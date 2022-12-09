ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Tina Turner’s Son Ronnie Found Dead at 62

By Caitlin Berard
 3 days ago
(Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

On Thursday (December 8), Tina Turner’s second-oldest son, Ronnie Turner, was found dead in his San Fernando Valley home at just 62 years old. According to local law enforcement, they received a call on Thursday morning from a neighbor who reported Ronnie was struggling to breathe. After a few minutes, he couldn’t breathe at all, per TMZ.

Paramedics immediately rushed to the scene. Arriving within minutes, they found bystanders were already attempting CPR. Unfortunately, however, the life-saving efforts failed. Ronnie Turner was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

Ronnie’s cause of death remains unclear. However, the icon’s son had suffered from numerous health struggles for years, including a battle with cancer.

Sadly, this isn’t the Turner family’s first brush with tragedy in recent years. In July 2018, Ronnie Turner’s elder brother Craig shot and killed himself in his Los Angeles home. “I still don’t know what took him to the edge,” Turner told BBC months after the incident, adding that he seemed fulfilled in his career as a realtor and happy with his new girlfriend.

“At that stage, he had said to me that he had never met a woman that he felt that way about. … I have no idea what pulled him down, except something that followed him with loneliness. I think it was something with being alone.”

Ronnie and Craig Turner are survived by their mother, Tina, and their siblings, Ike Jr and Mike.

Ronnie Turner’s Wife Afida Mourns the Death of Late Husband

Tina Turner has yet to comment on the death of her son. Ronnie Turner’s wife, Afida, however, penned a heartfelt post about her late husband on Instagram. Ronnie and Afina Turner were celebrating 15 years of marriage at the time of his death. The couple tied the knot in 2007.

“My god Ronnie Turner a true angel hiuge [sic] soul highly spiritual my husband my best friend my baby iyour [sic] mummy your nurse I did the best to the end this time I was no [sic] able to save you love u for this 17 years this is very very very bad I am very mad,” Afida captioned a series of photos of the late Ronnie Turner. “This is a tragedy u with your brother Craig and your father Ike turner and aline rest in paradise. So unfair.”

Born on October 27, 1960, Ronnie Turner pursued careers in both acting and singing, following in the footsteps of his mother, The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll Tina Turner. In 1993, Ronnie starred in What’s Love Got To Do With It? a biopic of his mother’s life. In the film, Angela Bassett stars as Tina Turner and Laurence Fishburne plays Ike.

Comments / 187

KaCee Carter
3d ago

I'm so sorry for the loss of your son. No matter the age of our children they will always be our babies. My Love, thoughts and prayers are with you, Tina and your family. May God hold you close during this ever so difficult time....You are fabulous and beautiful...may your son, child, baby rest in peace with Our God and Our Angels of heaven. I love you ❤️ 💔

Reply(1)
104
Paula
3d ago

Praying for peace be with The Queen of Rock we know as Tina Turner. She has certainly had more than her fair share of heart break in her life time. God bless her in this time of sorrow 💔

Reply(1)
64
Felicia Lewis
3d ago

Thank you for your sentiment's Michael I pray you and yours have a safe and happy holiday!!! He was my 2nd cousin, why are soo many people dieing for no apparent reason is beyond me.❤️🕊️❤️😔

Reply(1)
26
 

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

