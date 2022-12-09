ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

Gettysburg passes 2023 budget with new police offers and no new taxes; eyes storm water repairs

The Gettysburg Borough Council will apply for two major grants related to needed stormwater repairs. Borough Engineer Chad Clabaugh said the grants were directed toward repair of failing stormwater system infrastructure including channel walls on “The Tiber” (Stevens Run). Harbaugh said the Gettysburg Borough Storm Water Authority (GBSWA)...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Fairfield school board changes meeting structure

The Fairfield Area School District Board of Directors is changing how it does business. Beginning in January, the board will hold one study session and one business meeting each month. The board previously held two business meetings each month. Board President Jennifer Holz said the change will “allow the board more time to absorb and deliberate information that has been presented.”
FAIRFIELD, PA
The Gettysburg and Trone Memorial Libraries: A Working Relationship

Reference services. Guidance. Support. These are just a few of the terms that come to mind when I think about the relationship between the Gettysburg Library branch and my library, the Trone Memorial Library. As the center of all activity and services for the library system, the Gettysburg location offers the largest collection of resources and materials that my team and I can use to better serve the East Berlin community. What do I mean by this? Here are just a few examples:
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Robert T. Reed

Robert Truman Reed of Shippensburg, PA, formerly of Dornsife, PA, peacefully passed away on December 4, 2022. He was 95 …. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
May all your problems last as long as New Year’s resolutions

Adams County Physical Task Force suggests you take a hike. I love the New Year. A clean calendar, cards, and notes from people you only hear from once a year, protein shakes go on sale, and of course, resolutions. There is no need to fret about a GET HEALTHY resolution; the Adams County Physical Fitness Task Force has it all planned for you. So fill up your calendar with our schedule. Get out, experience comradery, and start your year with a hike.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Garden Club Creates Year-Round Beauty

It was a rainy morning in Gettysburg last Saturday, December 3. However, despite the weather, at 8:00 a.m., a long line had formed in front of the Gettysburg Fire Department. When doors unlocked at 9:00 a.m., customers filed into the building, entering the community room. The much-anticipated event was the Gettysburg Garden Club’s 62nd Annual Christmas Greens & Gourmet Gifts Sale, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Proceeds support flower gardens planted by club members at historic Lincoln Square and scholarships for Adams County students majoring in horticultural-related fields.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Borough moves forward on new ordinances

The Gettysburg borough council moved forward on a number of proposed ordinances at its workshop meeting on Monday evening. The council will move forward on a new complaints policy by which the public or others may make complaints about borough staff including members of the police department. The document sets a series of hierarchies for examining and resolving complaints and requires monthly summaries of potential complaints to be shared to the council.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Public Meeting about Trail to Adams County Historical Society Facilities

The new facilities for the Adams County Historical Society (ACHS) are approximately two-tenths of a mile north of the Borough of Gettysburg, and sidewalks along Carlisle Street end at the borough line. It is anticipated that many students from Gettysburg College and local residents will want to walk or ride a bicycle to the new facilities. Residents and visitors throughout Gettysburg may want to ride a bicycle to the facilities. However, there is no safe way to do this, and walking on the shoulder where the speed limit is 40 mph is not a viable option.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: William Post

William Post, age 74 of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2002 at his residence. He was born October 18, 1…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Police share scam alert

The Gettysburg Police Department has recently been made aware of a scam currently targeting residents in the surrounding area. An unknown party is calling people claiming they represent Gettysburg Police Department and soliciting donations. The calls seem to be originating from a number based in Maryland. This is a scam.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Joe A. Furry

Joe A. Furry, age 85, of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabili…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Obituary: John L. Hilbert

John Lewis Hilbert, 99, of Mechanicsburg, died Monday, Dec 5, 2022, at Morning Glory Assisted Living, Littlestown. …. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
GARA approves 2023 budget

The Gettysburg Recreational Authority (GARA) board of directors has approved the 2023 budget. The budget includes increases for staff salaries; $20,000 for building upgrades; support for out-of-area bus trips; and $7,000 in equipment repair. The board approved the budget with the caveat that it may need to be amended. Saying...
GETTYSBURG, PA
