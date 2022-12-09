Read full article on original website
Second missing Gasconade County teen found safe
The second of two teen sisters who went missing over the weekend in Gasconade County has been found. The post Second missing Gasconade County teen found safe appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Crash backs up traffic at Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City
Traffic on the Missouri River Bridge at Jefferson City was down to one lane Monday afternoon. Jefferson City Police tweeted that there was a multiple-vehicle injury accident. The lane closure was in the westbound lanes.
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs man hurt in crash in Franklin County
A House Springs man was seriously hurt after he was involved in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Saturday evening, Dec. 10, in the Fourmile Corner area between Washington and Union in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kyle Beaumont, 23, of House Springs was driving a 2006...
Hillsboro man killed in car crash Saturday night in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 66-year-old Hillsboro man was killed in a fatal car accident near Joachim Creek Saturday night in Jefferson County. The victim was identified as Dennis Pruitte. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened at about 7 p.m. when Pruitte was driving a...
Columbia man accused of murder in Boone County electrocution arrested
A Columbia man was charged with murder last week in connection with a September crash into a utility pole and subsequent electrocution in southern Boone County. The post Columbia man accused of murder in Boone County electrocution arrested appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
House Springs man seriously injured in crash just south of Washington
An eastern Missouri man is seriously injured when he wrecks his car in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kyle Beaumont, 23, of House Springs, was driving on Country Club Road Saturday night just south of Washington when he began to skid on the wet road. The patrol says Beaumont was driving too fast for the conditions when his car began sliding, ran off the road, and hit a tree.
Jefferson County man shot while confronting car clouters
Deputies in Jefferson County are searching for suspected carjackers who shot a man who attempted to confront them.
kjluradio.com
Bond reduced for Jefferson City man involved in road rage incident involving a gun
Bond is reduced for a Jefferson City man accused of a road rage incident involving a gun in Callaway County. Bond for Keenan Reeves had previously been set at $100,000. But on Monday, Judge Carol England reduced his bond to $30,000. Reeves is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of child endangerment, two counts of armed criminal action, and fourth-degree assault.
UPDATE: Teen sisters reported missing in Gasconade County
One of two sisters previously reported missing ins Gasconade County has been found.
KOMU
Highway 54 near Missouri River Bridge reopens after crash
JEFFERSON CITY — The westbound lanes on U.S. Highway 54 just east of the Missouri River Bridge have reopened following a multiple-vehicle accident. An alert from Jefferson City police said injuries were reported. It is not clear on the extent of those injuries. The alert came in around 4:40...
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro woman arrested for alleged DWI following crash near Grubville
A 26-year-old Hillsboro woman was arrested Friday, Dec. 9, for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following an accident on Hwy. 30 west of Whisper Valley Road north of Grubville. She was injured in the accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:40 a.m., the woman was driving a 2001...
krcgtv.com
Woman injured after Audrain County crash
AUDRAIN COUNTY — A woman was injured after a crash in Audrain County Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on Route JJ at Audrain Road 812 around 4:40 p.m. The crash happened when Taylor Truss, 29, of Columbia, was traveling...
krcgtv.com
Police arrest man accused of deadly scheme to avoid testifying in court
UPDATE: The Boone County Sheriff's Office announced in a Facebook post included here that they had arrested Justin Scott Trader on charges of second-degree murder, tampering, and property damage. Below the post is the article as it was originally published. The Boone County prosecutor filed manslaughter charges in connection to...
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro man dies in accident on Hwy. V
A Hillsboro man was killed in a traffic accident Saturday evening, Dec. 10, at Hwy. V and Hardin Road south of De Soto. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dennis Pruitte, 66, was driving a 2001 GMC Sonata north on Hardin Road at 7:05 p.m. and, as he approached Hwy. V, failed to stop and crossed Hwy. V, driving off the road and running to a rock bluff.
Mo. mom arrested after child falls into wood stove and suffers burns
LINN CREEK, Mo. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old mother faces several charges because she reportedly did not seek medical help for her child after the juvenile fell into a stove. According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, deputies received a call from a "concerned father" who said he learned his young child "suffered severe burns and that the mother had not sought medical care for the minor child." He reportedly asked deputies to conduct a welfare check at the home where the child lived with their mother on Canvasback Lane.
kjluradio.com
Two injured in rollover crash on I-70 in Columbia
Two people are injured in a rollover accident on I-70 in Columbia. The Columbia Fire Department reports the call came in Sunday night just after 6 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a car on its top near the Providence exit. Two patients were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Central Missouri girl has been missing for a week, family says
A teenager in Central Missouri who has been missing for a week could be in a neighboring county, her family says.
krcgtv.com
Both teen sisters missing from Owensville now safe
The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office said a second teen has been found and she was back with her father. Deputies were called to the father's home near Gerald. They verified that Jersey Reynolds, 17, was safe. She and her sister had left their home in Owensville on Saturday. Fourteen-year-old Brooklyn...
kjluradio.com
Elderly Franklin County woman bilked of almost $25,000
A Peruvian national is facing criminal charges in Franklin County after he attempts to swindle almost $25,000 from an elderly woman. Paul Chahal-Roeriuez, 27, was arrested last Thursday after his second attempt to steal money from a recently-widowed victim in Villa Ridge. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Roeriuez contacted the victim that day, telling her he was her grandson and needed $9,800 cash to be released on bail. The victim told deputies she was advised to withdraw the money, then wait for a driver to pick it up.
kjluradio.com
Phelps County drifter's murder trial moved to Pulaski County
A Phelps County murder suspect accused of murdering a man in a motel parking lot is granted a change of venue. Josue Martinez, of Pennsylvania, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with a motor vehicle, and two counts of armed criminal action for fatally stabbing Donald Wethy, Jr., 36, of St. James. It was last week when Martinez’ trial was moved to Pulaski County.
