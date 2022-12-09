ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Fenton man dead after car crash in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A crash in Livingston County killed a driver early Friday morning. Michigan State Police said the crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Hogan Road near Major Road. The driver, a 40-year-old man from Fenton, was pronounced dead at the scene. More information will be...
Two people arrested for gun charges after traffic stops on I-96

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were busy finding guns during traffic stops over the weekend. On Sunday morning, Michigan State Police Troopers from Lansing stopped a car for a traffic violation in Eaton County on I-96. Police said they arrested the driver for gun charges after spotting a handgun in the passenger seat of the car.
Fenton man dies in crash

DEERFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A Fenton man died after a single vehicle crash in Livingston County Friday morning. It happened on Hogan Road near Major Road in Deerfield Township at about 1:30 a.m., Michigan State Police said. The driver, a 40-year-old Fenton man, was pronounced dead at the...
Flint Township police find missing 12-year-old boy

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say they have found the missing 12-year-old boy in Flint Township. He is safe and has been returned to his family. The Flint Township Police Department says Ryan Fults left his house in the area of Linden and Maple roads around 8 p.m. and hadn't returned home by Friday evening.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Dec. 11

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Madison Street: The road between South Ashley and South Main streets will see a lane closure and shift until 5 p.m. Feb. 28, as a new building is constructed at the southwest corner of South Main and West Madison streets. The work requires the group to take over the eastbound through lane of West Madison Street.
Detroit police searching for missing 35-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman. Jessica Lucas left a home on the 6300 block of Midland Street in Detroit on Nov. 27 at approximately 12:00 p.m. and did not return. It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing. According to...
