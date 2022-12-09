ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Central Kansas Christian Academy to present Christmas musical Dec. 15

In the biblical story of the three wise men, they had a long and difficult journey to meet the baby Jesus. But during rehearsals for a holiday musical happening Dec. 15, students from Central Kansas Christian Academy have enjoyed getting to learn more about the famous Christmas story with a first-hand perspective as “wise guys”, “camel boys”, “cooks”, and other roles. The characters journey from the east, following a star in the night sky to find something unexpected.
GREAT BEND, KS
Forever Young crowned new Great Bend cookie champion

Story by: Michael Dawes, PR director, Rosewood Services. Forever Young business owner Betty Hazlett knows all about stick-to-itiveness. In February 2020, she took over ownership of her children’s clothing and accessories resale store, located at 1101 Main Street in Great Bend. A month later, she had to navigate a statewide COVID pandemic shutdown that resulted in a 2 1/2 month closure. But she pressed on and despite the early-going challenges, her business is doing well today.
USD 428 Board of Education meeting agenda (12/12)

Dec. 12 - 5 p.m. District Education Center, 201 S. Patton Road, Great Bend. · Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time to be spent for citizen participation.
Kansas man charged in 1980 killing of nursing student

GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been charged in the 1980 shooting death of a 23-year-old neighbor after investigators who reexamined her death turned up new evidence, authorities said. Kansas Bureau of Investigation officers arrested 68-year-old Steven Hanks, of Burden, on Thursday on a charge of...
Barton to host Adult Education classes downtown

Barton Community College’s Center for Adult Education will soon begin another nine-week session of classes. However, orientation days are required before starting the classes. Students must attend all orientation days in-person, which will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Jan. 9-12. The Center for Adult Education is located at 1025 Main Street in Great Bend.
WIBW

Two hospitalized after teen driver collides head-on with SUV

PAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two adults were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a teen driver collided head-on with their SUV. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 56 and County Road J with reports of an injury crash.
🎧LISTEN Live: Barton 🏀 at Butler

The Barton Community College basketball teams travel to Butler to take on the Grizzlies on Monday, Dec. 12. You can follow all the action by listening on 104.3 FM, greatbendpost.com or the B104.3 mobile app. The women tip-off at 5:30 p.m. in El Dorado with the men's game to follow...
Great Bend Chamber brings back Shop Local and Win campaign

If battling online retail giants was not difficult enough, local businesses continue to battle workforce shortages and supply chain issues. Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Megan Barfield said that's just more reason why to shop locally this holiday season. The chamber has returned its "Shop Local and Win" campaign to incentivize that behavior. Barfield said the chamber will be giving away nearly $1,000 in chamber certificates on Dec. 21.
Trash continues to be an eyesore along Arkansas River

The phrase river rat has many definitions, some good, some bad. It's been a good thing around Great Bend. The River Rats have almost become synonymous with the Central Kansas Offroad Association. While they often use the river and surrounding area for recreational purposes, they also do much of the trash pickup. River Rats Founder Shanna Meeks said the situation is still almost impossible.
