset share son Wave Set, 14 months, and Kulture Kiari, 4 Cardi B has a little fashionista on her hands! The "Be Careful" singer, 30, shared a sweet video on Instagram Tuesday of daughter Kulture Kiari posing in a yellow long-sleeved shirt with an orange and red cinched dress layered on top. "Hi Daddy, do you like my stuff?" Kulture says as she shifts from pose to pose while modeling Mom's clothes. The 4-year-old wears big black sunglasses in the beginning and rests them up on her...
The Independent

‘It’s now in my brain’: I’m a Celeb’s Jill Scott seen by medic after cockroach lodges itself in her ear

Jill Scott had to be seen by a medic after a cockroach got stuck in her ear onI’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.Thursday’s episode (17 November) featured a fairground-themed Bushtucker Trial voted for by campmates rather than the public.But rather than competing for meals, the contestants were competing to get their names entered more times in a tombola, the prize of which was a “big beach barbecue bonanza”. Mike Tindall, Owen Warner and Jill Scott took part in the challenge, with Tindall explaining: “Myself and Jill haven’t done a trial, and Owen is so hungry he’ll do anything.”At...
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
The Independent

Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced

Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I  knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
HollywoodLife

Jesse James’ Pregnant Wife Files For Divorce Again After He Denies Cheating On Her

Jesse James, the former husband of actress Sandra Bullock, is seemingly headed for divorce once again. Just a day after his current wife Bonnie Rotten filed for divorce the first then motioned to stop the move — she once again decided to refile for the divorce on Tuesday, Dec. 6 per TMZ, who also said that the move took place hours after she decided to move back into their home. Bonnie, 29, is currently five months pregnant with his child. The pair wed in a backyard Texas wedding in June 2022.
TEXAS STATE
Vibe

Cori Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s Daughter, Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend

Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Wayne Deuce on Saturday (Nov 26). In a sentimental Instagram video, Cori can be seen surprisingly walking into her future with her husband-to-be as her mother, father and onlookers recorded the beautiful moment. Met by Wayne on one knee — in matching pink fuzzy sweatsuits — the two embraced each other in solitude. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg And Shante Broadus Debut Luxury Scarf LineMount Westmore Go Black Ops In "Free Game" Music VideoSnoop Dogg, Sade, Teddy Riley Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame Cori captioned the clip of...
Page Six

Page Six

161K+
Followers
19K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy