Tawna Lynn Stouffer obituary 1958~2022
Tawna Lynn Stouffer, 64, of Metal Twp, Pennsylvania passed away November 26, 2022, at home. She was born on October 4, 1958, in Carlisle, Pennsylvania to Wilbur and Henrietta George. Tawna is survived by a son, John Thomas Stouffer, her sister Sherry Leach, a brother, Jerry Blain, and a nephew,...
Obituary: Earnest Elles “Earnie” Wyant, 72
WYANT Earnest Elles “Earnie” Wyant, 72, of Organ Cave, WV, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident. Earnie was born July 13, 1950, in Eakley, OK, and raised in Pueblo, CO. He was the son of the late Isaac Elles Wyant and Clara Willingham Wyant McBride. He was a […] The post Obituary: Earnest Elles “Earnie” Wyant, 72 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
People pay respects, honor Joseph Augustus Zarelli at Ivy Hill Cemetery
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Members of the community are paying respects at the grave of Joseph Augustus Zarelli who, until Thursday, was only known as "The Boy in The Box." They are leaving flowers, wreaths and toys at his grave at Ivy Hill Cemetery in East Mt. Airy. An oversized Christmas ornament is engraved with Joseph's full name.The 4-year-old was found dead 65 years ago, his body stuffed in a cardboard box. It took decades of detective work and scientific advances to finally identify him. Members of the community who stopped by said they wanted to honor Joseph's memory."I come here all the time to visit my husband and my parent's grave, and this is just heart-wrenching for me. So, I just wanted to do something nice," Madge Husar, of Briston Township, said. Authorities hope someone remembers Joseph Augustus Zarelli and can help them solve his murder, even after all these years. Police have not revealed who Joseph's parents are, only that they are dead. CBS3's Joe Holden was the first to tell you about the breakthrough in the Boy in the Box case.
A great broadcaster, an even better person: Remembering Bob Barrickman
BEAVER – Any listener who heard Bob Barrickman on the radio for the first time, primarily with WBVP but also the MSA/TribLive network, remembered the voice, first heard on WMBA in 1980. Blessed with a unique, unforgettable voice, that quickly became secondary as Barrickman drew listeners in with his unmistakable, undeniable passion for...
