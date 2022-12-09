ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
nebo.edu

Kindergarten Wall of Fame

Our little learners in kindergarten are working hard to learn all their capital and lower case letters, sounds, and numbers 1-20 by Christmas. We celebrate them when they pass off each goal by adding their names to our classroom "wall of fame" and officially induct them into our letters, sounds, or numbers club. It can be a lot of work, but they are highly motivated and excited when they accomplish this goal! We are so proud of them and we are excited to keep adding more little learners to our club. We love our kinders!
Odessa American

Montessori Mastery adds electives, basketball

Montessori Mastery School of Odessa has added JV and high school basketball, photography and American Sign Language this year. It’s also continuing its popular theater program, taught by Kaylee Cerda, field trips for fourth through 12th grades and visits from area museums and organizations for the prekindergarten through third grade classes.
ODESSA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy