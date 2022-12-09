ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Alabama: Dothan man arrested, accused of assaulting victim with an ax, DPD

By Richard Everett
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wlrFU_0jdCy2S400

DOTHAN, Ala ( WDHN )— A Dothan man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he assaulted a victim with an ax in the victim’s home.

Around 9:00 a.m. Thursday, Dothan Police responded to the 1000 block of Greentree Avenue for a report of a burglary in which the suspect was accused of assaulting the victim inside the residence with an ax.

UPDATE: Man found dead near Calvary Christian School identified

According to a Dothan Police Department press release , the suspect, 59-year-old Timothy Brown of Dothan, forced his way inside the home and began assaulting the victim with an ax he was armed with. After being struck with the ax, the victim was able to disarm Brown and began to hold him down. While held on the ground, Brown pulled a pocket knife and cut the victim’s hand. Brown was immediately taken into custody once officers arrived.

Police say Brown and the victim had an ongoing dispute with one another.

The victim and Brown were both taken to Southeast Health where they were treated for injuries sustained during the attack. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

After being released from the hospital, Brown was arrested and charged with Burglary First Degree and one count of Attempted Murder. His bond was set at $90,000.00.

Stay with WDHN for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
washingtoncounty.news

Gunman identified, still at large in Sunday shooting

Authorities are looking for shooting suspect Brian Patrick Rich, 39, of Chipley. Rich is wanted in connection to a shooting reported at approximately 10:55 a.m. Sunday off North Silver Lake Road in Washington County close to the Bay County line. According to WCSO, a verbal altercation erupted between family members...
CHIPLEY, FL
wdhn.com

Police looking for suspects in Enterprise shooting

ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— Enterprise police are looking for suspects involved in a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, December 11, officers with the Enterprise Police Department responded to shots fired call at Release Lounge. According to the EPD, multiple shots were fired in the parking...
ENTERPRISE, AL
alabamanews.net

PHOTOS: Troy Police Seeking Three Female Theft Suspects

Troy police need your help identifying three females suspected of theft at Walmart. Police say they were called to the Walmart on U.S. Highway 231 at about 6PM on Monday, December 5. Investigators say the three females stole a large amount of merchandise and left the store going in an...
TROY, AL
mypanhandle.com

WCSO looking for suspect involved in Sunday morning shooting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened off of North Silver Lake Road in Fountain. According to the WCSO, a man was shot in the neck around 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Authorities said the shooting happened after a verbal...
FOUNTAIN, FL
wvtm13.com

Breonna Taylor's boyfriend settles lawsuits over shooting

Video above: What has changed since the death of Breonna Taylor?. The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor who fired a shot at police as they burst through Taylor's door the night she was killed has settled two lawsuits against the city of Louisville, his attorneys said Monday. The city agreed to...
LOUISVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Drugs, guns, and cash seized from Dothan home

Mr Kev Time behind bars as judge stand by his orders. In a convoluted situation, arrests warrants were issued last week for Kevin Saffold on charges that he became disruptive at the courthouse. Updated: 4 hours ago. Wiregrass Gives Back: Salvation Army gives back to the Wiregrass. Joe Lane on...
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Marianna woman arrested for submitting false voter information

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a woman in Marianna after she allegedly submitted false voter information. FDLE agents say Kattie McCalister, 60, was employed as a paid petition circulator, and stole personal identification information of five victims to submit fraudulent constitutional amendment petitions to the Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Office.
MARIANNA, FL
955wtvy.com

Open Carry Alcohol Coming to Dothan

An Amendment to the City of Dothan’s alcohol ordinance will allow people to carry out booze. This week commissioners voted in favor of changing the part of the ordinance pertaining to the downtown entertainment district. Now, during events downtown visitors can walk around outside with alcoholic beverages in hand, but only inside the designated area.
DOTHAN, AL
CBS 42

Arrest warrants issued for southeast Alabama residents after allegedly stealing cattle gate theft in Florida

HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Warrants have been issued for two Geneva County residents after being accused of stealing cattle gates from a private property in Florida. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was run into the crime, and Carol Ezell and James “Moonrock” McKnight, both of Hartford, were named the prime suspects. […]
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama 14-year-old murder suspect sought, police say; they believe he killed two women

Authorities in southeast Alabama are searching for a 14-year-old boy in the shooting deaths of two women who were found dead inside a home, police said Monday. The youth, who The Associated Press isn’t identifying because of his age, is wanted on two counts of capital murder in the deaths of Jasmine Danielle Bean, 20, and Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells, 21, police said. All three people are from Dothan.
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy