Lexington, KY

Liam Coen is leaving the Rams again to go back to Kentucky

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Liam Coen joined the Rams’ staff in 2018 and spent three years learning under Sean McVay before leaving in 2021 to become Kentucky’s offensive coordinator. He returned to Los Angeles this season after just one year in Lexington, but apparently, he missed his old job too much.

According to Chris Mortensen, Coen is leaving the Rams to once again become Kentucky’s offensive coordinator. That’s a surprising move for the young coach who said several times this offseason how happy he was to be back on McVay’s staff.

It’s par for the course for the Rams, who have to replace key coaches just about every year. Coen took the place of Kevin O’Connell as the Rams’ offensive coordinator after the Vikings hired O’Connell as their head coach this offseason.

Coen enjoyed a successful year with the Wildcats in 2021, calling the offensive plays and helping turn around the team with a 10-3 record after they went 5-6 the year prior. When he re-joined the Rams as their offensive coordinator this year, he knew he wouldn’t call the plays, but the chance to work with McVay again was something he coveted.

Coen is the second Rams assistant to accept a coaching job at the college level in the last week. Running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples is headed to Arizona State to coach the wide receivers.

