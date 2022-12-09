Read full article on original website
Related
actionnews5.com
New law in TN will provide more training for security guards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new law will go into effect on Jan.1 in an effort to keep security guards and patrons safe. It’s a law that will have a major impact on the Bluff City as weekend evenings are typically filled with people enjoying a night on Beale Street and around downtown.
actionnews5.com
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – Dozens of employees at a Golden Corral in Tennessee received a special “thank you” last week. An anonymous customer left a tip of more than $6,700 to share among the employees at the restaurant. The manager accepted the large tip and later...
actionnews5.com
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A tour bus crashed in northern Utah on Monday morning, injuring 23 passengers as snowstorms slickened the roads throughout the region. The Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah had 33 passengers aboard. At about 4:30 a.m., its driver lost control while switching lanes, causing the bus to slide and flip onto its side, Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement.
actionnews5.com
‘It’s legal to shoot one’: Arkansas hunters can hunt black bears as season begins
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Gray News) - Officials in Arkansas say hunters will each be able to legally hunt and harvest a black bear in extended regions of the state starting this week. According to Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the state is broken down into different zones, including the Gulf...
actionnews5.com
Ga. man released after 25 years of wrongful imprisonment
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (WXIA) - After spending more than half his life in prison, a Georgia man was exonerated of all charges and released to spend his first Christmas at home with his family in over two decades. Darrell Lee Clark, 43, hugged his loved ones for the first time...
actionnews5.com
Tracking a cold front that could bring heavy rainfall & storms Tuesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -After rain this past weekend, more rain is on the way as a strong cold front will move into the Mid-South by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be warm out ahead of the front, mid 60s which could make conditions ripe for thunderstorms. Right now the main threats will be heavy rainfall and the potential for a few gusts with storms along the front. Some areas could pick up 1 to over 2 inches of rain in a short amount of time, which could lead to some flooding.
actionnews5.com
Woman with unrestrained baby in passenger seat tries to ram patrol car, deputies say
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A mother from Virginia is facing multiple charges after officials said she tried to ram into the back of a deputy’s patrol car with her unrestrained baby in the passenger seat. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Katie Bowes was arrested...
actionnews5.com
Hiker dies falling 300 feet off cliff while taking pictures with wife
HARTS LOCATION, N.H. (Gray News) – A hiker fell to his death Saturday while taking photos with his wife on Mount Willard in Crawford Notch. According to a news release from New Hampshire Fish and Game, the hiker’s wife heard her husband yell and looked over to see him falling over the edge of the mountain.
actionnews5.com
Officials: Kayak of man who went missing on Lake Erie found in Canada
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The kayak of a man who went missing on Lake Erie in November was found in Canada on Friday, according to officials. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirmed the kayak of 30-year-old Evan Zeller was found in Ontario. On Nov. 5, the department...
actionnews5.com
Caretaker pleads guilty in death of 86-year-old woman at assisted living home
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO/Gray News) - Officials in Colorado say a caretaker at an assisted living facility has pleaded guilty to charges related to the death of a resident. According to the Colorado attorney general’s office, Letticia Martinez pleaded guilty to negligence that led to the death of Hazel Place, 86, at Cappella Assisted Living and Memory Care in June 2021.
Comments / 0