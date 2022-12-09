Police said they will be selective when releasing details about the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students so as to not jeopardise the criminal probe. “We do have a lot of information. We are specifically keeping that information safe,” Moscow Police Department Captain Roger Lanier said in a press release Monday. He continued: “We are not releasing details because we do not want to compromise the investigation. We owe that to the families and we owe that to the victims.”“We want more than just an arrest. We want a conviction.”The remarks come on the same...

