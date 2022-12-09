ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

fox5dc.com

Suspected Shell gas station shooter charged with triple homicide

WASHINGTON - Prosecutors are charging 31-year-old Torrey Moore with two additional murder charges for the homicide of a pregnant woman and her unborn child, Montgomery County States Attorney John McCarthy confirmed Monday. The decomposing body of a pregnant woman was discovered inside the suspect’s home after police, going to arrest...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Police release report on Metro Center station shooting

WASHINGTON - Authorities have released an incident report after an off-duty FBI special agent shot and killed a person inside Metro Center station last week. According to FOX 5’s Bob Barnard, the report says the suspect, 28-year old Troy Bullock was involved in a physical altercation with the off-duty agent.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Punk'd Or Scared? Walgreens Thief Bails Out Of 'Joke' Robbery

Police are on the lookout for a suspect who reportedly pranked a store by attempting a robbery at a Crofton Walgreens, authorities say. The suspect entered the store in the 2633 block of Brandermill Boulevard around 8:15 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 while wearing a ski mask, according to Anne Arundel County police.
CROFTON, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman shot during armed carjacking in Northwest DC: police

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was shot during an armed carjacking in Northwest D.C. on Monday. The woman was shot in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW around 1:03 p.m. She was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect has been apprehended, according to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Virginia Man Arrested For Attempted Murder In St. Mary’s

SCOTLAND, Md. – On December 8, 2022, at 7:44 a.m. Deputy Shubrooks responded to the 11100 block of Point Lookout Road in Scotland, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Brama Joseph Bussell, age 28 of King George, Virginia, approached the victim from behind, and proceeded to strike the victim multiple times in the head and back.
SCOTLAND, MD
fox5dc.com

VIDEO: Pit bull tears apart Tesla in PG County

WASHINGTON - More than 15 million viewers have seen an alarming video going viral on TikTok showing a pit bull attacking a Prince George’s County woman while she’s sitting inside her car, a Tesla. The dog then begins to tear apart the Tesla. In the TikTok from user...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

'He was the nicest person:' Family of slain Shell employee say they are 'broken'

WASHINGTON - "All he knows is church, work, life." The family of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu spoke with FOX 5's David Kaplan and say they are "broken." Wondimu was murdered Thursday night at the Shell gas station where he was an employee. 31-year-old Torrey Moore of Silver Spring was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting. Police say that Moore approached Wondimu, and an altercation occurred. Moore then shot Wondimu and left the gas station.
WASHINGTON, DC

