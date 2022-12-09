ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

darientimes.com

Geno Auriemma coaches UConn women's basketball team days after mother dies

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma coached the Huskies Sunday at No. 20 Maryland just three days after losing his mother, Marsiella. Marsiella Auriemma, who turned 91 in June, died on Thursday, according to a UConn spokesperson. Auriemma's father, Donato, died in 1997 during the...
STORRS, CT
i95 ROCK

7 of the Most Magical Christmas Towns in Connecticut

New England defines the look and feel of the Christmas season, especially after new falling snow. I have nothing against the warm-weather state of Florida (Florida, you say), but Christmas is not the same when you're in shorts and a t-shirt while wearing a Santa hat. According to the website...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region

TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A tour bus crashed in northern Utah on Monday morning, injuring 23 passengers as snowstorms slickened the roads throughout the region. The Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah had 33 passengers aboard. At about 4:30 a.m., its driver lost control while switching lanes, causing the bus to slide and flip onto its side, Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WTNH

Georgia fugitive captured in Bristol on Monday

(WTNH) – A fugitive from Georgia was captured in Bristol on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshal Service announced that Anthony Santiago of Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. Santiago was wanted since August of 2022 for the charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes and interference with custody. When authorities captured […]
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner

A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Georgia fugitive arrested in Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. — A man who is suspected of crimes involving children in Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. The U.S. Marshal Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force, Hartford Police Department, Connecticut State Police, and Bristol Police Department took Anthony Santiago into custody in Bristol. Santiago, of Douglasville, Georgia,...
BRISTOL, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

30+ notable business closings in Connecticut in 2022

From restaurants to stores that have been around for decades, Connecticut saw many businesses close this year. Scroll below to see some of the businesses that closed their doors this year. Stores. Closing in January. Closing in December. Closed in December. Closed in September. Closed in September. Closed in September.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Gas expected to drop below $3 in Connecticut

(WTNH) – Drivers may be getting an early gift this holiday season. Gas prices are falling across the country. The average price in Connecticut is $3.36. AAA says with low demand and the falling price of crude oil, you can save more at the pump. “It will be most likely under three dollars by the […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

School closings/delays for Dec. 12

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Several schools in Connecticut are announcing delays as snow continues to move across the state Monday morning. A full list of closings and delays can be found here. A list of parking bans is available here. Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on the storm. 📲 Download the News […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

