Man killed in second crash after continuing to drive with airbags deployed from first crash
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Dundee man was killed Wednesday afternoon after he crashed his car once then later drove off the roadway and hit a culvert sending his car airborne in a second crash. Shane Shobey, 27, of Dundee, was killed Dec. 7 in a crash on S....
Early morning crash in Livingston County kills 40-year-old driver from Fenton, MSP says
A deadly crash in Livingston County has claimed the life of a 40-year-old Fenton resident early Friday morning, Michigan State Police confirmed.
16 year old injured in single-vehicle crash in Lapeer County
OREGON TOWNSHIP, MI— A 16-year-old girl was hospitalized after a Friday afternoon crash in Lapeer County’s Oregon Township. Just before 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Reamer Road east of Hayes Road for a single-vehicle crash. Police said in a press release that Reamer Road is a gravel road.
WILX-TV
Fenton man dead after car crash in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A crash in Livingston County killed a driver early Friday morning. Michigan State Police said the crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Hogan Road near Major Road. The driver, a 40-year-old man from Fenton, was pronounced dead at the scene. More information will be...
WILX-TV
Two people arrested for gun charges after traffic stops on I-96
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were busy finding guns during traffic stops over the weekend. On Sunday morning, Michigan State Police Troopers from Lansing stopped a car for a traffic violation in Eaton County on I-96. Police said they arrested the driver for gun charges after spotting a handgun in the passenger seat of the car.
WNEM
Fenton man dies in crash
DEERFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A Fenton man died after a single vehicle crash in Livingston County Friday morning. It happened on Hogan Road near Major Road in Deerfield Township at about 1:30 a.m., Michigan State Police said. The driver, a 40-year-old Fenton man, was pronounced dead at the...
Flushing bicyclist, 61, killed in multi-vehicle crash
FLUSHING, MI — Flushing police are investigating a crash that left a 61-year-old man dead. Officers with the Flushing Police Department were called to the scene of a crash involving two vehicles and a bicyclist around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Police said the crash occurred in the 1500...
Woman fatally stabs man during domestic dispute, police say
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man is dead and a woman had been arrested in a domestic dispute that ended in a fatal stabbing. Police were called at 10:05 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, to the 2000 block of International Drive in the Aspen Chase Apartment community for a report of a man who had been stabbed, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
Mom says daughter with autism attacked at Macomb County bus stop
Repeated bullying at a high school bus stop in Macomb County has a local family demanding accountability. They say the school district isn't doing enough to keep students safe.
Man shot to death outside Third Street Bar in Midtown Detroit, police asking public for tips identifying person of interest
Police are still searching for suspects nearly a month following a deadly shooting outside a popular Midtown Detroit bar. They’re asking for tips in locating a person of interest.
Suspect facing felony charges after pointing laser at MSP helicopter patrolling Detroit [VIDEO]
Michigan State Police had a warning for residents in Southeast Michigan after their helicopter was struck with a green laser beam while flying over Detroit Friday evening.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Detroit's west side
According to police, the incident happened on the 13600 block of Santa Rosa off Livernois at around 3:15 a.m..
abc12.com
Flint Township police find missing 12-year-old boy
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say they have found the missing 12-year-old boy in Flint Township. He is safe and has been returned to his family. The Flint Township Police Department says Ryan Fults left his house in the area of Linden and Maple roads around 8 p.m. and hadn't returned home by Friday evening.
22-year-old construction worker killed after large vehicle falls on him in Bloomfield Twp.
A Macomb County man is dead following a construction accident involving a large vehicle at a Bloomfield Township job site on Wednesday. The
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Dec. 11
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Madison Street: The road between South Ashley and South Main streets will see a lane closure and shift until 5 p.m. Feb. 28, as a new building is constructed at the southwest corner of South Main and West Madison streets. The work requires the group to take over the eastbound through lane of West Madison Street.
abc12.com
Lapeer County police looking for man possibly linked to break-ins
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man caught on a Ring doorbell camera who may be connected to eight home break-ins since Thanksgiving. Lapeer County police looking for man possibly linked to string of break-ins A Ring doorbell camera at a home near Millville and Angle roads...
WB I-696 in Farmington Hills shut down after rollover crash kills 40-year-old man
A 40-year-old Troy man is dead after troopers say he attempted to pass a semi truck in his vehicle before a lane closure on I-696, but crashed and rolled over into a ditch.
Macomb Twp man fined $5K for shooting and killing protected hawks
A Macomb County man has been fined nearly $5,000 after firing several rounds at a nest of Cooper’s hawks and killing three of them. He shot the birds after workers refused to remove the tree containing the protected species’ nest.
abc12.com
Family mourns death of loved one murdered in Flint, body found in abandoned building
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A family is mourning the loss of their loved one after learning he was murdered and his body dumped in a vacant, blighted building on Flint’s east side. Charles “Charlie” Markley was last seen alive December 1st and reported missing by his sister. Following a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for missing 35-year-old woman
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman. Jessica Lucas left a home on the 6300 block of Midland Street in Detroit on Nov. 27 at approximately 12:00 p.m. and did not return. It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing. According to...
The Ann Arbor News
