Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says we’re not just headed for another recession, but a ‘profound economic and financial shift’
Mohamed El-Erian during an event at at the University of Cambridge. Investors and economists have been sounding the recession alarm. But one major economist who has seen warning signs mounting for many months says this potential recession is unlike what we’re used to. That economist is Mohamed El-Erian, previously...
A luxury-furniture CEO warns that 'the housing market is collapsing at a level I haven't seen since 2008'
RH CEO Gary Friedman is known for his candid commentary, but other industry leaders believe the outlook for the real-estate industry is far less dire.
Larry Summers says the Fed will need to raise interest rates by more than the market expects as its 'got a long way to go' to bring down inflation
The Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates by more than markets expect, Larry Summers told Bloomberg. Wage growth and labor market demand are still too hot for the Fed's liking following big rate hikes. Summers said expectations for a 5% peak in the fed funds rate are likely...
Buckle in for a brutal free-fall in home prices and US housing is in a massive bubble, experts say. Here's how bad Jeremy Siegel, Paul Krugman and 5 others think it could get.
"There's going to be a coast-to-coast downturn in the housing market. It's going to be brutal. No part of the market is immune," a Moody's economist said.
A 20% home price decline? 7 forecast models are leaning crash—here’s where the other 13 models have the 2023 housing market going
Where 20 leading forecasters foresee home prices going in 2023.
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns the US and China are 'dangerously close' to a war that would crush economic growth
The US and China are edging towards a potential military conflict over Taiwan, Ray Dalio has warned. President Xi appeared to hint at war when he warned China to prepare for a "dangerous storm" last month. "This is scaring just about everyone, which is paralyzing activity," the Bridgewater founder said.
Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Will New Payments Be Made In January 2023? Here's What We Know
Many Americans struggle to meet their daily needs and manage their budgets, even though inflation has begun to moderate. Although federal stimulus cheques have not been sent since 2021, individuals anticipating a new wave should temper their expectations after January 3.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Keep cash on hand, don't buy TV, fridge, cars or spend money this holiday season: Jeff Bezos advises people across globe
Economic recession is in the offing, Amazon owner gives 'tips'. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently warned consumers and businesses in a CNN interview that they should consider postponing large purchases in the coming months as an economic recession might be in the offing.
Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble
US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go
Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
7 Jobs Americans Don’t Want To Work Anymore
The economy has been experiencing some serious ups and downs over the past few years, both as a result of the pandemic and the subsequent inflation that forced people to work more to afford the same...
Some homebuyers lose deposits of $10,000, $20,000, or more due to high mortgage rates
Dahianara Lopez and her husband Paulo Echeverry run a food truck outside of Orlando. "We work together every day," she says while cooking up Colombian sausages on the truck's big stainless steel grill. They say by putting in long hours over several years they were able to save up a...
Social Security update: Direct payments worth $1,631 to be sent out to millions in 14 days
Millions of Social Security beneficiaries are set to get their monthly retirement payments, worth an average of $1,631 per check, in only 14 days.
Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week
During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
A $7,000 Penny Could Be Hiding in Your Pocket—Here's How to Identify It
You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.
Sam Bankman-Fried says he paid so little attention to expenses that he didn't realize he was spending too much, report says
FTX co-founder told Bloomberg that the billions of dollars customers wired to Alameda were gone because the firms were spending more than they made.
The labor force is shrinking. Here's what is keeping Americans from working.
The labor market remains surprisingly resilient, with the U.S. adding more jobs than expected in November. Yet that job growth is masking a trend pressuring employers and the economy alike: The labor force is actually shrinking. The number of people who either are working or looking for a job declined...
Column: Crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t lose a $16-billion fortune. His ‘fortune’ was never real
The Greek tragedy unfolding in the financial press over the last week is the story of Sam Bankman-Fried, the would-be cryptocurrency tycoon and political kingmaker whose multibillion-dollar empire has sunk like the Titanic after its encounter with the iceberg. Bloomberg put it this way: “Bankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion...
