Photos: Davenport Central wins Class II Co-ed, Sioux City North wins Class II Hoopla and Sioux City Bishop Heelan competes in Class II Kick at state dance
Davenport Central earned first place in Class II Co-ed, Sioux City North won Class II Hoopla and Sioux City Bishop Heelan placed eighth in Class II Kick on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Central received 351.5 points to...
Executive director of Sioux City Public Schools Foundation to be employed by district, but paid by foundation
SIOUX CITY — The executive director of the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation will be employed by the Sioux City Community School District, but it won't cost the district. The move is aimed at saving the foundation money on accounting, payroll and benefits, said school board president Dan Greenwell during Monday's school board meeting.
Photos: Sioux City East places 3rd, and Waterloo West, Cedar Falls and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln also compete in Class VIII Hip Hop at state
Sioux City East finished third in Class VIII Hip Hop, while Waterloo West, Cedar Falls and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln also competed on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. East scored 338.5 points in the division won by...
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic cancels check from Sioux City S.C. West 68-51
Saddled up and ready to go, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic spurred past Sioux City S.C. West 68-51 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game. The last time Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sioux City S.C. West played in a 65-49 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for December 12
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal.
Stray of the Day: Meet Daisy
This is Daisy, a 2-to-3-year-old, spayed female, Labrador mix. She was surrendered to the shelter by her owners who could no longer keep her.
Iowa’s Best Christmas Lights Display is Well Worth the Drive
If you haven't seen this awesome display of lights, you better put this one on your bucket list. This property is distinctively the perfect location for such a display of lights, and that's not by coincidence. In fact, the owner specifically sought out such a spot with the dream of the display in mind.
121422news-brfs_pkg
VERMILLION, S.D. — A University of South Dakota men’s basketball player charged with raping a woman in his on-campus apartment is scheduled to be arraigned next month. At a Tuesday hearing, a judge set the arraignment for Mihai Carcoana for Jan. 12 in Clay County Circuit Court. He remains in custody on a $50,000 cash or surety bond.
LE MARS MAN TAKES HOME LITTLE YELLOW DOG
THIS YEAR’S LITTLE YELLOW DOG IS HEADED TO LE MARS. CADI, THE MR.GOODFELLOW’S CHARITY 2022 LITTLE YELLOW DOG WAS PURCHASED BY BOB CAMPBELL WITH A WINNING BID OF $12,200 AT THE 87TH ANNUAL AUCTION HELD AT THE HO CHUNK CENTER ON SATURDAY. CAMPBELL HAD NEVER BID IN THE...
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Darrell Hall
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for violating his pre-trial release for sexual abuse. Darrell Hall is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating the conditions of his pre-trial release on charges of second-degree sexual abuse and drug crimes.
Sioux City man who attacked occupied home sentenced to federal prison
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa man who fired upon a home with adults and children inside, was sentenced to prison last Friday. 26-year-old Alvaro Vite pled guilty in April 2022 to being a drug user in possession of a firearm and ammunition. On June 23rd, 2020, Vite and...
Chronic wasting disease detected in deer along Missouri River in Union Co., SD
South Dakota wildlife officials have detected chronic wasting disease (CWD) out of Union County.
27-year-old gets life in prison for Lake Park, Iowa murder
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A Sioux City woman who strangled a woman to death inside her Lake Park, Iowa, home was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. District Judge Shayne Mayer handed down the mandatory sentence to Allison Decker, whom Mayer found guilty in June of first-degree murder, third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit third-degree theft for the Dec. 21, 2020, death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman.
Sioux City man sentenced to prison for shooting at house
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who fired several gunshots at an occupied home has been sentenced to six years in federal prison. Alvaro Vite, 26, had pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to being a drug user in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Sioux City expecting minor snow accumulation, but roads could be dicey as storm rolls through
SIOUX CITY — Winter weather supplies are flying off Siouxland store shelves ahead of a massive winter storm. The storm, which has already spawned tornadoes in Oklahoma and Texas, is forecast to produce blizzard-like conditions in the Midwest. An ice storm warning that stretched from Lyon County over toward...
Sioux City Council approves $173,605 in funding for West 7th Street façade improvement program
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council, by voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, approved $173,605 in funding from the West Seventh Street Corridor façade improvement program. The main purposes of the façade improvement program are to improve the aesthetic appearance of the exterior façades of...
Officials identify suspect in Morningside stabbing
A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing someone near the Sam's Mini-Mart on Morningside Avenue.
USD offers in-state tuition to Illinois and Wisconsin
VERMILLION, South Dakota -- New and transfer students from Illinois and Wisconsin now qualify for in-state tuition rates at the University of South Dakota. The two states join Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming in the South Dakota Advantage program. This change will start summer of 2023. The...
Latest Woodbury County court report
Bradford Lewis Grant, 37, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 8, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Gabriel Joseph Verbeski, 34, Des Moines, eluding, driving while license barred, probation violation; sentenced Dec. 7, probation revoked, 10 years prison. Before Judge Zachary Hindman. Jeffrey Lee Rosenbaum, 59, North Sioux City,...
