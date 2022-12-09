Read full article on original website
Related
Should you buy a cellular Apple Watch? Here’s everything to consider
The Apple Watch lineup is available in a number of different options and configurations, ranging from different case materials, colors, sizes, and more. One of the most important things to consider, however, is whether or not you should buy an Apple Watch with cellular connectivity. An Apple Watch with LTE...
Dish Wireless just challenged the big 3 phone carriers with $25 unlimited plan
Dish Wireless has launched a beta of its $25/month Boost Infinite plan, offering unlimited talk, text and data. The full service launches in the first quarter of 2023.
Apple Insider
Apple prepares to roll out 5G support in India before 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — On Wednesday, Apple issued the developer Release Candidate for iOS 16.2 and, with it, support for 5G networks oniPhone in India. Interestingly, 5G support isn't mentioned in the release notes, though users in India...
US Antes $1.5B to Keep 5G Plans Alive and Secure
The U.S. hopes to boost domestic wireless equipment competition with gear made by China’s Huawei. The move comes amid a festering national security dispute between the federal government and the Chinese manufacturer, whose equipment has played a major role in the rollout of a national 5G network. The Chinese...
Android Headlines
Samsung is widely rolling out Android 13 to Galaxy S21 series in the US
A couple of weeks back, Samsung released the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 stable update for the carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy S21 series phones in the US. The big Android update is now rolling out to the unlocked units as well. Samsung rolled out Android 13 to a ton...
Phone Arena
The Moto G 5G (2022) is the latest phone to go down to $0 at T-Mobile with ANY trade-in
T-Mobile has been in an incredibly giving mood these past few weeks, throwing gratis high-end Android handsets, new iPhones, tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds at new and existing customers for Black Friday, making its unlimited wireless service exceptionally affordable for families, heavily discounting 5G Home Internet subscriptions, and adding yet another platform to your list of streaming freebies.
Motorola's prettiest phone is making its way to the US in a striking color
Motorola is all set to introduce the Edge 30 Fusion in a new appealing colorway next to a new pair of Moto Buds.
Apple needs a new iPhone SE 4 in 2023 — here’s why
Apple generally doesn't release new iPhone SE models in consecutive years. But if it waits, the iPhone SE 4 risks falling behind competitive midrange phones from Google an Samsung.
Phone Arena
Xiaomi 13 Pro preview: 1-inch camera system that wants to end iPhone Pro and Galaxy Ultra rule
Nearly three years since it first dipped its toes into flagship territory, Xiaomi is finally ready to unveil its ultimate "flagship killer". The Xiaomi 13 Pro is the dream phone that many have been waiting for as it combines the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a chip that fixes many of the issues that plagued Android phones just last year, and on top of that you have the second iteration of the most advanced camera phone sensor on the market.
Phone Arena
Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)
Although the "easiest" way to get one of Apple's latest and greatest handsets at a big discount (of up to 100 percent!) this holiday season is clearly to trade in a recent high-end smartphone in mint condition and open a new line of service with your preferred carrier, that's not a path many prospective iPhone 14 series buyers are willing to take for a number of fairly obvious reasons.
Cult of Mac
Apple and Ericsson end iPhone patent dispute
After a muti-year argument, Apple and Ericsson agreed to cross license each others patents on cellular standard-essential technologies. And they’ll drop their lawsuits, too. What’s really happening though is that the two companies have negotiated how much money Apple will pay to license Ericsson patents for use in the iPhone.
Apple is ready to leave China as COVID-19 protests delay iPhones past Christmas. That could take a decade and cost billions.
The tech giant indicated it wanted to end its reliance on China for production, but doing so would take a long time and wouldn't be cheap.
thefastmode.com
Telstra, Ericsson & Qualcomm Achieve New 5G Download Peak Speed Benchmark of 7.3Gbps
Telstra, Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies announced a new 5G download peak speed benchmark of 7.3Gbps achieved in Telstra’s live commercial network. The new global downlink speed benchmark for a single user was achieved at a Telstra live mobile site located at the Gold Coast, Queensland Australia. This latest achievement further demonstrates how 5G is helping to build a connected future for Telstra customers through greater speed and capacity that delivers better experiences and productivity outcomes for customers.
itsecuritywire.com
Big Tech Vendors Oppose US Government SBOM Directive
The U.S. government’s mandates around the creation and delivery of SBOMs (software bill of materials) to help mitigate supply chain attacks, has run into strong objections from big-name technology vendors. Asserting that “it is premature and of limited utility” for vendors to accurately provide a nested inventory of the...
TechSpot
EU reveals final deadline for all new phones to feature USB-C, iPhone included
In brief: December 28, 2024, that's the date when new all iPhones and other wired chargeable devices sold in the EU must come with a USB-C port. That means Apple now has 24 months to switch from Lighting to Type-C in its phones, though we're likely to see the first one arrive a lot sooner.
notebookcheck.net
European Union sets December 28, 2024 as hard date for smartphones to include USB-C charging
The European Union has set December 28, 2024 as the hard date when most electronics must include USB-C charging in order to be sold in EU member states. Perhaps most notably, this will force Apple to fully abandon its Lightning standard in order to sell iPhones in the EU. Laptops will have to include USB-C charging by 2026.
thefastmode.com
Samsung, Verizon Deploy 10,000+ vRAN Cell Sites Across the US
Samsung and Verizon announced they have successfully deployed over 10,000 vRAN cell sites across the U.S., marking significant progress toward Verizon’s goal of deploying 20,000 vRAN sites by 2025. As the lead network solutions provider supporting Verizon’s journey toward a fully virtualized 5G network, Samsung has helped Verizon grow...
CNBC
Huawei licenses 5G patents to rival as U.S. sanctions force the Chinese giant to seek new revenue
Chinese technology giant Huawei said Friday it will license its 5G technology to rival handset maker Oppo. Huawei is one of the biggest holders of 5G patents, which is next-generation ultra-fast mobile internet seen as key to underpinning future industries. Huawei has not been aggressive in monetizing these patents historically...
China Meheco Group shares jump after agreement to import Pfizer's COVID treatment paxlovid
SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Shares of China Meheco Group (600056.SS) surged after the Chinese drug seller signed an agreement with Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) to import and distribute the U.S. drugmaker's oral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid in mainland China.
U.S.-sanctioned Chinese company Huawei licenses 5G tech to Oppo
Chinese tech company Huawei and rival smartphone maker Oppo Friday announced a global patent cross-licensing agreement covering cellular patents, including 5G. Huawei has been sanctioned by the U.S. government.
Comments / 0