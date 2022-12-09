Nearly three years since it first dipped its toes into flagship territory, Xiaomi is finally ready to unveil its ultimate "flagship killer". The Xiaomi 13 Pro is the dream phone that many have been waiting for as it combines the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a chip that fixes many of the issues that plagued Android phones just last year, and on top of that you have the second iteration of the most advanced camera phone sensor on the market.

