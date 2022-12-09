Tis The season to be merry and bright. It’s time to put up those Christmas lights and go see some lights. To get into the Christmas season let’s list all the good Christmas light displays this holiday season. The first place is Botanica, The Wichita Gardens in Wichita, Kansas. This place is beautiful during the day, but at night when it really glows is amazing. You walk through a tunnel of lights that flash different colors. When you walk around the garden/s trees, signs and animals, they are all lit up. You walk through and look at all the different lights.

WICHITA, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO