Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Donovan Clingan dominates as UConn men's basketball beats LIU. Why freshman's ready for Big East play
STORRS — Every one of Donovan Clingan’s baskets for the UConn men’s basketball team Saturday afternoon came either with his fingers on the rim (dunk after dunk) or just inches away (layup after layup), and with all sorts of open space around him. Clingan went 10-for-10 from...
Geno Auriemma coaches UConn women's basketball team days after mother dies
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma coached the Huskies Sunday at No. 20 Maryland just three days after losing his mother, Marsiella. Marsiella Auriemma, who turned 91 in June, died on Thursday, according to a UConn spokesperson. Auriemma's father, Donato, died in 1997 during the...
Geno Auriemma's mom passes at 91
There’s word from UConn on the passing of the mother of women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma. Marsiella Auriemma was 91. Geno Auriemma coached the Huskies on Sunday, a loss at Maryland.
As CIAC title games return to Rentschler, UConn coach Jim Mora talks CT football: 'Hidden gem'
Three CIAC state football championships will be played at Rentschler Field in East Hartford Saturday, as the high school title games return to UConn’s home stadium for the first time in a decade. How did it happen?. The idea began a year ago when Jim Mora was hired as...
Things People Say When They Hear You’re From Connecticut
I spent this past weekend at a family wedding in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and we were introduced as "The cousins from Connecticut". It's funny what people say when they find out you live here. Being in Allentown, obviously I had Billy Joel in my brain, yet I didn't ask anyone if...
Porch piracy ranks high in 2 Connecticut cities
Porch piracy ranks high in two Connecticut cities, with delivery thefts in New Haven and Hartford ranking forth worst in the entire country.
7 of the Most Magical Christmas Towns in Connecticut
New England defines the look and feel of the Christmas season, especially after new falling snow. I have nothing against the warm-weather state of Florida (Florida, you say), but Christmas is not the same when you're in shorts and a t-shirt while wearing a Santa hat. According to the website...
Reddit Post Blows up With Suggestions on How to Make Enemies in CT
It was a simple, and intriguing question. On Monday December 5th, 2022, a Reddit user called evilestcake posted the following question to the CT Reddit page: "How to make enemies in Connecticut?" The thread lit up right away and just kept going, these are a few of my favorites:. mtnscout:
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A tour bus crashed in northern Utah on Monday morning, injuring 23 passengers as snowstorms slickened the roads throughout the region. The Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah had 33 passengers aboard. At about 4:30 a.m., its driver lost control while switching lanes, causing the bus to slide and flip onto its side, Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement.
Georgia fugitive captured in Bristol on Monday
(WTNH) – A fugitive from Georgia was captured in Bristol on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshal Service announced that Anthony Santiago of Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. Santiago was wanted since August of 2022 for the charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes and interference with custody. When authorities captured […]
Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner
A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
PODCAST: The end of CT’s eviction moratorium brings difficulty to renters
CT Mirror's Ginny Monk talks about her series of articles exploring the effects of evictions on children in Connecticut.
Georgia fugitive arrested in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. — A man who is suspected of crimes involving children in Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. The U.S. Marshal Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force, Hartford Police Department, Connecticut State Police, and Bristol Police Department took Anthony Santiago into custody in Bristol. Santiago, of Douglasville, Georgia,...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Connecticut
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
30+ notable business closings in Connecticut in 2022
From restaurants to stores that have been around for decades, Connecticut saw many businesses close this year. Scroll below to see some of the businesses that closed their doors this year. Stores. Closing in January. Closing in December. Closed in December. Closed in September. Closed in September. Closed in September.
Here's Where Connecticut Ranks Among States With Best Public School Systems, Forbes Says
Connecticut's public school system is among the best in the country, according to a report by Forbes. The state ranks as having the third-best public school systems nationwide, behind only Massachusetts and New Jersey, the news outlet reports. Connecticut's strong schools help contribute …
Gas expected to drop below $3 in Connecticut
(WTNH) – Drivers may be getting an early gift this holiday season. Gas prices are falling across the country. The average price in Connecticut is $3.36. AAA says with low demand and the falling price of crude oil, you can save more at the pump. “It will be most likely under three dollars by the […]
This New Haven Eatery Serves Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Meal In State, Report Says
A new ranking has determined which eatery in Connecticut serves the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals. Eat This, Not That published the report about the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals across all 50 states on Sunday, Dec. 4. Union League Cafe, a restaurant in New Haven, was named the best in Connecticut thanks to...
Projected Snowfall Totals Increase For Parts Of Region As Storm System Moves In
Projected snowfall totals have increased for parts of the region as a storm system moves through the Northeast on Sunday, Dec. 11 with up to a half-foot of accumulation possible in some interior areas in New York and Connecticut mainly north of Interstate 84. The latest projected accumulation totals are...
School closings/delays for Dec. 12
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Several schools in Connecticut are announcing delays as snow continues to move across the state Monday morning. A full list of closings and delays can be found here. A list of parking bans is available here. Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on the storm. 📲 Download the News […]
