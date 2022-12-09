Read full article on original website
Related
thesource.com
[WATCH] Ciara Releases New Christmas Song
One of our favorite seasons is the Christmas Holiday songs and we love a good Christmas song. R&B singer Ciara just dropped the remix to her single ‘Better Thangs’. “I really don’t need much. But if a girl could dream… I would dream a little something like this” is how Ciara opens her take on a holiday classic.
SZA Releases New Album SOS: Listen
The time has come. After breakout album Ctrl caused a sensation in 2017, SZA has finally released a follow-up after years of leaks, delays, rumors, and label drama. SOS invites a handful of guests across its 23 tracks, with features from Phoebe Bridgers, “Love Galore” collaborator Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Listen to SZA’s new album SOS below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
papermag.com
SZA's 'SOS' Features Phoebe Bridgers, Ol' Dirty Bastard and More
It's hard to believe it's been five years since SZA's genre-defining Ctrl was released, spawning hits such as "Love Galore" and "The Weekend." Her fans, although still perfectly content with her incredible debut, have been itching for a new record. \u201cWhich version for back tracklist?\ud83e\udd14\u201d. — SZA (@SZA) 1670267299. \u201cResponse...
Complex
Ice Cube on Declining ‘Verzuz’ Offers for LL Cool J and Scarface Showdowns
Ice Cube says he turned down would-be Verzuz battles against LL Cool J and Scarface. In a new interview, Cube—who appeared on Bootleg Kev’s show alongside his Mount Westmore collaborators this week—detailed an alternate idea he had for such would-be pairings. “I think they was talking LL...
HipHopDX.com
SZA Reveals 'S.O.S.' Tracklist Featuring Travis Scott, Ol' Dirty Bastard & More
SZA’s long-awaited Ctrl follow-up is finally ready to arrive later this week and before S.O.S. drops the R&B superstar dropped off the project’s tracklist and features on Monday (December 5). S.O.S. is stuffed with 23 tracks to satisfy fans’ appetites going into 2023 and she’s invited a few...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 “Messy Room” Gets A Release Date
This Air Jordan 4 is for kids. One of Tinker Hatfield’s best creations is the Air Jordan 4. This just so happens to be the second sneaker that he produced for Michael Jordan. It came out back in 1989, and subsequently, it was given a whole plethora of colorways that remain iconic to this day.
“Rapper” Iggy Azalea Sells Masters & Publishing Catalog For 8 Figures
Apparently, Iggy Azalea's music catalog is worth a lot of money. The post “Rapper” Iggy Azalea Sells Masters & Publishing Catalog For 8 Figures appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled
The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
Reggae Artist Sizzla Burns DJ Khaled Platinum Plaques, Says Khaled Insulted His Name
Reggae artist Sizzla has a bone to pick with DJ Khaled. On Thursday (Dec. 8), the dancehall legend and frequent DJ Khaled collaborator shared video on Instagram of himself and a couple of buddies dismantling and setting ablaze to multiple plaques Sizzla received for his work on the Khaled albums Father of Asahd and Grateful. In the video, Sizzla can be heard saying he was insulted by Khaled. However, he doesn't provide further details. The men then break apart the framed commemorative plaques, making sure to cut out and set aside the photos of Khaled's son Asahd out of respect.
Complex
Boosie Badazz Says Jay-Z and Nas Aren’t Relevant in Today’s Landscape
Boosie Badazz has thoughts on Jay-Z and Nas’ status in the game. The Baton Rouge artist caused a stir this week when he addressed 21 Savage’s controversial comments about Nas. The drama began when 21 participated in a Clubhouse chat that questioned whether Nasir was the greatest rapper of all time. Though he acknowledged the Queens native as a legendary MC, the Savage Mode rapper wasn’t convinced he’s relevant among the younger generation.
HipHopDX.com
Fat Joe & Uncle Luke Give Each Other Their Flowers After Miami Hip Hop Spat
Fat Joe and Uncle Luke have cleared the air after a brief social media spat over the career origins of Miami rappers Pitbull and Trick Daddy. Luke welcomed Fat Joe during an Instagram Live session on Friday (December 9), during which the Terror Squad boss clarified the claim he made about the role he played in getting both artists signed to their respective record deals.
