Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Zacks.com
Is First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FNK) a Strong ETF Right Now?
FNK - Free Report) debuted on 04/19/2011, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value category of the market. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
NASDAQ
Is SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Health Care ETFs category of the market, the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2011. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap...
msn.com
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023
Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
5 Must-Own Stocks for the Next Bull Market
These top-tier innovators and industry leaders are the companies you'll want in your portfolio when the next bull market takes shape.
5 of the Best Preferred Stock ETFs for High and Stable Dividends
While you can easily purchase individual preferred stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) allow you to reduce your risk by investing in baskets of preferreds.
msn.com
The S&P 500 is on the cusp of breaking through a level that might spell the end of the bear market
The stock market has sputtered at times over the past three weeks, but Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s statements Wednesday prompted the S&P 500 to jump above a technical resistance level at 4030 points. The benchmark index is now challenging the declining 200-day moving average (MA) and the trend...
JP Morgan asset managers buck the doomsayers of Wall Street, predicting a better 2023 for stocks and bonds
JP Morgan Asset Management sees a better 2023 for stocks, even as big Wall Street banks warn of sharp falls. "The worst of the market volatility is behind us and both stocks and bonds look increasingly attractive," JP Morgan Asset said. More interest-rate rises look limited, bringing some cheer for...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Ryder System (R) Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio
R - Free Report) efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks bode well. Investors always prefer an income-generating stock. Hence, a dividend-paying one is obviously much coveted. Apart from providing a solid income stream, dividend-paying stocks have fewer chances of experiencing wild price swings. Dividend stocks, like R,...
Zacks.com
Is Fidelity Select Portfolio Medical Technology and Devices (FSMEX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
FSMEX - Free Report) as a possible option. FSMEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. Fidelity is based in Boston, MA, and is the manager of FSMEX. Fidelity Select Portfolio Medical Technology and Devices debuted in April of 1998. Since then, FSMEX has accumulated assets of about $6.79 billion, according to the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, Edward Yoon, has been in charge of the fund since May of 2007.
Zacks.com
Reasons Why You Should Avoid Investing in Berry Global (BERY)
BERY - Free Report) is grappling with persistent supply-chain issues, rising raw material costs, high debt levels and foreign-currency headwinds. The current Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) player has a market capitalization of $7.5 billion. In the past year, the stock has lost 15.7% compared with the industry’s 0.1% decline.
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook CBOE (CBOE)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
msn.com
S&P 500, Nasdaq post worst day in month after strong data fuels worry about Fed rate hikes
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes recorded their worst day in almost a month on Monday, after a hotter-than-expected U.S. services-sector reading fueled concerns that the Federal Reserve may need to be even more aggressive in its inflation battle. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down...
Zacks.com
Is Oxford Industries (OXM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none...
Zacks.com
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in ADTRAN (ADTN) Stock?
ADTN - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Dec 16, 2022 $24.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
CHX vs. ALTR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
CHX - Free Report) and Altair Engineering (. ALTR - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair...
NASDAQ
Should iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.82 billion, making it one...
Zacks.com
Is VFIJX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?
VFIJX - Free Report) as a possibility. VFIJX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. VFIJX finds itself in the Vanguard Group family, based out of Malvern, PA. The Vanguard GNMA...
Zacks.com
LOMA or NVR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
LOMA - Free Report) or NVR (. NVR - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks...
Comments / 0