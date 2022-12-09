Read full article on original website
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Offensive gay phrase found in yearbook at Michigan college prompts new warning
ALBION, MI - An offensive phrase was found in the Albion College yearbook, prompting officials to scramble to put a warning near the front page. The Albionian, the college’s yearbook, was released to hundreds of students the week of Dec. 5. Soon after, students submitted complaints about a phrase written by a recent graduate that is viewed by some as derogatory toward gay men.
Michigan among three states building EV battery plants with $2.5B federal loan
The Biden administration’s investment into electric vehicles has a new $2.5 billion price tag — and Michigan is getting a slice of it. Three states were chosen to build battery cell production facilities in partnership with Ultium Cells, a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution.
Two Michigan Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
MSU researchers ask: Are you being quiet fired?
Ruvio is an associate professor of Marketing at the Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University, and the director of the Master of Science in Marketing Research (MSMR) program. Her research focuses on the wellbeing and behavior of consumers and employees. Morgeson is an assistant professor of Marketing at the Broad College. His research focuses on customer-firm relationships and the financial value of both customer and employee assets to firms.
The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now
If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
‘The law needs to catch up to the science,’ Michigan parents adopt own biological babies after surrogate controversy
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan parents forced to adopt their own biological babies want to see state law change to reflect modern science after their surrogate controversy. Tammy and Jordan Myers, of Grand Rapids, are the biological parents of nearly 2-year-old twins Eames and Ellison, who were adopted Thursday, Dec. 8.
Metro Detroit, Grand Rapids counties get 1 COVID risk level higher, CDC says
Michigan has one county at a high COVID-19 Community Level, 26 at a medium level and 56 at a low level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 8. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets:...
University of Michigan Health moves to purchase Sparrow Health System
University of Michigan Health's board has announced the purchase of Sparrow Health System.With an $800 million investment, UM Health plans to expand clinical care services to Mid-Michigan residents, a Thursday evening release said."This enables Sparrow to achieve our long-term strategy of helping to create a statewide system of care and allows us to accelerate growth and continue our 126-year commitment to providing world-class care close to home," Sparrow Health System Board Chair John Pirich said in a statement.The two health systems began working together in 2019 surrounding pediatric services, leading to further collaborations and agreements. "The partnership with University of Michigan Health...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Find breakfast, lunch and family at Dexter Riverview Café
DEXTER, MI -- Looking for a family-run restaurant that serves breakfast and lunch? Well, Dexter Riverview Café may be the place to go. Dexter Riverview Café was opened by Albana and Jimmy Hoxha in 2014. Albana said her love for people, Jimmy’s cooking experience and the couple’s desire to operate their own business was what made them create this café.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
FBI removing boxes from East Lansing home
The home is on the 300 block of Highland Ave. in East Lansing, right near the border of Lansing.
Michigan hockey edges Michigan State, earns series split
ANN ARBOR – The first series where Michigan and Michigan State hockey met as ranked teams since 2012 lived up to the hype. After No. 12 MSU held on to beat No. 6 Michigan 2-1 Friday night in East Lansing, the Wolverines returned the favor Saturday night with a 2-1 victory at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor.
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in Michigan
Are you a second-hand hunter who loves a good bargain? If so, you’re in for a real treat with this massive thrift store in Kent County that has three full floors of merchandise. Keep reading to learn more.
Michigan, MSU hockey reignite rivalry with heated series split
ANN ARBOR – After the clock hit zero at Yost Ice Arena on Saturday night, three separate scrums ensued between Michigan and Michigan State players following a heated weekend series. The two rivals were both ranked heading into the home-and-home series for the first time since 2012, and each...
Jackson recount disturbance prompts warnings from Michigan AG, SOS
In the first days of a massive recount of Proposals 2 and 3, which state officials hoped to keep calm, tempers have already flared. In Jackson, a couple challengers observing the Prop 3 recount for Blackman and Henrietta townships demanded to touch or inspect election equipment and to see the entire ballot – not just the proposal section, a Michigan Department of State source told MLive.
Michigan State's 2023 recruiting class suffers 7th decommitment
Michigan State football has lost another commitment from its 2023 recruiting class on Sunday, this time in three-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King offensive lineman Johnathan Slack. Spartan Tailgate's Corey Robinson reported that Slack's decommitment from MSU was a mutual decision by both parties. Slack was one of the longest-tenured...
The richest woman in Michigan
Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?
We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
Meijer Opening 2 Smaller Grocery Stores
Meijer in January will open two Meijer Grocery stores in Michigan. The stores are part of a new format that is smaller than its supercenters but larger than its market concept. According to the release, the stores are designed for the ease and convenience of shoppers. Meijer is gearing up...
