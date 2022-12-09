Read full article on original website
MedicineNet.com
Purple, Green, or Red Grapes: Which Are the Healthiest for You?
Grapes have been a snacking staple for centuries and come in different colors. Getting the proper intake of fruits and vegetables (like grapes) daily may decrease the risk of certain diseases. Reach your recommended daily intake of fruit by consuming two cups of either red, green, or purple grapes daily.
Good News Network
A Fruit So Sweet, Yet Grown Indoors: Will the Japanese Cultivar Become This Tesla of Strawberries?
A pair of talented agri-scientists have developed a strain of exquisitely-tasty, melt-in-your-mouth strawberries that are putting a foodie spotlight on the capabilities of vertical hydroponic farming. Hiroki Koga and Brendan Somerville are the masterminds behind the Oishii fruit company, whose flagship “Omakase” berries have become all the rage among foodies...
Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination
It's time to check your freezers! Your frozen raspberries may need to be trashed. Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, is recalling almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The recall was first announced late last week after routine testing by the...
Pennsylvania Beyond Meat plant has mold, Listeria and unsanitary conditions: report
Images and documents revealed unsanitary conditions at Beyond Meat's Pennsylvania's factory, per reports - Listeria and mold among the harmful bacteria.
Chile investigates hepatitis A-tainted raspberries recalled in U.S.
SANTIAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chile's government launched an investigation on Tuesday after raspberries from a Chilean company were recalled in the United States due to hepatitis A contamination.
Israel’s Brevel and Vgarden Team Up to Add Taste to the Alt.Cheese Market
Vegans would agree that cheese is one of the more difficult foods to put aside when entering the plant-based world. A decade ago, vegan cheese options were lacking, and even though the choices have skyrocketed, finding a smoked gouda cheddar. Mozzarella, or provolone’s taste closely approximates its dairy counterpart, has been challenging. Yes, some smaller artisan brands do a respectable job, but finding a creamy, melty vegan cheese that nails taste and texture is a tall order.
beefmagazine.com
Is cottonseed going to make my bulls infertile?
As winter slowly approaches and producers are planning their winter supplementation, the question comes in each year; can I feed whole cottonseed to my bulls or will it make them infertile? Our answer to this question is always absolutely not IF you stay within the recommended feeding levels. Currently, the...
USDA: Florida orange crop down 36% after twin hurricanes
Production of oranges in Florida this season is forecast to be down 36% from earlier estimates, in part a reflection of twin hurricanes that battered growing regions, according to U.S. Agriculture Department figures released Friday.The latest forecast calls for about 18 million boxes of oranges to be produced in 2022-23 in the state, compared with agency estimates of 28 million in October that did not account for damage caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.The most recent numbers show a drop of 56% in Florida orange production compared with last season, agriculture officials said. The boxes generally weigh about 90...
moneysavingmom.com
Del Monte Fruit Cups 12-Pack for just $5.19 shipped!
Here’s a great stock up deal on these Del Monte No Sugar Added Variety Fruit Cups!. Amazon has these Del Monte No Sugar Added Variety Fruit Cups (12 count) for just $5.19 shipped when you clip the 15% off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. These are great...
Freethink
Bacteria breakthrough could create brand new cheese flavors
From camembert to stilton, the rich and diverse flavors that make cheese taste so delicious are strongly connected to beneficial bacteria, which spontaneously grow inside the cheese as mold ripens on its surface. As they degrade the proteins and lipid molecules found in milk fat, these microbes trigger complex chemical...