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane Drops 80-Song Album That Runs For Almost Four Hours
Gucci Mane is closing out the year with a bang, dropping off a brand new album that has a runtime of almost four hours. Titled So Icy Boyz: The Finale, the mammoth new project is a 1017 compilation produced by Zaytoven that features an astounding 80 tracks. The LP features...
thesource.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Announces New Baby Girl
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs announces the surprise birth of his sixth child. Not much is known about other than the baby is named—Love Sean Combs, and that she was born in October. The hip-hop mogul announced the arrival of a new addition to his family via Twitter and...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Tells Kanye West to Hold His Ground on New Eight-Minute Song
YoungBoy Never Broke Again recently released a new eight minute-long track where he urges Kanye West to stand firm in his convictions in the midst of his controversy. After releasing several projects this year, NBA YoungBoy dropped off a new single titled "This for My Supporters" on Dec. 3. The track is over eight minutes in length and finds the Louisiana rapper name-dropping Ye in the second verse.
EW.com
R. Kelly's new prison album I Admit It pulled from Spotify and iTunes
R. Kelly's latest album, released while the singer remains in prison, has been pulled from major streamers after briefly hitting platforms like Spotify and iTunes on Friday. The R&B singer, currently serving out a 30-year prison sentence for sex trafficking, nevertheless released an album this week titled I Admit It. Despite appearing on iTunes and Spotify earlier Friday morning, it seems to no longer be available on the platforms. Neither streamer immediately responded to EW's request for comment about its apparent removal.
thesource.com
DJ Quik: I Deserve To Be Where Dr. Dre Is
Gangsta rap pioneer and Compton native DJ Quik believes that with the reception he’s received from the fans as well as the consistency of his sometimes underrated career over the decades, that his success should match or at least rival that of the other Compton gangsta rap pioneer and producer, Dr. Dre.
Popculture
Major Rapper Joins 'Abbott Elementary' Cast
Abbott Elementary has a new cast member. Vince Staples appeared on the latest episode as Maurice, one of Gregory's (Tyler James Williams) friends that was teased as a possible love interest for Janine (Quinta Brunson). Viewers remember Janine previously broke up with her longtime rapper boyfriend, Tariq (Zack Fox), in the Season 1 finale. The Season 2 premiere showcased Janine struggling to deal with the breakup despite knowing the relationship ran its course due to Tariq's lackadaisical about life and responsibilities. Gregory has been crushing on Janine for some time, and there's plenty of chemistry, but the two remain good friends. Now, this new romance with Staples' character could be on the way.
Kanye West’s albums are rising in the charts even though thousands want his music removed
Kanye West may be one of the biggest pariahs in the world right now but he’s still enjoying success. Ye, who has been banned from Twitter and lost his highest-profile contracts over hideous displays of antisemitism and Nazi veneration, is seeing his albums rise in the US charts. The rapper’s third studio release ‘Graduation’ has climbed up the Apple Music Top 100 to number 49, while two of his other records ‘The College Dropout’ and ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ have now re-entered the Billboard 200. The boost in listeners comes amid growing demands to see him axed from top streaming platforms.Sign up...
Beyoncé drops ‘Break My Soul’ visual with fan videos
Beyonce’s certified platinum hit ‘“Break My Soul” debuted on YouTube on Dec. 6 after reaching a massive milestone of over a million copies of the song sold. The song is the first on the Renaissance album to receive a Recording Industry Association of America award. The song was initially certified gold after reaching over 500,000 copies sold since the July 2022 release date.
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill Fires Back After Kanye West Disses Him On Clubhouse
Meek Mill has responded after Kanye West dissed him on Clubhouse. The increasingly controversial Chicago rapper partnered with Clubhouse regular Wack 100 to host an impromptu Q&A on the social media platform over the weekend, where he charged fans $20 to tune in. During the roughly 50-minute conversation, Ye once...
Comments / 0