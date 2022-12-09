Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Noozhawk
Story Catcher Mailbox Project Returns to State Street
In the wake of the Thomas Fire and subsequent Montecito debris flows, artist Danielle Siano created the Story Catcher Mailbox Project — a 7-foot-6-inch-tall steel mailbox weighing close to 1,000 pounds. Since it was created in 2018, it has been installed as a temporary public art piece in downtown...
Santa Barbara Independent
No Sleep for Residents Near Santa Barbara Airport
Residents to either end of the main runway at Santa Barbara Airport haven’t had a decent night’s sleep in two years. They populated a Goleta City Council workshop on Wednesday evening demanding solutions, or at least explanations, for the misery they’ve been enduring living in the City of Goleta near an airport owned and operated by the City of Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Creeks Running Again
The music of running water returned to Santa Barbara creeks after the rains on Saturday, with the continued overnight downpours topping seven inches at the San Marcos Pass and about an inch and a half in town by the end of the weekend. The cold night even brought a sprinkling of snow to the tops of the Santa Ynez Mountains.
Santa Maria Planning Commission advises City Council to approve 49 new homes ￼
The Santa Maria Planning Commission board advised City Council to approve the Skylight Homes project a subdivision of 49 new single-family homes. The post Santa Maria Planning Commission advises City Council to approve 49 new homes ￼ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Latest Soaking Pushes Santa Barbara County Rainfall Well Above Normal
The weather system that soaked Santa Barbara County over the past few days has pushed rainfall totals well above average for all areas. Early season storms have raised the hope that the county might find relief from the drought that has gripped most of California the past two years. As...
Local lake levels rising slightly after recent rainstorm
Local lake levels are on the rise ever so slightly after recent rainstorms drenched the Central Coast this past weekend, as well as earlier this month. The post Local lake levels rising slightly after recent rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
How wet was it? Some parts of the Tri-Counties topped 7" of rain from weekend storm!
The Tri-Counties had some major rainfall over the weekend, and we’re seeing more Monday.. Some mountain and foothill areas received five to seven inches of rain. Some of the rainfall totals are impressive. Nordhoff Ridge in Ventura County had 7.3” inches of rain, while San Marcos Pass in Santa Barbara County had 6.9”.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara to Pay $225,000 to Settle Flightline Restaurant Dispute
The City of Santa Barbara has agreed to pay $225,000 to settle the controversial dispute over the Flightline Restaurant at the Santa Barbara Airport. The city will pay the money to avoid going to a jury trial. “The city reached a global settlement, which represented the anticipated cost of a...
sitelinesb.com
A Montecito Classic Ready for Its Next Act
Noteworthy new listings…. The photos of 751 Buena Vista Drive ($18.9 million)—designed by George Washington Smith in 1930, with a Lutah Maria Riggs addition three years later—play up the abundant character, as well they should. What you don’t see, however, is that more than surface work needs to be done: the downstairs floor plan wants adjusting to create en-suite bedrooms; the guest cottage was built for visiting Lilliputians; and there’s a bedroom accessible only via the primary bedroom. (For fighting spouses? A live-in lover? Both?) The project will be substantial, but what a payoff: an estate with ineffable charm and architectural provenance on 4.67 acres in a sweet location.
Annual Santa Barbara rose pruning event returns
The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department will host their annual Rose Pruning Day on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Noozhawk
Lompoc Greets Newly Restored, Relocated ‘Hi! Let’s Eat’ Sign
Christmas came early in Lompoc where the historic Hi! Let’s Eat sign now stands at its new home. A ceremony hosted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce on Friday attracted about 100 people to celebrate the lighting of the sign after its rescue and restoration. The sign for...
kclu.org
Say "Hi!" to a historic Santa Barbara County restaurant sign being unveiled after being relocated
It’s a more than half-century old slice of the past on the Central Coast which will once again be lighting up a community with smiles. For decades, a sign invited hungry diners in Lompoc to come eat by using three simple words: Hi! Let’s Eat. "The original sign...
Update: power has been restored to 200 customers in Lompoc
An estimated 200 customers are without power this morning in Lompoc according to city officials. City officials announced at 10:25 a.m. that power has been restored to customers.
Santa Barbara Independent
Grace Fisher to Open Inclusive Arts Clubhouse at La Cumbre Plaza
In January 2023, La Cumbre Plaza will be home to a brand new “Inclusive Arts Clubhouse” where people of all abilities can enjoy creative pursuits such as art, dance and music, announced Grace Fisher at her foundation’s Winter Showcase benefit performance at the Granada on Friday night.
Volunteers needed for the 2023 Homeless Point-In-Time Count
The Santa Barbara County community is invited to participate in the countywide 2023 Homeless Point-In-Time Count.
Runners don costumes for Santa to the Sea half marathon
OXNARD, Calif.-A race that started by the Santa that was moved from Carpinteria to Nyeland Acres near Oxnard years ago finished by the sea. Runners in the 15th Santa to the Sea half marathon crossed the finish line in the Channel Islands Harbor. The runners donated toys and gifts cards at the beginning and end The post Runners don costumes for Santa to the Sea half marathon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
bigsurkate.blog
Highway 1 closed
Here is a lovely graphic to explain it all. Look at Mining Ridge, above Cow Cliffs:. District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. Contact:Alexa Bertola or Jim Shivers. Phone:(805) 549-3237. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. HIGHWAY 1 ALONG THE BIG SUR COAST CLOSED IN...
Forecasted rain postpones Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru
The event will instead add Thursday nights for the first two weeks to make up for the cancellation over the Dec. 10-11 weekend. The post Forecasted rain postpones Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Maria Home Destroyed in Fire
Santa Maria Firefighters spotted a home burning in a field area early Saturday morning. At 3:16 a.m., Santa Barbara Maria firefighters in Engine 5 were returning to their station from another incident when they noticed a burning house in the distance. Santa Barbara County firefighters assisted in response to the...
KTLA.com
Storm continues to bring rain, wind to Los Angeles and beyond
This week’s rainstorm has brought gusty winds and measurable rainfall across Southern California. As of Sunday morning, several coastal cities received slightly less than an inch of precipitation, while the mountains and hills of Ventura and Los Angeles county received as much as seven inches. White Ledge Peak in...
