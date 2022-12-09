Read full article on original website
Related
wnax.com
SD Schools Watching & Waiting on State Aid Increase
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is proposing a five percent increase in state aid to education for next year. That follows a six percent increase this year. Wade Pogany, Executive Director of the Associated School Boards, says it means schools fall further behind….. Pogany says inflation puts a lot...
wnax.com
The Weekend File – The Governor’s Budget Address
Welcome to the Weekend File, a public affairs presentation of WNAX News. This week, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem gave her budget address to the Legislature. In it, she lays out her spending plan for fiscal year 2024……https://soundcloud.com/wnax-radio/budget-address-edit-1210?si=99256a8c22a84ba09b75b0c1bf06ee16&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing. The legislature returns to Pierre for the start of the...
Comments / 0