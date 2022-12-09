ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

Local philanthropist honored for impact on region

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago

Business leader and philanthropist, Frank G. Pellegrino, has been recognized for his lifetime of service and charitable giving by the Central Pa. Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP).

On Nov. 16, National Philanthropy Day, Frank was presented with the Philanthropist of the Year Award in Mechanicsburg, with his family by his side.

“Susquehanna Health Foundation was honored to nominate Frank for the award. He embodies philanthropy and service, giving of his financial means, time, and leadership, and there are few others who have more greatly impacted north central Pennsylvania,” shared Sherry Watts, president, Susquehanna Health Foundation.

As a resident of Lycoming County, Frank served many local organizations. He has held board and committee roles and donated to organizations such as the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP), Lycoming College, Pennsylvania College of Technology, St. John Neumann Regional Academy, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Community Arts Center, Williamsport Area High School, and Boy Scouts of America.

Frank has played a significant role in numerous fundraising campaigns, including expanding the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank facility’s capacity, opening FCFP’s Philanthropy Center, leading the establishment of a memorial scholarship at Pennsylvania College of Technology in the name of a beloved businessman, and the expanding facilities and enhancing access and health services at UPMC in North Central Pa.

Frank is an active member of St. Boniface Church and is involved in their Activities Committee. He is a Knight of St. John of Jerusalem, Order of Malta, Diocese of Scranton Chapter. In appreciation of his commitment to serving the world community, Frank is recognized as a Pennsylvania Lion Fellow and a Melvin Jones Fellow by the Lions Club International Foundation.

“I don’t know that I can say enough about how gracious Frank is with his time, expertise, and resources. He gives back in all these ways and still has a thriving professional career in which he manages 14 businesses throughout Lycoming, Union, Centre, Montour, and Columbia Counties. Our region is lucky to have Frank and I cannot think of someone more deserving of an award like this,” said Watts.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals is the professional association of individuals and organizations that generate philanthropic support for a wide variety of charitable institutions. Founded in 1960, AFP advances philanthropy through its 27,000 members in more than 240 chapters throughout the world. The Central Pennsylvania Chapter, founded in 1980, is based in Harrisburg, Pa.

