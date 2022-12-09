Read full article on original website
Sheriff IDs 25-Year-Old Dodge Charger Driver Killed Crashing Into Parked Cars In Loudoun County
A 25-year-old man was killed in an early-morning crash in Northern Virginia after losing control of his Dodge Charger and crashing into parked cars, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. Sterling resident Jason A. Recinos-Funes died in a Virginia hospital after crashing his Charger in the 500 block...
fox5dc.com
Two teens involved in car crash into telephone pole in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two teenagers were involved in a car crash into a telephone pole in Montgomery County on Sunday, and officials say they were likely unrestrained. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services says the crash happened in the 16900 block of Norwood Road near Excalibur...
WJLA
2 teens arrested for armed carjacking of a rideshare driver in Prince George's Co.: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A pair of 14-year-olds were arrested in Prince George's County, Md. on Saturday after they allegedly carjacked a female rideshare driver at gunpoint, Prince George's police said. The driver called 911 after the incident in the 6400 block of Gifford Drive in Temple...
Virginia State Police looking for fatal I-66 hit-and-run suspect
According to police, a man working on the side of I-66 near the Chain Bridge Road interchange in the Oakton area of Fairfax County was hit and killed by the driver of a maroon Chevrolet Malibu just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.
25-year-old killed in crash near Dulles Airport
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 on the 500 block of East Staunton Avenue.
fox5dc.com
Suspected Shell gas station shooter in court ; decomposing body of pregnant woman not yet ID'd
Suspected gas station shooter in court Monday; decomposing body of pregnant woman not yet identified. The Shell gas station and convenience store on New Hampshire Avenue remains closed Monday as Montgomery County Police continue their investigation into the shocking murder of an employee and a gruesome discovery made as they tracked down the suspect.
fox5dc.com
Two 14-year-olds charged with armed carjacking of rideshare driver in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two 14-year-olds have been charged with the armed carjacking of a rideshare driver over the weekend in Prince George's County. The victim called 911 on Saturday around 12:20 p.m. after being carjacked at gunpoint in the 6400 block of Gifford Drive in Temple Hills.
fox5dc.com
Suspected Shell gas station shooter charged with triple homicide
WASHINGTON - Prosecutors are charging 31-year-old Torrey Moore with two additional murder charges for the homicide of a pregnant woman and her unborn child, Montgomery County States Attorney John McCarthy confirmed Monday. The decomposing body of a pregnant woman was discovered inside the suspect’s home after police, going to arrest...
Police investigating body found in wooded area in Prince William County
An investigation has been launched by the Prince William County Police Department after a body was found in a wooded area of Woodbridge.
fox5dc.com
Police release report on Metro Center station shooting
WASHINGTON - Authorities have released an incident report after an off-duty FBI special agent shot and killed a person inside Metro Center station last week. According to FOX 5’s Bob Barnard, the report says the suspect, 28-year old Troy Bullock was involved in a physical altercation with the off-duty agent.
In-Custody Death Captured On Fairfax Police Bodycam Footage: 'We're Here To Help'
Fairfax County police have released bodycam footage that shows the moments leading up to the in-custody death of a disorderly man last month (scroll for video)."We're here to help" were the words used repeatedly by PFC Brown and other officers while attempting to assist Temiki Murray, 44, of Lorton…
94-year-old Fairfax City man charged with felony hit-and-run
A 94-year-old Fairfax City man has been arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run in connection to an incident in which a pedestrian was hit by a car while trying to cross the street.
Fairfax Police officer hurt in crash near George Mason University
A Fairfax County Police officer was released from the hospital the day after sustaining serious injuries from a crash that took place in front of one of the entrances to George Mason University.
Punk'd Or Scared? Walgreens Thief Bails Out Of 'Joke' Robbery
Police are on the lookout for a suspect who reportedly pranked a store by attempting a robbery at a Crofton Walgreens, authorities say. The suspect entered the store in the 2633 block of Brandermill Boulevard around 8:15 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 while wearing a ski mask, according to Anne Arundel County police.
fox5dc.com
Woman shot during armed carjacking in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was shot during an armed carjacking in Northwest D.C. on Monday. The woman was shot in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW around 1:03 p.m. She was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect has been apprehended, according to...
Bay Net
Virginia Man Arrested For Attempted Murder In St. Mary’s
SCOTLAND, Md. – On December 8, 2022, at 7:44 a.m. Deputy Shubrooks responded to the 11100 block of Point Lookout Road in Scotland, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Brama Joseph Bussell, age 28 of King George, Virginia, approached the victim from behind, and proceeded to strike the victim multiple times in the head and back.
fox5dc.com
VIDEO: Pit bull tears apart Tesla in PG County
WASHINGTON - More than 15 million viewers have seen an alarming video going viral on TikTok showing a pit bull attacking a Prince George’s County woman while she’s sitting inside her car, a Tesla. The dog then begins to tear apart the Tesla. In the TikTok from user...
fox5dc.com
'He was the nicest person:' Family of slain Shell employee say they are 'broken'
WASHINGTON - "All he knows is church, work, life." The family of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu spoke with FOX 5's David Kaplan and say they are "broken." Wondimu was murdered Thursday night at the Shell gas station where he was an employee. 31-year-old Torrey Moore of Silver Spring was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting. Police say that Moore approached Wondimu, and an altercation occurred. Moore then shot Wondimu and left the gas station.
fox5dc.com
D.C. firefighter charged with felony assault after fight with fellow firefighter: DC Fire and EMS
WASHINGTON - An on-duty D.C. firefighter was charged with felony assault after reportedly choking another firefighter until was unconscious. On December 10 around 6:30 p.m., there was a physical altercation between two on-duty firefighters at Engine 32, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. The injured firefighter was transported to a...
Leesburg Police looking for Costco fraud suspect
According to the Leesburg Police Department, the person pictured tried to pick up a fake prescription from the Costco, located at 1330 Edward Ferry Road NE, on Sunday, Dec. 4.
