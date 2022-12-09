ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

Photos: Davenport Central wins Class II Co-ed, Sioux City North wins Class II Hoopla and Sioux City Bishop Heelan competes in Class II Kick at state dance

Davenport Central earned first place in Class II Co-ed, Sioux City North won Class II Hoopla and Sioux City Bishop Heelan placed eighth in Class II Kick on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Central received 351.5 points to...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Executive director of Sioux City Public Schools Foundation to be employed by district, but paid by foundation

SIOUX CITY — The executive director of the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation will be employed by the Sioux City Community School District, but it won't cost the district. The move is aimed at saving the foundation money on accounting, payroll and benefits, said school board president Dan Greenwell during Monday's school board meeting.
SIOUX CITY, IA
B102.7

Iowa’s Best Christmas Lights Display is Well Worth the Drive

If you haven't seen this awesome display of lights, you better put this one on your bucket list. This property is distinctively the perfect location for such a display of lights, and that's not by coincidence. In fact, the owner specifically sought out such a spot with the dream of the display in mind.
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

121422news-brfs_pkg

VERMILLION, S.D. — A University of South Dakota men’s basketball player charged with raping a woman in his on-campus apartment is scheduled to be arraigned next month. At a Tuesday hearing, a judge set the arraignment for Mihai Carcoana for Jan. 12 in Clay County Circuit Court. He remains in custody on a $50,000 cash or surety bond.
VERMILLION, SD
kscj.com

LE MARS MAN TAKES HOME LITTLE YELLOW DOG

THIS YEAR’S LITTLE YELLOW DOG IS HEADED TO LE MARS. CADI, THE MR.GOODFELLOW’S CHARITY 2022 LITTLE YELLOW DOG WAS PURCHASED BY BOB CAMPBELL WITH A WINNING BID OF $12,200 AT THE 87TH ANNUAL AUCTION HELD AT THE HO CHUNK CENTER ON SATURDAY. CAMPBELL HAD NEVER BID IN THE...
LE MARS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Darrell Hall

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for violating his pre-trial release for sexual abuse. Darrell Hall is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating the conditions of his pre-trial release on charges of second-degree sexual abuse and drug crimes.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

27-year-old gets life in prison for Lake Park, Iowa murder

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A Sioux City woman who strangled a woman to death inside her Lake Park, Iowa, home was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. District Judge Shayne Mayer handed down the mandatory sentence to Allison Decker, whom Mayer found guilty in June of first-degree murder, third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit third-degree theft for the Dec. 21, 2020, death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man sentenced to prison for shooting at house

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who fired several gunshots at an occupied home has been sentenced to six years in federal prison. Alvaro Vite, 26, had pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to being a drug user in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

USD offers in-state tuition to Illinois and Wisconsin

VERMILLION, South Dakota -- New and transfer students from Illinois and Wisconsin now qualify for in-state tuition rates at the University of South Dakota. The two states join Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming in the South Dakota Advantage program. This change will start summer of 2023. The...
VERMILLION, SD
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Bradford Lewis Grant, 37, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 8, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Gabriel Joseph Verbeski, 34, Des Moines, eluding, driving while license barred, probation violation; sentenced Dec. 7, probation revoked, 10 years prison. Before Judge Zachary Hindman. Jeffrey Lee Rosenbaum, 59, North Sioux City,...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA

