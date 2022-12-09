Read full article on original website
Hoisington BOE entertaining idea of returning cheer at middle school
A school can never have too much team spirit. In an effort to increase that spirit and overall student participation, Hoisington Middle School Assistant Principal Nick Flowers pitched the return of cheerleading at the school to the USD 431 Board of Education during Monday's meeting. "Ultimately, we have a large...
Students record White teacher saying: 'I think my race is the superior one'
A White middle school teacher in Texas is no longer employed after telling his students his race "is the superior one."
Kindergarten Wall of Fame
Our little learners in kindergarten are working hard to learn all their capital and lower case letters, sounds, and numbers 1-20 by Christmas. We celebrate them when they pass off each goal by adding their names to our classroom "wall of fame" and officially induct them into our letters, sounds, or numbers club. It can be a lot of work, but they are highly motivated and excited when they accomplish this goal! We are so proud of them and we are excited to keep adding more little learners to our club. We love our kinders!
Montessori Mastery adds electives, basketball
Montessori Mastery School of Odessa has added JV and high school basketball, photography and American Sign Language this year. It’s also continuing its popular theater program, taught by Kaylee Cerda, field trips for fourth through 12th grades and visits from area museums and organizations for the prekindergarten through third grade classes.
