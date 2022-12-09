Read full article on original website
LASD Approves 2023-24 calendar with early dismissal date
School calendars were the topic of conversation at yesterday’s Littlestown Area School District (LASD) Board meeting. Calendar changes are needed to facilitate the upcoming renovation of the middle and high schools, but the district is also looking at potential long-term modifications. The board voted to adopt a one-year 2023-24...
Gettysburg passes 2023 budget with new police offers and no new taxes; eyes storm water repairs
The Gettysburg Borough Council will apply for two major grants related to needed stormwater repairs. Borough Engineer Chad Clabaugh said the grants were directed toward repair of failing stormwater system infrastructure including channel walls on “The Tiber” (Stevens Run). Harbaugh said the Gettysburg Borough Storm Water Authority (GBSWA)...
Oxford Road (Route 1015) bridge replacement to begin in Straban Township
Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that a bridge replacement project on Oxford Road (Route 1015) in Adams County is expected to begin next week. The bridge spans Conewago Creek between Sharrer Mill Road and Plum Run Road, about a half mile north of Route 394 in Straban Township.
GASD Elects Officers, Announces New Deputy Superintendent
At Gettysburg Area School District’ annual reorganization meeting last evening, President Kenneth Hassinger was re-elected as Board President for 2023 and Mike Dickerson was elected Vice President. Both votes were split with 8 members in favor and Amy Beth Hodges voting against. The board agreed to comply with state...
Deer jumps into Gettysburg bar, but it’s probably a one-time thing
In a surprise move, a deer jumped through a window at the Blue and Gray Bar and Grill on Gettysburg’s Lincoln Square yesterday morning. “It happened about 8:45 as we were getting ready to open,” said manager Jack Rumsey. “It was pretty big. It jumped right through the window. It was stunned but acted pretty tame.”
Slideshow: 2022 Gettysburg Tuba Carol Fest, 2022
A big sound from some big instruments, all creating holiday cheer. Click on any photo to start the slideshow. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Fairfield school board changes meeting structure
The Fairfield Area School District Board of Directors is changing how it does business. Beginning in January, the board will hold one study session and one business meeting each month. The board previously held two business meetings each month. Board President Jennifer Holz said the change will “allow the board more time to absorb and deliberate information that has been presented.”
LASD reelects president and vice-president; sets 2023 meeting dates
At its annual reorganization meeting this evening, the Littlestown Area School District Board of Directors re-elected Dolores Nester as President and Yancy Unger as Vice President. Board members Nicki Kenny and Jeanne Ewen voted against Nester; the vote for Unger was unanimous. The board also finalized the board and committee...
The Gettysburg and Trone Memorial Libraries: A Working Relationship
Reference services. Guidance. Support. These are just a few of the terms that come to mind when I think about the relationship between the Gettysburg Library branch and my library, the Trone Memorial Library. As the center of all activity and services for the library system, the Gettysburg location offers the largest collection of resources and materials that my team and I can use to better serve the East Berlin community. What do I mean by this? Here are just a few examples:
Obituary: Robert T. Reed
Robert Truman Reed of Shippensburg, PA, formerly of Dornsife, PA, peacefully passed away on December 4, 2022. He was 95 …. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
May all your problems last as long as New Year’s resolutions
Adams County Physical Task Force suggests you take a hike. I love the New Year. A clean calendar, cards, and notes from people you only hear from once a year, protein shakes go on sale, and of course, resolutions. There is no need to fret about a GET HEALTHY resolution; the Adams County Physical Fitness Task Force has it all planned for you. So fill up your calendar with our schedule. Get out, experience comradery, and start your year with a hike.
Gettysburg Garden Club Creates Year-Round Beauty
It was a rainy morning in Gettysburg last Saturday, December 3. However, despite the weather, at 8:00 a.m., a long line had formed in front of the Gettysburg Fire Department. When doors unlocked at 9:00 a.m., customers filed into the building, entering the community room. The much-anticipated event was the Gettysburg Garden Club’s 62nd Annual Christmas Greens & Gourmet Gifts Sale, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Proceeds support flower gardens planted by club members at historic Lincoln Square and scholarships for Adams County students majoring in horticultural-related fields.
Totem Pole’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ opens Friday at The Majestic
Totem Pole Playhouse in association with Gettysburg Community Theatre will present Thunderbird Limited’s original adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” by Carl Schurr and Wil Love on Dec. 9 at 7:30 pm at Majestic Theater, 25 Carlisle Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325. The production will run with limited performances...
Gettysburg Borough moves forward on new ordinances
The Gettysburg borough council moved forward on a number of proposed ordinances at its workshop meeting on Monday evening. The council will move forward on a new complaints policy by which the public or others may make complaints about borough staff including members of the police department. The document sets a series of hierarchies for examining and resolving complaints and requires monthly summaries of potential complaints to be shared to the council.
Public Meeting about Trail to Adams County Historical Society Facilities
The new facilities for the Adams County Historical Society (ACHS) are approximately two-tenths of a mile north of the Borough of Gettysburg, and sidewalks along Carlisle Street end at the borough line. It is anticipated that many students from Gettysburg College and local residents will want to walk or ride a bicycle to the new facilities. Residents and visitors throughout Gettysburg may want to ride a bicycle to the facilities. However, there is no safe way to do this, and walking on the shoulder where the speed limit is 40 mph is not a viable option.
Obituary: William Post
William Post, age 74 of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2002 at his residence. He was born October 18, 1…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Gettysburg Police share scam alert
The Gettysburg Police Department has recently been made aware of a scam currently targeting residents in the surrounding area. An unknown party is calling people claiming they represent Gettysburg Police Department and soliciting donations. The calls seem to be originating from a number based in Maryland. This is a scam.
Obituary: Joe A. Furry
Joe A. Furry, age 85, of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabili…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Obituary: John L. Hilbert
John Lewis Hilbert, 99, of Mechanicsburg, died Monday, Dec 5, 2022, at Morning Glory Assisted Living, Littlestown. …. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
GARA approves 2023 budget
The Gettysburg Recreational Authority (GARA) board of directors has approved the 2023 budget. The budget includes increases for staff salaries; $20,000 for building upgrades; support for out-of-area bus trips; and $7,000 in equipment repair. The board approved the budget with the caveat that it may need to be amended. Saying...
