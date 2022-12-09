ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Transfer Room

Where To Watch Netherlands v Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Finals, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27cQ5g_0jdCz7l400

Netherlands take on Argentina in the second quarter final of the World Cup. Watch the game here.

A huge game will have worldwide audiences tuning in this evening as Netherlands and Argentina face off in the second quarter final of the day. It’s once again a game that sees Europe take on South America.

Argentina are one of the favourites to win the tournament as they will be led by Lionel Messi. The South American giants will however face their toughest opponents yet this evening.

The Netherlands have looked like a strong force so far in this tournament. A number of players such as Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay and more have all looked sharp for their country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e95pY_0jdCz7l400

IMAGO / ANP

Gakpo has been one of the special talents that has made a name for himself in this tournament. Argentina have all also had their fair share of new talent, including Enzo Fernandez.

It promises to be a great game showcasing experience and new talent between these sides this evening. The Netherlands will be pushing to make sure they win tonight as they look to win their first World Cup.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Where To Watch?

In the United Kingdom, you can watch the game on BBC One and on the BBC iPlayer. The game kicks off at 7pm.

However, if you are international, you can alternatively Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Argentina vs Croatia predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup semi-final tonight

Both managers have decisions to make in attack, as Argentina and Croatia meet in the World Cup 2022 semi-finals on Tuesday.Lautaro Martinez started the tournament in poor form and lost his place, but netted the winning penalty as the Albiceleste beat Netherlands in the last round. Lionel Scaloni could opt to revert to 4-3-3, opening up an extra attacking spot in the side, with Papu Gomez far from convincing so far when he started.Meanwhile Croatia’s roulette of who to start at No9 continues; four players have had a go so far and none have been entirely positive, with the...
The Independent

Is Argentina vs Croatia on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup semi-final

Croatia head into the World Cup 2022 semi-final hoping to upset yet another of the favourites, having already knocked out Brazil and seen off Belgium in the group stage - now they face Argentina.There’s real reason to believe the Europeans could make it back-to-back finals, too, given the form of excellent young defender Josko Gvardiol, the dominance they have in midfield at times and the shot-stopping ability of goalkeeper Dominic Livakovic.The latter has been crucial in penalty shootouts already, but he’ll now also have to see off Lionel Messi and Co across 90 minutes first.This is only the second...
The Independent

Lionel Messi embraces ‘spirit of Maradona’ to drag beaten Argentina to World Cup semi-final

As Lionel Messi starts to find the right words to go with the right touches, some of them surprisingly aggressive, there’s been a telling phrase used to describe him around the Argentina camp.They talk of the 35-year-old as a “líder Maradonina”, a Maradona-like leader.After his first major moment of the World Cup 2022, which was that essential and exceptional goal against Mexico, Messi was seen looking to the sky and mouthing “gracias Diego”. His teammates now speak of the “spirit of Diego”, and the 35-year-old is also being described as a “man possessed”.While Argentine football can be overly invested...
The Independent

Football rumours: FA to consider foreign candidates if Gareth Southgate stands down

What the papers sayThe Football Association will consider foreign candidates to replace Gareth Southgate if the England manager decides to stand down from his post, the Daily Telegraph reports.The paper adds that former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and ex-Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel are among those open to the prospect of succeeding Southgate, who said he needed time to consider his future as England head coach after the World Cup quarter-final exit against France.Staying on the topic of who will replace the England boss, the Daily Star speculates FA bosses are considering Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers. The 49-year-old has...
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Five burning questions about the UK’s freezing weather

Good morning. It’s cold – even colder in parts of the country this morning than yesterday - and in some places, it’s been snowing. These facts alone were enough to cause the UK to enter a familiar state of mild crisis. But while the real dangers of freezing temperatures were made appallingly clear by the dreadful news that three boys have died after they fell into an icy lake in Solihull on Sunday, that was a thankfully isolated incident. For the most part, the country slowed but did not come to a standstill.
The Independent

‘Credibility of Europe’ at stake over alleged Qatar corruption scandal

A growing corruption scandal over allegations that World Cup host Qatar lavished hundreds and thousands of pounds worth of cash and gifts on MEPs and officials to influence decision-making threatens the credibility of Europe, senior figures have warned.The scandal expanded further on Monday after Greece froze the assets of a key suspect in the case, Eva Kaili, a vice-president in the European parliament and one of four people arrested and charged in Belgium at the weekend.Belgian police have seized €600,000 (£516,000) in cash as part of an investigation into claims that Doha sought to buy influence. Sixteen raids...
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy