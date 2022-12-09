Deadly Fort Smith crash, officers looking for next-of-kin

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police responded to a fatal two-car crash at 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. near North 27th and North 6th Street, according to a press release.

A car rear-ended another. The driver that rear-ended was shortly pronounced dead, according to the press release. Officers are trying to notify a next-of-kin before releasing their name.

The driver of the struck vehicle was uninjured.

