Forever Young crowned new Great Bend cookie champion
Story by: Michael Dawes, PR director, Rosewood Services. Forever Young business owner Betty Hazlett knows all about stick-to-itiveness. In February 2020, she took over ownership of her children’s clothing and accessories resale store, located at 1101 Main Street in Great Bend. A month later, she had to navigate a statewide COVID pandemic shutdown that resulted in a 2 1/2 month closure. But she pressed on and despite the early-going challenges, her business is doing well today.
Central Kansas Christian Academy to present Christmas musical Dec. 15
In the biblical story of the three wise men, they had a long and difficult journey to meet the baby Jesus. But during rehearsals for a holiday musical happening Dec. 15, students from Central Kansas Christian Academy have enjoyed getting to learn more about the famous Christmas story with a first-hand perspective as “wise guys”, “camel boys”, “cooks”, and other roles. The characters journey from the east, following a star in the night sky to find something unexpected.
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Is an Ag Career For You?
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, December 6 indicates no real change. Our extreme drought conditions continue. The six to ten-day outlook (December 14 to 18) indicates a 60 to 70% chance of below normal temperatures and normal to up to a 40% chance of above normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (December 16 to 22) indicates a continued 60 to 70% of below normal temperatures and 40 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation. There likely won’t be enough precipitation to improve drought conditions. The cooler temperatures should at least keep conditions from worsening.
New addition to Great Bend's Santas exhibit
Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. The number of pieces in the Santas Around the World exhibit has remained constant since 2005, when the last two were constructed by Great Bend artist Loretta Miller. But this year, that number has increased by one with Mrs. Claus making her long-awaited appearance.
Great Bend Chamber brings back Shop Local and Win campaign
If battling online retail giants was not difficult enough, local businesses continue to battle workforce shortages and supply chain issues. Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Megan Barfield said that's just more reason why to shop locally this holiday season. The chamber has returned its "Shop Local and Win" campaign to incentivize that behavior. Barfield said the chamber will be giving away nearly $1,000 in chamber certificates on Dec. 21.
Fort Larned will be closed for Christmas and New Year’s holidays
Fort Larned National Historic Site will be closed on Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, and the official federal holiday, Monday, Dec. 26. The fort will also be closed for New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, and the official federal holiday, Monday, Jan. 2. Please visit the website for pictures...
Progress continues on new daycare facility in Stafford County
A joint daycare project continues to come to fruition in St. John. Stafford County Economic Development began making headway on the new facility in May. With the help of funds from the city of St. John and Stafford County Commission, a modular building was purchased for the daycare site at 413 N. Pearl in St. John. That building arrived in mid-November, and Eco Devo Director Kathleen Norman said progress now continues inside.
Trash continues to be an eyesore along Arkansas River
The phrase river rat has many definitions, some good, some bad. It's been a good thing around Great Bend. The River Rats have almost become synonymous with the Central Kansas Offroad Association. While they often use the river and surrounding area for recreational purposes, they also do much of the trash pickup. River Rats Founder Shanna Meeks said the situation is still almost impossible.
USD 428 Board of Education meeting agenda (12/12)
Dec. 12 - 5 p.m. District Education Center, 201 S. Patton Road, Great Bend. · Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time to be spent for citizen participation.
Hoisington BOE entertaining idea of returning cheer at middle school
A school can never have too much team spirit. In an effort to increase that spirit and overall student participation, Hoisington Middle School Assistant Principal Nick Flowers pitched the return of cheerleading at the school to the USD 431 Board of Education during Monday's meeting. "Ultimately, we have a large...
Great Bend training addresses access to lethal means of suicide
A veteran of the Armed Forces who suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and was at risk for suicide, wasn’t comfortable without immediate access to his firearm. He kept it on his nightstand while sleeping. With support from professionals, he was able to move the weapon three feet from the...
USD 308 buildings to be closed starting next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. —All USD 308 schools will be closed to the public for winter break, December 19, 2022, through January 3, 2023. Staff return for a professional development day on January 3, 2023, but there will be no school for students. School resumes on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, for all grade levels.
Let’s Light This Place Up!
Tis The season to be merry and bright. It’s time to put up those Christmas lights and go see some lights. To get into the Christmas season let’s list all the good Christmas light displays this holiday season. The first place is Botanica, The Wichita Gardens in Wichita, Kansas. This place is beautiful during the day, but at night when it really glows is amazing. You walk through a tunnel of lights that flash different colors. When you walk around the garden/s trees, signs and animals, they are all lit up. You walk through and look at all the different lights.
Sugartime Confections is downtown sweet spot
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Aunt P’s Sugartime Confections seeks to be downtown Hutchinson’s sweet-treats that cannot be beat. “I started in July of 2017,” Malynda Jarrett, owner of Aunt P’s Sugartime Confections, said. “I just had this storefront here, where I just did baked items, decorated cookies, cakes, baked cookies, cupcakes, any custom order.”
USD 309 school board to look at Narcan policy
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 School Board will discuss a policy for the administration of Naloxone (Narcan) in the case of opioid overdose at its meeting on Monday. The Reno County Health Department has a Suspected Drug Overdose Dashboard and from Oct. 1 to Dec....
A Day In The Life: Collins Bus
Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Scott Conklin, Well-Known Spokesman for Conklin Cars, Dies at 62
Scott Conklin, the face of Conklin Cars in numerous commercials, has died. He was 62. Conklin passed on Thursday, Dec. 8th at Hospice House in Hutchinson surrounded by family. He took over advertisements for the family’s business in 2005 following his father, Stuart “Joe” Conklin’s, passing. Conklin served in a leadership role for the business for roughly 40 years.
Focus on Hoisington show (12/8)
Hear this month's Focus on Hoisington show with Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell and Code Enforcement Officer Dolores Kipper that aired Dec. 8, 2022. The Focus on Hoisington program airs the second Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Brit Spaugh Zoo cougar exhibit expansion nearing completion
Tommie and Tanner are getting a bigger home. Brit Spaugh Zoo staff in Great Bend are nearing completion of a larger exhibit for the two cougars. Zoo Curator Ashley Burdick said the space will more than triple from 512 square feet to nearly 1,800 square feet. "We added in a...
