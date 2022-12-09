ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivet, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Flint Journal

Offensive gay phrase found in yearbook at Michigan college prompts new warning

ALBION, MI - An offensive phrase was found in the Albion College yearbook, prompting officials to scramble to put a warning near the front page. The Albionian, the college’s yearbook, was released to hundreds of students the week of Dec. 5. Soon after, students submitted complaints about a phrase written by a recent graduate that is viewed by some as derogatory toward gay men.
ALBION, MI
wkar.org

MSU researchers ask: Are you being quiet fired?

Ruvio is an associate professor of Marketing at the Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University, and the director of the Master of Science in Marketing Research (MSMR) program. Her research focuses on the wellbeing and behavior of consumers and employees. Morgeson is an assistant professor of Marketing at the Broad College. His research focuses on customer-firm relationships and the financial value of both customer and employee assets to firms.
Mashed

The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now

If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
STURGIS, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

University of Michigan Health moves to purchase Sparrow Health System

University of Michigan Health's board has announced the purchase of Sparrow Health System.With an $800 million investment, UM Health plans to expand clinical care services to Mid-Michigan residents, a Thursday evening release said."This enables Sparrow to achieve our long-term strategy of helping to create a statewide system of care and allows us to accelerate growth and continue our 126-year commitment to providing world-class care close to home," Sparrow Health System Board Chair John Pirich said in a statement.The two health systems began working together in 2019 surrounding pediatric services, leading to further collaborations and agreements. "The partnership with University of Michigan Health...
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Find breakfast, lunch and family at Dexter Riverview Café

DEXTER, MI -- Looking for a family-run restaurant that serves breakfast and lunch? Well, Dexter Riverview Café may be the place to go. Dexter Riverview Café was opened by Albana and Jimmy Hoxha in 2014. Albana said her love for people, Jimmy’s cooking experience and the couple’s desire to operate their own business was what made them create this café.
DEXTER, MI
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Jackson recount disturbance prompts warnings from Michigan AG, SOS

In the first days of a massive recount of Proposals 2 and 3, which state officials hoped to keep calm, tempers have already flared. In Jackson, a couple challengers observing the Prop 3 recount for Blackman and Henrietta townships demanded to touch or inspect election equipment and to see the entire ballot – not just the proposal section, a Michigan Department of State source told MLive.
MICHIGAN STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Michigan

Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
PORTAGE, MI
100.7 WITL

If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?

We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
MICHIGAN STATE
retailleader.com

Meijer Opening 2 Smaller Grocery Stores

Meijer in January will open two Meijer Grocery stores in Michigan. The stores are part of a new format that is smaller than its supercenters but larger than its market concept. According to the release, the stores are designed for the ease and convenience of shoppers. Meijer is gearing up...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
24K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy