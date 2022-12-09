ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gasconade County, MO

myleaderpaper.com

House Springs man hurt in crash in Franklin County

A House Springs man was seriously hurt after he was involved in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Saturday evening, Dec. 10, in the Fourmile Corner area between Washington and Union in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kyle Beaumont, 23, of House Springs was driving a 2006...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

House Springs man seriously injured in crash just south of Washington

An eastern Missouri man is seriously injured when he wrecks his car in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kyle Beaumont, 23, of House Springs, was driving on Country Club Road Saturday night just south of Washington when he began to skid on the wet road. The patrol says Beaumont was driving too fast for the conditions when his car began sliding, ran off the road, and hit a tree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Bond reduced for Jefferson City man involved in road rage incident involving a gun

Bond is reduced for a Jefferson City man accused of a road rage incident involving a gun in Callaway County. Bond for Keenan Reeves had previously been set at $100,000. But on Monday, Judge Carol England reduced his bond to $30,000. Reeves is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of child endangerment, two counts of armed criminal action, and fourth-degree assault.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Highway 54 near Missouri River Bridge reopens after crash

JEFFERSON CITY — The westbound lanes on U.S. Highway 54 just east of the Missouri River Bridge have reopened following a multiple-vehicle accident. An alert from Jefferson City police said injuries were reported. It is not clear on the extent of those injuries. The alert came in around 4:40...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Hillsboro woman arrested for alleged DWI following crash near Grubville

A 26-year-old Hillsboro woman was arrested Friday, Dec. 9, for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following an accident on Hwy. 30 west of Whisper Valley Road north of Grubville. She was injured in the accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:40 a.m., the woman was driving a 2001...
HILLSBORO, MO
krcgtv.com

Woman injured after Audrain County crash

AUDRAIN COUNTY — A woman was injured after a crash in Audrain County Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on Route JJ at Audrain Road 812 around 4:40 p.m. The crash happened when Taylor Truss, 29, of Columbia, was traveling...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Police arrest man accused of deadly scheme to avoid testifying in court

UPDATE: The Boone County Sheriff's Office announced in a Facebook post included here that they had arrested Justin Scott Trader on charges of second-degree murder, tampering, and property damage. Below the post is the article as it was originally published. The Boone County prosecutor filed manslaughter charges in connection to...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Hillsboro man dies in accident on Hwy. V

A Hillsboro man was killed in a traffic accident Saturday evening, Dec. 10, at Hwy. V and Hardin Road south of De Soto. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dennis Pruitte, 66, was driving a 2001 GMC Sonata north on Hardin Road at 7:05 p.m. and, as he approached Hwy. V, failed to stop and crossed Hwy. V, driving off the road and running to a rock bluff.
HILLSBORO, MO
truecrimedaily

Mo. mom arrested after child falls into wood stove and suffers burns

LINN CREEK, Mo. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old mother faces several charges because she reportedly did not seek medical help for her child after the juvenile fell into a stove. According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, deputies received a call from a "concerned father" who said he learned his young child "suffered severe burns and that the mother had not sought medical care for the minor child." He reportedly asked deputies to conduct a welfare check at the home where the child lived with their mother on Canvasback Lane.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Two injured in rollover crash on I-70 in Columbia

Two people are injured in a rollover accident on I-70 in Columbia. The Columbia Fire Department reports the call came in Sunday night just after 6 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a car on its top near the Providence exit. Two patients were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Both teen sisters missing from Owensville now safe

The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office said a second teen has been found and she was back with her father. Deputies were called to the father's home near Gerald. They verified that Jersey Reynolds, 17, was safe. She and her sister had left their home in Owensville on Saturday. Fourteen-year-old Brooklyn...
OWENSVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

Elderly Franklin County woman bilked of almost $25,000

A Peruvian national is facing criminal charges in Franklin County after he attempts to swindle almost $25,000 from an elderly woman. Paul Chahal-Roeriuez, 27, was arrested last Thursday after his second attempt to steal money from a recently-widowed victim in Villa Ridge. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Roeriuez contacted the victim that day, telling her he was her grandson and needed $9,800 cash to be released on bail. The victim told deputies she was advised to withdraw the money, then wait for a driver to pick it up.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Phelps County drifter's murder trial moved to Pulaski County

A Phelps County murder suspect accused of murdering a man in a motel parking lot is granted a change of venue. Josue Martinez, of Pennsylvania, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with a motor vehicle, and two counts of armed criminal action for fatally stabbing Donald Wethy, Jr., 36, of St. James. It was last week when Martinez’ trial was moved to Pulaski County.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO

